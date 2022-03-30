Trade setup for March 31: As Nifty50 flirts with 17,500, more upside ahead? Market cues, technical chart signals, key levels to track

Indian shares continued to rise for the third session in a row on Wednesday, with the Nifty50 coming within two points of the psychologically important 17,500 mark, helped by financial, auto and IT shares. Globally, investors remained optimistic about peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 now stands atop all of the six moving averages, having risen as many as 437.3 points above the 200-day figure:

Period (No. of days) Simple moving average 5 17,284.3 10 17,236.2 20 16,834.7 50 17,138.5 100 17,323.6 200 17,060.9

yet another small positive candle on the daily chart with a gap-up opening, suggesting the continuation of upside momentum , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He sees a buy-on-intraday-dips opportunity in the market now. "Immediate resistance at 17,490 of the previous lower top has been surpassed marginally. This is a positive indication," he said.

Major cushion at 17,040-17,020

Independent technical analyst Manish Shah pointed out that momentum indicators are giving positive signals, with MACD being in a buy mode and RSI keeping above 60.

As long as the 50-scrip index holds major support at 17,040-17,020, the market is in an uptrend. The Nifty has cleared the barrier of 17,450-17,470 and is poised to move towards 17,700-17,750. We continue to be bullish as the index's structure supports higher levels in the days to come," he asserted.

Here are key things to know about the market before the March 31 session:

Global markets

European shares began the day on a negative note despite positive cues from Asia, with the Stoxx 600 halting a three-day winning run driven by hopes of a breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine talks. The pan-European index was down 0.6 percent in the early hours.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.4 percent, suggesting a weak start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the index's short-term trend continues to be positive. "A sustainable move above 17,500 could be considered an upside breakout of the range and an immediate hurdle. This could push the Nifty towards the upside target of 17,800-18,000 levels in the near term with immediate support at 17,350," he said.

The expiry of monthly derivative contracts is due on Thursday.

Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99 Advisory, expects volatility to persist. "We expect some movement in IT stocks from the coming week," he said.

IT majors will kick off the corporate earnings season next week.

Levels to watch out for

Sharma identified the following levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 17,400, 17,360, 17,290 17,525, 17,600, 17,725 Nifty Bank 36,230, 36,140, 36,000 36,420, 36,650, 36,700

FII/DII activity

Foreign and domestic institutional investors net bought Indian shares on Wednesday. Net purchases by FIIs stood at Rs 1,357.5 crore and by DIIs at Rs

1,216 crore, provisional exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows that the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with two lakh contracts, and 17,800, with 1.2 lakh contracts. The maximum put open interest is at 17,000, with 1.3 lakh contracts, and 17,200, with 1.2 lakh.

This suggests the index faces major resistance at 17,800 before the 18,000 mark, and support almost 300 points below its current level.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SBICARD 21,86,000 867 1.64% 39.64% ASIANPAINT 19,03,950 3,080.10 1.06% 35.87% SIEMENS 5,64,850 2,345.40 1.92% 35.25% TVSMOTOR 29,03,600 623.55 1.21% 29.56% M&M 70,69,300 792.65 2.22% 28.89%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) L&TFH 1,58,93,644 80.45 -2.78% -39.92% NATIONALUM 3,12,54,500 117.15 -3.38% -30.49% NMDC 2,29,47,500 158.9 -0.16% -27.04% JINDALSTEL 1,14,37,500 518.8 -3.31% -26.30% ATUL 42,450 10,284.95 -1.13% -23.50%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) NAM-INDIA 18,40,000 346.1 1.33% -45.22% ABB 86,000 2,070.60 1.80% -42.73% PERSISTENT 2,08,950 4,784.10 0.26% -33.74% DALBHARAT 3,07,250 1,496.95 4.26% -29.21% DIXON 2,43,000 4,379.95 3.04% -29.12%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ONGC 2,26,14,900 161.85 -5.49% 51.72% DIVISLAB 10,39,700 4,529 -0.84% 30.46% APOLLOHOSP 11,50,250 4,598.20 -0.61% 29.33% IOC 1,55,41,500 118.5 -0.25% 27.60% TORNTPOWER 19,30,500 490 -0.49% 27.51%

52-week highs

A total of 21 stocks in the BSE 500 universe hit 52-week highs: As many as 20 stocks on the BSE 500 -- the bourse's broadest index -- hit 52-week highs, including Adani Transmission, Adani Enterprises, Adani Total, Tata Elxsi, Indian Hotels, VIP Industries, Linde, Lemon Tree, Narayana Hrudayalaya and Schaeffler.

52-week lows

Bajaj Consumer, Castrol, CEAT, Wockhardt, Procter & Gamble Health, Mishra Dhatu, Thyrocare, GPPL, Gillette and Hawkins Cookers hit 52-week lows.

Fear gauge