Trade setup for March 15: Nifty crosses key hurdle but can it hold course? Market cues, technical signals and levels to track

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart, pointing to strength in upside momentum in the market, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"The index finally challenged crucial resistance at 16,800-17,000 levels, partially filling the downside opening gap. This is a positive sign," he said.

All eyes on Mount 17,000

"The 50-scrip index has risen above its 20-day moving average, a swing high on the daily chart and the upper end of a falling channel... The bulls are having an upper hand," said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

He sees 17,000 as the next important level to watch out for. "Once it is crossed on a closing basis, the Nifty will open up significant upside potential. On the other hand, near-term support has shifted higher to 16,700-16,800, he added.

Here are key things to know about the market before the March 15 session:

Global markets

European shares began the day on a positive note on hopes of progress in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia , shrugging off deep losses in most Asian markets especially China amid renewed COVID lockdowns. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 1.3 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.9 percent. The benchmark 10-year US bond yield reached its highest level since mid-2019.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti is of the view that the Nifty's short-term uptrend remains intact but with high volatility.

He sees the possibility of further consolidation in the near term, with immediate support at 16,450. He believes weakness from the highs can't be ruled out on Tuesday.

"The Nifty's move above the key hurdle of 16,800-16,850, led by the banking space, shows that the bulls are certainly back in the driver’s seat, with a lot of stocks expected to once again resume their broader trend," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com.

However, the index may find a hurdle at 17,000, the 50 percent retracement level of its recent correction, he said.

"Unless there’s some catastrophic effect on the global equities due to news flows, our market could see a gradual upmove... Traders should look for stock-specific buying opportunities," Jain added.

Levels to watch out for

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at HEM Securities pointed out the following levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 16,600 17,200 Nifty Bank 34,800 36,000

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs

2,263.9 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases to the tune of Rs 1,686.9 crore.

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the 17,500, with 1.1 lakh contracts, and 17,000, with around 80,500 contracts. The maximum put open interest at 16,000, with almost 93,700 contracts.

This suggests the Nifty is approaching major resistance at 17,000, before 17,500, and has meaningful support at 16,000.

Long build-up

Here are four stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) LAURUSLABS 54,05,400 580.95 0.03% 15.75% BALRAMCHIN 87,98,400 500.95 2.30% 15.66% DEEPAKNTR 15,52,500 2,240.25 8.78% 15.51% CUMMINSIND 15,14,400 1,032.85 3.38% 15.41% NAVINFLUOR 3,42,675 3,909.90 1.10% 14.84%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) LALPATHLAB 6,93,125 2,621.25 -0.12% -2.06% NTPC 4,85,41,200 132.1 -0.08% -1.53% GLENMARK 73,16,300 447.55 -1.73% -1.29% ABFRL 1,22,53,800 277 -1.16% -1.17% JKCEMENT 4,74,775 2,275 -1.36% -1.00%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ESCORTS 29,67,250 1,711.05 1.43% -10.12% COFORGE 16,92,200 4,377.10 1.49% -2.79% VOLTAS 46,04,500 1,189 0.16% -2.26% AXISBANK 4,86,25,200 712.2 2.64% -1.23% MINDTREE 26,38,400 4,135 0.74% -0.80%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) JUBLFOOD 27,21,875 2,520 -12.23% 49.84% AUBANK 22,50,000 1,115.50 -6.87% 43.73% DALBHARAT 5,79,250 1,425.05 -0.68% 13.60% CHAMBLFERT 23,17,500 419.85 -1.21% 12.56% MOTHERSUMI 3,26,72,500 128.5 -2.54% 12.25%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Six stocks in the BSE 500 universe hit 52-week highs: Sun Pharma, Cipla, GNFC, GFCL, Balrampur Chini and CreditAccess.

52-week lows

Four stock on the index hit 52-week lows: Jubilant FoodWorks, Whirlpool, Procter & Gamble Health and 3M India.

Fear gauge