Trade setup for Nov 26: Will Nifty begin new F&O series higher? Check out key market cues before Friday's session

Indian equity benchmarks ended a choppy session stronger powered by gains in oil & gas, IT and pharma shares, though losses in financial and auto scrips limited the upside. Volatility prevailed as traders rushed to settle their positions ahead of the monthly F&O expiry due by the end of the session.

The 50-scrip index ended the November F&O series 1.8 percent lower -- the first negative return in four months. The Bank Nifty tumbled 5.4 percent.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty has formed a reasonable positive candle on the daily chart, but the overall negative trend remains intact, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"The Nifty is facing resistance around 17,550-17,600 levels, and a sustainable upmove above this hurdle could only open further upside towards 17,800 in the near term," he said.

ALSO READ

Key barrier

A key barrier to watch out for is at 17,600, the junction of a swing high, a 40-hour exponential moving average and the hourly upper Bollinger Band, said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

The index will be set to march towards the 17,800 mark in the short term once it takes out the 17,600 hurdle, said Ratnaparkhi, who expects the 17,350-17,300 band to act as near-term support.

Here are key things to know about the market before Friday's session:

Global markets

European shares rose on Thursday as French spirits maker Remy Cointreau surged after a strong earnings outlook. Investors bought into defensive sectors amid worries about soaring coronavirus cases across the continent. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was last up 0.1 percent. S&P 500 futures were also up 0.1 percent. Wall Street was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes Thursday's bounce could aid a comeback by the bulls. "The next two important resistances to be watched in the near term are around 17,600 and 17,800. Buying at lower levels is expected on any dips," he said.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, believes the index is trying to respect its 20-week exponential moving average after some correction but the overall texture remains weak.

"One can expect some short-covering towards the critical supply zone of 17,800-17,850. The bearish view will be negated if Nifty manages to sustain above 17,850, else there is a good chance that it may see a further sell-off with critical support at 17,100, followed by next support at 16,700," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: The index finds immediate support at 17,350 and meets resistance at 17,650, according to Sachin Gupta, AVP-Research at Choice Broking.

Bank Nifty: For the banking index, support is expected at 37,000-36,650 levels and resistance at the 38,000 mark, he said.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 2,300.7 crore on Thursday. However, domestic institutional investors made net purchases of Rs 1,367.8 crore , according to provisional exchange data.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest has shifted to the 17,700 strike price, with more than one lakh contracts, from 18,000. T he maximum put open interest is now at 17,500, instead of 17,000, with 1.3 lakh contracts, NSE data shows.

This suggests resistance can be expected at 17,700 and support comes in at 17,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) MOTHERSUMI 1,11,86,000 231.05 2.23% 54.44% TATACONSUM 25,94,700 806.9 0.85% 45.60% MARICO 14,85,000 548.5 0.49% 42.76% ULTRACEMCO 3,55,700 7,611.60 0.57% 37.22% INFY 96,98,700 1,722 1.49% 34.95%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) JKCEMENT 28,175 3,341.70 -1.07% -81.37% ATUL 11,475 8,570 -0.05% -55.56% TORNTPOWER 7,68,000 550.05 -0.36% -47.46% RECLTD 89,04,000 133.8 -0.96% -44.95% BOSCHLTD 39,000 16,787.10 -1.03% -44.23%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) APLLTD 4,62,550 786.25 0.58% -47.21% TATAMOTORS 1,47,97,200 495 0.94% -46.84% GRASIM 8,93,000 1,765 0.98% -41.28% GMRINFRA 3,31,42,500 39.45 0.38% -38.90% CHAMBLFERT 2,68,500 401.2 5.54% -34.64%

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) LT 26,78,925 1,850.85 -0.67% 43.79% AMBUJACEM 38,58,000 389.9 -0.85% 39.15% SHREECEM 51,800 26,585.85 -0.97% 37.21% ASIANPAINT 6,54,750 3,137 -0.52% 36.01% MARUTI 4,37,700 7,595 -1.01% 32.85%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Escorts, Torrent Power, Carborundum Universal, GlaxoSmithKline Pharma, Chalet Hotels and Raymond were among the 13 stocks in the BSE 500 index that hit 52-week highs.

52-week lows

Four stocks in the broadest gauge on the bourse hit the trough: Hero MotoCorp, Colgate Palmolive, Spandana Sphoorty Financial and Swan Energy.

Fear gauge