Trade setup for Nov 12: Can Nifty50 defy gravity now? Key market cues before Friday's session

Indian equity benchmarks extended losses to the third day in a row on Thursday, dragged by financial, IT and consumer stocks. Weakness across global markets, as investors worried about the possible impact of violently accelerating inflation on interest rates, dented the sentiment on Dalal Street. The Bank Nifty continued its fall for a fourth straight day, down 1.2 percent.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 index has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with a minor lower shadow, suggesting more rangebound action with a negative bias, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

The overall chart pattern signals choppy movement in the market in the short term, he said.

Ray of hope

The market's intraday texture appears to be weak but the strong possibility of a pullback rally is not ruled out if the index stays above the 50-day simple moving average of 17,750, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities. He believes that the bullish sentiment will be intact as long as the Nifty50 holds key support at 17,800, and suggests a level-based strategy to traders.

Here are key things to know about the market before Friday's session:

Global Markets

European stocks recovered initial losses, shrugging off data showing a spike in US inflation that encouraged bets on interest rate hikes, and amid optimism around the financially troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande. The pan-European Sotxx 600 index was up 0.2 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were up 0.4 percent, suggesting a positive start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti expects Nifty50 to weaken further with key support at 17,600, which is its 20-week exponential moving average, and resistance at 17,950.

Volatility may continue in the broader markets with many small cap and mid cap companies reporting their quarterly financial results, according to Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99. He expects more correction in the market at the current juncture, and bounces to occur only after the current round of IPOs.

Sharma expects financial, metal, sugar and chemical stocks to be in focus on Friday.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Immediate support for the index is at 17,800, which, if broken, will be followed by more support at 17,675 and then 17,600, according to Sharma. Crucial resistance is seen at 17,950, upon crossing which the index might regain the 18,000 mark, and face next resistance at 18,100, he said.

Bank Nifty : Strong support for the banking index is at 38,350, followed by more support at 38,100 and then 37,900, and strong resistance comes in at 38,750, followed by hurdles at 38,900 and 39,150, he said.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained bearish on Indian equities, net offloading shares worth Rs 1,637.5 crore on Wednesday. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), however, made net purchases of Rs 445.8 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

The maximum open interest is placed at the strike price of 17,900 and 18,000, with 1.1 lakh contracts each. The maximum put open interest has shifted to 17,800 from 17,900, and next at 17,700, NSE data shows.

This suggests major resistance can be expected in the 17,900-18,000 band, and immediate support comes in at 17,700.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) NAVINFLUOR 6,61,725 3,605.65 2.66% 25.40% WHIRLPOOL 3,96,250 2,330 1.14% 16.28% PAGEIND 95,490 40,154 1.13% 10.65% MUTHOOTFIN 36,33,000 1,694 1.04% 7.22% TITAN 57,73,125 2,531.70 1.83% 6.17%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ONGC 4,48,67,900 151.65 -2.32% -5.35% IBULHSGFIN 3,86,69,400 237.2 -3.68% -4.94% HINDPETRO 1,60,32,600 344.5 -0.51% -4.02% BHEL 13,29,82,500 64.65 -2.64% -3.21% PERSISTENT 3,09,900 4,158.55 -0.33% -3.19%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BERGEPAINT 54,28,500 779.65 0.44% -11.94% BANKBARODA 18,00,51,300 101.85 0.94% -5.04% VOLTAS 21,03,000 1,251 0.08% -4.04% IGL 1,65,99,000 500.45 1.74% -3.99% TORNTPHARM 6,85,000 2,845 0.29% -3.98%

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) LAURUSLABS 25,12,800 463 -5.65% 28.15% BOSCHLTD 1,47,200 18,299 -2.63% 22.76% BALKRISIND 12,71,200 2,370.95 -5.90% 16.60% LT 96,88,175 1,942.20 -0.42% 14.35% MRF 63,560 77,299 -1.21% 12.21%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Larsen & Toubro, Grasim, Tata Motors DVR, Tata Elxsi, Karnataka Bank, Cholamandalam, Page Industries and Bata were among the 23 stocks in the BSE 500 index -- the broadest gauge on the bourse -- that hit 52-week highs.

52-week lows

Three stocks in the index hit 52-week lows: Aarti Drugs, Procter & Gamble Health and Strides Pharma Science.

Volatility gauge

It was a volatile day on Dalal Street on November 11. NSE's India VIX index — which gauges the expectation of volatility in the near term — ended 0.3 percent higher at 16.4 after leaping as much as six percent during the session.