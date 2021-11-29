Trade setup for Nov 30: Is market's indecisiveness here to stay? Check out key market cues before Tuesday's session

Indian equity benchmarks ended a choppy session on Monday mildly higher, led by IT, oil & gas and select financial stocks. However, weakness in pharma and consumer shares limited the upside.

The Bank Nifty continued to decline, taking its losses to almost four percent in three straight sessions.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty is hinting at the formation of a long-legged doji type candle, signalling indecision among market participants after correction , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

" Normally, such a formation after a reasonable decline could be considered a trend reversal for the market post-confirmation. There is the possibility of a minor pullback rally in the coming sessions ," he said.

More pain ahead?

Despite a positive day on Dalal Street, there is hardly any solace for the market, said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst at Deen Dayal Investments. He believes the short-term trend continues to be negative.

"The index turned from resistance at 17,150. If the 17,000 mark gets disrespected, we could fall to 16,500, where the next support lies," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before Tuesday's session:

Global markets

S&P 500 futures were up 0.7 percent at the last count, suggesting a positive opening ahead on Wall Street.

European shares rose on Monday after their worst selloff in more than a year as investors awaited clues on whether the Omicron variant of COVID would hamper economic recoveries and monetary tightening plans by central banks. The Stoxx 600 index was last up 0.9 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Ajit Mishra, VP-Research at Religare Broking, expects high choppiness to continue in the market given the uncertainty around COVID variant Omicron.

On the domestic front, macroeconomic data will add to volatility, he said.

India's official quarterly GDP numbers will be released on Tuesday. Data on eight core sectors is also due on the same day. Automakers will start to report their monthly sales figures on Wednesday.

Mishra reiterates his cautious stance on the market and suggests a preference for hedged positions.

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the downtrend in the Nifty50 is still alive with the expectation of a minor pullback rally in the next 1-2 sessions. "At the higher levels, 17,200-17,300 levels are going to be strong overhead resistance, creating a sell-on-rise opportunity. The next support to be watched is at 16,780," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: I mmediate support for the index is expected at 16,850 and resistance remains at 17,300, according to Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities.

Bank Nifty: For the banking index, he expects support at 35,500 and resistance at 36,500.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 5,785.8 crore on Friday. However, domestic institutional investors made net purchases of Rs 2,294.1 crore , according to provisional exchange data.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) LALPATHLAB 4,33,250 3,918.45 7.38% 36.50% TORNTPHARM 7,45,500 3,056.90 0.69% 25.75% CROMPTON 13,94,800 443.5 1.43% 14.35% NAVINFLUOR 4,80,375 3,552.90 2.27% 13.35% BALKRISIND 14,49,800 2,180 0.29% 12.37%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IBULHSGFIN 5,33,44,800 230.2 -6.84% -3.38% CHAMBLFERT 17,40,000 365.3 -1.08% -3.19% ESCORTS 61,43,500 1,860.25 -0.91% -1.86% MARICO 72,12,000 535.9 -1.82% -1.64% IRCTC 98,68,625 778.9 -5.02% -1.42%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INDUSTOWER 1,47,81,200 280.8 0.52% -3.11% LTI 5,08,800 6,779.90 1.65% -2.36% BAJAJFINSV 6,54,075 16,950 1.49% -2.19% APLLTD 19,47,550 800.5 0.33% -1.58% INDIAMART 1,69,950 7,326.15 0.74% -0.93%

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INDHOTEL 1,48,37,158 173.7 -5% 21.79% MPHASIS 12,27,850 3,018 -1.47% 21.31% PAGEIND 77,160 38,154.10 -2.49% 14.00% BERGEPAINT 36,22,300 743.7 -2.85% 13.88% INDUSINDBK 2,41,20,900 897.05 -0.89% 12.82%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Six stocks in the BSE 500 index hit 52-week highs: BEML, Rajesh Exports, Raymond, Shipping Corp, Trident and Welcorp.

52-week lows

MRF, HDFC AMC, JM Financial, Spandana, Bayer Cropscience, Gillette, L&T Finance Holdings, Mahanagar Gas, Ujjivan Small Finance and Amara Raja were among the 27 stocks in the broadest gauge on the bourse that hit the trough.

