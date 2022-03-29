Trade setup for March 30: Can Nifty50 test 17,500 soon? From market cues to what technical charts signal

Indian equity benchmarks extended gains to a second straight day on Tuesday boosted by financial and IT shares. Globally, the mood remained upbeat as investors cheered falling crude oil prices amid optimism about the first face-to-face peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in over two weeks.
What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?
The Nifty50 is now within two points of its 100-day moving average (DMA), having taken out five other levels in a bullish sign.
|Period (No. of days)
|Simple moving average
|Signal
|5
|17,233.7
|Bullish
|10
|17,152.7
|Bullish
|20
|16,799.5
|Bullish
|50
|17,153.7
|Bullish
|100
|17,326.9
|Bearish
|200
|17,052.1
|Bullish
The Nifty50 has formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with a minor lower shadow, reflecting a follow-through upmove amid rangebound movement, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He believes that a positive sequence of higher tops and bottoms is intact on the daily timeframe.
"The short-term trend continues to be positive. A sustainable move above 17,500 levels is likely to push the Nifty towards the next upside trajectory of around 17,800-18,000 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 17,250," he said.
Bulls in charge
The 50-scrip index is set to extend the 61.8 percent retracement of its January-March decline at 17,330, said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. In his view, the overall market structure shows the Nifty50 is witnessing short-term consolidation.
It recently took support near the lower end of the range, at 17,000, and appears to be attempting to leap towards the upper end of 17,500, he said.
Here are key things to know about the market before the March 30 session:
Global markets
European shares rallied to five-week highs on Tuesday, taking cues from strength in Asian markets and on Wall Street overnight, with investors eyeing peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv scheduled to be held in Turkey. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 1.6 percent in early hours.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.4 percent, suggesting a positive start ahead on Wall Street.
What to expect on Dalal Street
One can expect the Nifty50 to stay within the 17,000-17,500 range for the next few sessions, according to Ratnaparkhi of Sharekhan.
He sees stock-specific action continuing in the short term.
Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99 Advisory, expects banking, metal, real estate and media stocks to be in focus, and suggests continuing with a buy-on-dips strategy at major levels.
Levels to watch out for
Sharma identified the following levels:
|Index
|Support
|Resistance
|Nifty50
|17,300, 17,255, 17,150
|17,440, 17,530, 17,600
|Nifty Bank
|35,780, 35,600, 35,400
|36,080, 36,230, 36,400
FII/DII activity
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth Rs 801.4 crore on Monday, though domestic institutional investors (DIIs) saved the day yet again by making net purchases of Rs 1,161.7 crore, according to provisional exchange data.
Call/put open interest
Exchange data shows that the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.9 lakh contracts, and the next at 17,500, with 1.4 lakh contracts. The maximum put open interest is at 16,500, with 1.4 lakh contracts, and 17,000, with 1.3 lakh contracts.
This suggests major resistance awaits the index at 17,500 before the 18,000 hurdle, and support comes in at 17,000 followed by a cushion 500 points below.
Long build-up
Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
|Symbol
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|SIEMENS
|11,26,400
|2,309.70
|1.64%
|37.70%
|GODREJCP
|60,98,000
|695.05
|0.87%
|32.38%
|MINDTREE
|20,06,400
|4,259
|0.45%
|31.90%
|LT
|96,49,075
|1,753.45
|0.35%
|21.86%
|MPHASIS
|9,80,700
|3,382.30
|1.40%
|20.45%
Long unwinding
|Symbol
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|L&TFH
|2,89,49,456
|82.7
|-2.13%
|-41.74%
|IOC
|2,43,10,000
|118.95
|-1.04%
|-22.19%
|RBLBANK
|2,88,02,800
|128.85
|-1.72%
|-21.96%
|ESCORTS
|14,09,100
|1,627
|-0.43%
|-21.62%
|NTPC
|3,90,10,800
|134.4
|-0.59%
|-18.66%
(Decrease in open interest as well as price)
Short-covering
|Symbol
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|ATUL
|71,625
|10,449.85
|1.91%
|-32.57%
|AARTIIND
|16,88,950
|924.55
|1.42%
|-26.57%
|HDFCAMC
|14,85,800
|2,098.90
|1%
|-23.06%
|ASHOKLEY
|2,71,44,000
|114.65
|0.17%
|-18.90%
|IBULHSGFIN
|2,73,11,000
|160.6
|4.32%
|-18.15%
(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
Short build-up
|Symbol
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|PEL
|24,71,150
|2,194.25
|-0.30%
|16.65%
|APOLLOHOSP
|16,10,875
|4,626.95
|-0.63%
|16.12%
|TECHM
|84,28,800
|1,527.55
|-0.08%
|14.41%
|UBL
|11,38,200
|1,407.75
|-0.98%
|12.67%
|RELIANCE
|2,63,50,250
|2,623.55
|-0.05%
|10.36%
52-week highs
A total of 21 stocks in the BSE 500 universe hit 52-week highs:
|ADANIENT
|HINDALCO
|NH
|ADANIPOWER
|INDHOTEL
|RATNAMANI
|ADANITRANS
|INTELLECT
|RCF
|CUMMINSIND
|JINDALSTEL
|RHIM
|DELTACORP
|LEMONTREE
|SRF
|GNFC
|LINDEINDIA
|SUVENPHAR
|GSFC
|MAHLIFE
|VIPIND
52-week lows
The following stocks hit 52-week lows:
|3MINDIA
|GILLETTE
|AARTIDRUGS
|GODREJAGRO
|ASTRAZEN
|GODREJIND
|BAJAJCON
|GPPL
|BBTC
|IDFCFIRSTB
|CASTROLIND
|NIACL
|CEATLTD
|PGHL
|DBL
|THYROCARE
|EMAMILTD
|VAKRANGEE
|ENDURANCE
|WOCKPHARMA
Fear gauge
The India VIX -- also known as the fear index -- eased 5.8 percent to settle at 21.3 on Tuesday. Last month, Russia's move to invade Ukraine had pushed the gauge to a 20-month high of almost 34.
