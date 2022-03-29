Trade setup for March 30: Can Nifty50 test 17,500 soon? From market cues to what technical charts signal

Indian equity benchmarks extended gains to a second straight day on Tuesday boosted by financial and IT shares. Globally, the mood remained upbeat as investors cheered falling crude oil prices amid optimism about the first face-to-face peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in over two weeks.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 is now within two points of its 100-day moving average (DMA), having taken out five other levels in a bullish sign.

Period (No. of days) Simple moving average Signal 5 17,233.7 Bullish 10 17,152.7 Bullish 20 16,799.5 Bullish 50 17,153.7 Bullish 100 17,326.9 Bearish 200 17,052.1 Bullish

a small positive candle on the daily chart with a minor lower shadow, reflecting a follow-through upmove amid rangebound movement , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He believes that a positive sequence of higher tops and bottoms is intact on the daily timeframe. The Nifty50 has formed, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He believes that a positive sequence of higher tops and bottoms is intact on the daily timeframe.

"The short-term trend continues to be positive. A sustainable move above 17,500 levels is likely to push the Nifty towards the next upside trajectory of around 17,800-18,000 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 17,250," he said.

Bulls in charge

The 50-scrip index is set to extend the 61.8 percent retracement of its January-March decline at 17,330, said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. In his view, the overall market structure shows the Nifty50 is witnessing short-term consolidation.

It recently took support near the lower end of the range, at 17,000, and appears to be attempting to leap towards the upper end of 17,500, he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the March 30 session:

Global markets

European shares rallied to five-week highs on Tuesday, taking cues from strength in Asian markets and on Wall Street overnight, with investors eyeing peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv scheduled to be held in Turkey. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 1.6 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.4 percent, suggesting a positive start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

One can expect the Nifty50 to stay within the 17,000-17,500 range for the next few sessions, according to Ratnaparkhi of Sharekhan.

He sees stock-specific action continuing in the short term.

Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99 Advisory, expects banking, metal, real estate and media stocks to be in focus, and suggests continuing with a buy-on-dips strategy at major levels.

Levels to watch out for

Sharma identified the following levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 17,300, 17,255, 17,150 17,440, 17,530, 17,600 Nifty Bank 35,780, 35,600, 35,400 36,080, 36,230, 36,400

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth Rs 801.4 crore on Monday, though domestic institutional investors (DIIs) saved the day yet again by making net purchases of Rs 1,161.7 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows that the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.9 lakh contracts, and the next at 17,500, with 1.4 lakh contracts. The maximum put open interest is at 16,500, with 1.4 lakh contracts, and 17,000, with 1.3 lakh contracts.

This suggests major resistance awaits the index at 17,500 before the 18,000 hurdle, and support comes in at 17,000 followed by a cushion 500 points below.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SIEMENS 11,26,400 2,309.70 1.64% 37.70% GODREJCP 60,98,000 695.05 0.87% 32.38% MINDTREE 20,06,400 4,259 0.45% 31.90% LT 96,49,075 1,753.45 0.35% 21.86% MPHASIS 9,80,700 3,382.30 1.40% 20.45%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) L&TFH 2,89,49,456 82.7 -2.13% -41.74% IOC 2,43,10,000 118.95 -1.04% -22.19% RBLBANK 2,88,02,800 128.85 -1.72% -21.96% ESCORTS 14,09,100 1,627 -0.43% -21.62% NTPC 3,90,10,800 134.4 -0.59% -18.66%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ATUL 71,625 10,449.85 1.91% -32.57% AARTIIND 16,88,950 924.55 1.42% -26.57% HDFCAMC 14,85,800 2,098.90 1% -23.06% ASHOKLEY 2,71,44,000 114.65 0.17% -18.90% IBULHSGFIN 2,73,11,000 160.6 4.32% -18.15%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PEL 24,71,150 2,194.25 -0.30% 16.65% APOLLOHOSP 16,10,875 4,626.95 -0.63% 16.12% TECHM 84,28,800 1,527.55 -0.08% 14.41% UBL 11,38,200 1,407.75 -0.98% 12.67% RELIANCE 2,63,50,250 2,623.55 -0.05% 10.36%

52-week highs

A total of 21 stocks in the BSE 500 universe hit 52-week highs:

ADANIENT HINDALCO NH ADANIPOWER INDHOTEL RATNAMANI ADANITRANS INTELLECT RCF CUMMINSIND JINDALSTEL RHIM DELTACORP LEMONTREE SRF GNFC LINDEINDIA SUVENPHAR GSFC MAHLIFE VIPIND

52-week lows

The following stocks hit 52-week lows:

3MINDIA GILLETTE AARTIDRUGS GODREJAGRO ASTRAZEN GODREJIND BAJAJCON GPPL BBTC IDFCFIRSTB CASTROLIND NIACL CEATLTD PGHL DBL THYROCARE EMAMILTD VAKRANGEE ENDURANCE WOCKPHARMA

Fear gauge

The India VIX -- also known as the fear index -- eased 5.8 percent to settle at 21.3 on Tuesday. Last month, Russia's move to invade Ukraine had pushed the gauge to a 20-month high of almost 34.

