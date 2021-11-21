Trade setup for Nov 22: Is Nifty50 about to give up 17,700? Check out key market cues before Monday's session

Indian equity benchmarks continued to decline for a third straight day on Friday. Losses across sectors, led by IT, automobile and select financial shares, pulled the headline indices lower. Gains in heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and SBI lent some support.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 index has formed a long negative candle on the daily chart with upper and lower shadowsaccording to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

" Nifty is now placed at the edge of support at the ascending trend line, which is connected through the previous swing lows at 17,750. This is not a good sign and signals chances of a downside breakout of the trend line support in the short term," he said.

Support at 17,600-17,640 levels is critical for the Nifty, which if compromised could be followed by a decline towards the 17,400-17,500 band, according to independent technical analyst Manish Shah.

"The long-term trend on the weekly chart is intact and we need to see a reversal in the intermediate term decline. The Nifty needs to move above 18,100 and hold higher for the current decline to reverse," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before Monday's session:

Global markets

Wall Street ended a choppy session mixed on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones indices declining 0.1 percent and 0.8 percent respectively and the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite gauge rising 0.4 percent to a record high. F ears of new lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Europe hammered banking, energy and airline stocks.

European stocks ended in the red, clocking their first weekly decline in seven weeks on concerns over the economic damage from fresh lockdowns. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell 0.3 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty50's short-term trend continues to be weak. "Key support at 17,700 could be broken in the short term and that could open a larger downward correction to 17,200-17,100 levels in the next few weeks. Any attempt of an upside bounce from here could find resistance around 17,850-17,900 levels," he said.

A sustainable move below 17,700, which is likely, will activate the developing head and shoulder pattern on the daily chart, which could lead to a fresh leg of correction in the coming days, according to Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One.

"After this, the next levels to watch out for the Nifty will be 17,450 and 17,200, where one needs to reassess the situation. On the flipside, if the Nifty manages to hold 17,700 and move higher first, then 18,000-18,200 levels are to be considered as strong hurdles, which as of now we do not expect to get surpassed in the near future," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Resistance for the Nifty50 is expected at 18,000 in the near term and support at 17,700, according to Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities.

Bank Nifty: For the banking index, immediate support is seen at 37,680 and resistance at 38,396, he said.

"The market should be ready to see 17,600, 17,450 and 17,300 levels on the 50-scrip index in the coming week with a big hurdle at 17,950-18,000, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

Chouhan suggests traders to reduce long positions between 17,950 and 18,000 or to create short positions with a stop loss at 18,210.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of Indian equities worth Rs

3,930.6 crore on Thursday. D omestic institutional investors, however, made net purchases of Rs 1,885.7 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Call/put open interest

The maximum open interest remains at the strike price of 18,200, and there is a high degree of accumulation at the 18,000 mark. The maximum put open interest has moved to 17,750 from 17,800, and the next highest interest is at 17,700, NSE data shows.

This suggests immediate resistance can be expected at 18,000 followed by a major hurdle once again at 18,200, and support comes in at 17,750.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PNB 13,06,40,000 41.85 2.57% 954.91% SBIN 2,31,07,500 505.8 0.93% 93.09% ESCORTS 47,66,850 1,804.45 9.94% 249.76% HDFCBANK 91,80,600 1,548.60 0.53% 42.02% RELIANCE 65,14,000 2,485.00 1.20% 35.75%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ADANIPORTS 8,98,11,250 724 -1.88% -43.60% VEDL 15,87,78,900 310 -8.46% -23.10% UPL 2,18,60,800 743.2 -1.84% -21.84% GRASIM 92,57,275 1,773.65 -1.22% -19.09% MCDOWELL-N 1,76,18,750 917.05 -1.41% -18.45%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ESCORTS 73,22,700 1,795 9.77% -44.16% PNB 27,16,96,000 41.6 2.34% -38.57% SBIN 10,02,09,000 503.95 0.96% -9.98% INDIACEM 1,12,89,700 202 0.47% -9.27% ASTRAL 5,89,050 2,303 0.42% -8.82%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IPCALAB 27,90,675 2,026.30 -1.48% 4.70% GMRINFRA 12,69,22,500 39.2 -1.75% 0.78% RECLTD 3,87,00,000 136 -1.77% 0.73% ICICIPRULI 37,05,000 640.6 -0.54% 0.14%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Escorts, L&T Technology Services, Birlasoft, Mindtree and Persistent were among the 13 stocks in the BSE 500 index — the broadest gauge on the bourse — that hit 52-week highs.

52-week lows

Ten stocks in the index hit 52-week lows, including Aurobindo Pharma, Aegis Logistics, Amara Raja, Bayer Cropscience and Spandana Sphoorty.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index — which gauges the expectation of volatility in the near term — eased 0.8 percent to 14.9 on Thursday, having moved within a 12.1-16.2 range during the last session of the trading week.