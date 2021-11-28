Trade setup for Nov 29: Can Nifty50 drop further towards 16,500? Check out key market cues before Monday's session

Indian equity benchmarks ended a wild session on Friday almost three percent lower each, as a new variant of COVID-19 spooked global financial markets. Deep losses across most sectors were led by financial, oil & gas and auto shares. Pharma and healthcare securities bucked the trend.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty has formed a long negative candle on the daily chart with a gap-down opening, suggesting a sharp downside breakout following a minor bounce , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

" This also reflects strength of a downtrend compared to the recent minor bounce, signalling chances of more weakness in the coming weeks," he said.

Bear market

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst at Deen Dayal Investments, believes Friday's slide has left the market at a crucial juncture. "If we break Friday's low (16,985.7), the index can easily slide to 16,400-16,500 levels. The upside now has multiple resistance levels and we are definitely in a short-medium term bear market. Any upmove should be utilised to find opportunities to go short," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before Monday's session:

Global markets

The three main Wall Street indices slumped 2.2-2.5 percent on Friday after a new coronavirus mutation was found. Pandemic-hit sectors that had gained from a reopening fell sharply. Earlier that day, European shares also tanked, with the Stoxx 600 index closing 3.7 percent lower.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, said he wouldn't be surprised to see the Nifty50 extend the correction towards 16,500-16,200 levels in the coming days.

"We do not want to sound too pessimistic, but this is what the price structure looks like at this moment. On the flipside, 17,200-17,400 levels are immediate hurdles... With a slightly broader view, if the Nifty has to regain any strength, it needs to surpass 17,700 with some authority, which looks highly unlikely at the current juncture," he said.

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes more weakness could be in store for the market. He expects targets of around 16,500 for the Nifty in the next couple of weeks, and any pullback rally to meet strong resistance around 17,200.

"The downside breakout of crucial support and the overall negative pattern on daily and weekly timeframes indicates the resumption of a sharp downtrend," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: I mmediate support for the index is expected at 16,800 and immediate resistance at 17,300, according to Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities.

Bank Nifty: For the banking index, he expects support at 35,350 and a hurdle at 36,850.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 5,785.8 crore on Friday. However, domestic institutional investors made net purchases of Rs 2,294.1 crore , according to provisional exchange data.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest has shifted to the 17,500 strike price with 1.3 lakh contracts, from 17,700. T he maximum put open interest is now at 17,000, instead of 17,500, with almost 59,700 contracts, NSE data shows. This suggests resistance at 17,700 and support at 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IBULHSGFIN 3,60,15,800 243.15 6.53% 48.11% ESCORTS 45,77,100 1,874.95 2.64% 34.22% PFIZER 1,74,625 5,162.85 5.15% 8.66% ZEEL 7,63,05,000 343 0.19% 6.22% IPCALAB 36,11,925 2,012.90 0.20% 4.19%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CHAMBLFERT 20,50,500 365 -9.24% -15.14% LTTS 5,37,000 5,253 -2.09% -11.88% POLYCAB 7,41,600 2,245 -4.82% -11.17% CROMPTON 15,15,800 437 -2.36% -7.98% VEDL 4,74,98,200 352.4 -3.93% -7.84%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ALKEM 5,30,000 3,574.95 6.70% -9.43% LALPATHLAB 4,72,875 3,632.40 5.76% -8.38% METROPOLIS 6,21,800 3,053.95 3.90% -4.37% DRREDDY 25,86,125 4,762.90 3.18% -4.10% TORNTPHARM 7,73,000 3,034.30 1.22% -3.56%

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BANDHANBNK 1,98,75,600 280 -11.59% 18.60% BALKRISIND 12,89,600 2,173.70 -3.47% 12.42% SRTRANSFIN 26,77,600 1,442.25 -8.43% 12.23% AMBUJACEM 1,25,46,000 374.35 -4.54% 11.27% TATAPOWER 8,56,98,000 226.6 -7.02% 10.12%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Adani Transmission, Escorts, BEMP, Apollo Hospitals, Trident and Shipping Corp were among the 10 stocks in the BSE 500 index that hit 52-week highs.

52-week lows

Nine stocks in the broadest gauge on the bourse hit the trough, including

Hero MotoCorp, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Bombay Burmah Trading, JM Financial and Indostar Capital.

Fear gauge