Trade setup for Nov 3: Will it be long before Nifty50 reclaims 18,000? Key market cues before Wednesday's session

Indian equity benchmarks failed to hold on to gains on Tuesday a day after bouncing back following three days of losses. Gains in financial and automobile shares were offset by losses in oil & gas and metal scrips.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 index has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart, but the positivity after the recent bounce is still intact, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

17,900 crucial

As the index has been unable to take out the crucial level of 17,900 decisively, the market can either rally or break down going forward, said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst at Deen Dayal Investments.

"It is advisable to watch the index closely for a couple of sessions before taking a directional call. The markets can give a 300-400-point move in either direction," he added.

Here are key things to know about the market before Wednesday's session:

Global Markets

Wall Street rose mildly on Tuesday as investors focused on earnings and a two-day Federal Reserve meeting that ends on Wednesday. The three main US indices were up 0.1-0.3 percent in early deals. European shares recovered initial losses, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index up 0.1 percent.

Traders eyed central bank meetings for clues on tapering and rate decisions. A Bank of England meeting is scheduled for this week.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti said the underlying trend in the market remains positive, with the index expected to take out immediate resistance at 18,050 soon. "A sustainable upmove above the immediate hurdle could pull Nifty towards the next resistance at 18,300," he said.

The banking, financial services and telecom spaces are likely to be in focus on Wednesday, said Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: The level of 17,800 will act as an important support for the index ahead of the weekly expiry on Wednesday, which might be followed by 17,670 if it is breached, and then 17600, according to Sharma.

He expects strong resistance at 17,950, followed by 18,000-18,100 levels.

Bank Nifty : For the banking index, crucial support is expected at 39,700, followed by more support at 39,525 levels, whereas strong resistance is seen at 39900, followed by 40,100 and then 40,250.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net purchased Indian equities worth Rs 244.9 crore on Tuesday. Net sales by Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stood at Rs 6 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

The maximum open interest remains at the strike price of 18,000, and the next highest at 18,100 and then 18,500. The maximum put open interest is placed at the strike price of 17,500, NSE data shows. This suggests immediate resistance can be expected at 18,000, followed by 18,100, and support comes in at 17,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SBICARD 7,55,000 1,078.45 0.33% 26.82% CHAMBLFERT 4,27,500 367.6 0.67% 26.67% GODREJPROP 19,25,950 2,368.95 0.37% 14.14% ABFRL 98,02,000 289.05 5.90% 14.08% TRENT 20,70,600 1,047.50 1.59% 14.04%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SHREECEM 1,49,425 29,069.35 -0.88% -3.92% CUMMINSIND 26,91,000 911.8 -0.71% -3.88% GUJGASLTD 39,55,000 638.65 -0.30% -2.53% VOLTAS 24,85,500 1,224.40 -2.23% -2.13% HINDPETRO 1,53,03,600 304.3 -3.07% -2.06%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BANDHANBNK 2,69,78,400 310.75 7.60% -4.56% CHOLAFIN 1,01,76,250 612.5 3.73% -4.25% ESCORTS 1,00,83,150 1,570 1.23% -3.32% TITAN 69,13,125 2,462.65 1.68% -2.19% UPL 2,66,65,600 722.8 0.11% -2.00%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) FSL 10,32,200 202.05 -1.70% 48.87% WHIRLPOOL 1,81,250 2,104 -1.19% 35.45% PIIND 12,78,250 2,785.95 -7.57% 30.12% LAURUSLABS 17,41,500 494 -0.90% 24.91% DABUR 1,43,33,750 598.2 -0.34% 16.74%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

As many as 20 stocks in the BSE 500 index -- the broadest gauge on the bourse -- hit 52-week highs, including Canara Bank, TVS Motor, Grasim, Brigade Enterprises, Aditya Birla Fashion, Shriram Transport Finance and Raymond.

52-week lows

Only one stock in the index hit a 52-week low: Bayer Cropscience.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index — which gauges the expectation of volatility in the near term — cooled off for yet another day on Tuesday, ending one percent lower at 17.1.