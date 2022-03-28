Trade setup for March 29: Can Nifty50 hold 17,200 for now? Check out market cues, key technical signals, important levels to track

Indian equity benchmarks managed to halt a three-day losing streak in a choppy session on Monday, helped by a recovery in financial, auto and metal shares. The Nifty50 reclaimed the 17,200 mark, having found support -- once again -- at 17,000.
Globally, the focus remained on crude oil, the Russia-Ukraine war and COVID-caused restrictions in China.
What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?
The Nifty50 has formed a small-bodied positive candle on the daily chart with a long lower shadow, suggesting the formation of a bullish hammer type pattern, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
"However, having moved within a narrow range for the past few sessions, such a hammer pattern amid rangebound movement could be less predictive. Market action signals the emergence of buying from the lower end of the range and a key support," he said. (Check out key factors likely to influence market this week)
Time to focus on specific stocks
The 50-scrip index yet again found support at its 200-day simple moving average near 17,000, and bounced sharply to close above its 50-day simple moving average, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.
|Period (No. of days)
|Simple moving average
|Signal
|5
|17,231.8
|Bearish
|10
|17,107.3
|Bullish
|20
|16,766.1
|Bullish
|50
|17,172.3
|Bullish
|100
|17,332.6
|Bearish
|200
|17,043.7
|Bullish
However, he is of the view that the broader texture of the market continues to be non-directional. "In the near future, as long as the index holds 17,100, it is likely to retest 17,325-17,400 levels, but below it, it could face further weakness till 17,000-16,950," he said.
Here are key things to know about the market before the March 29 session:
Global markets
European shares began the day on a positive note, shrugging off weakness across most Asian markets as a coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai fuelled worries about weak demand. The Stoxx 600 index was up 0.7 percent at the last count.
S&P futures were flat, suggesting a muted start ahead on Wall Street.
What to expect on Dalal Street
HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the 50-scrip index's short-term trend remains rangebound. "A sustainable upmove could only occur above 17,500, which could then open upside targets of around 17,600-17,800 in the near term," he said.
"The Nifty has entered a consolidation mode last week... The overall structure suggests that the consolidation can continue in the range of 17,000-17,500," said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
To traders: He suggests any dip towards 17,000 to be viewed as buying opportunities.
Levels to watch out for
Sachin Gupta, AVP-Research at Choice Broking, pointed out the following levels:
|Index
|Support
|Resistance
|Nifty50
|17,000
|17,450
|Nifty Bank
|35,200
|36,300
FII/DII activity
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth Rs 1,507.4 crore on Friday, though domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 1,373 crore, according to provisional exchange data.
Call/put open interest
Exchange data shows that the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 2.1 lakh contracts, and the next at 17,500, with 1.2 lakh contracts. The maximum put open interest is at 16,500, with 1.3 lakh contracts, and 16,000, with 1.2 lakh contracts each.
This hints at major resistance at 17,500 before the 18,000 hurdle and meaningful support at 16,500.
Long build-up
Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
|Symbol
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|ABB
|1,79,250
|1,999.20
|0.44%
|19.25%
|PVR
|24,83,107
|1,888.60
|3.47%
|17.85%
|CIPLA
|75,88,100
|1,021.40
|0.36%
|15.14%
|NMDC
|4,72,08,200
|162.2
|3.15%
|10.23%
|AUBANK
|19,28,000
|1,223.85
|1.02%
|9.75%
Long unwinding
|Symbol
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|M&MFIN
|2,72,52,000
|158.4
|-0.28%
|-18.39%
|ESCORTS
|17,86,400
|1,632.80
|-1.97%
|-14.90%
|INTELLECT
|9,14,250
|859.5
|-0.27%
|-14.60%
|AMARAJABAT
|46,04,000
|544.5
|-2.23%
|-13.90%
|IGL
|1,25,08,375
|367.25
|-0.18%
|-13.63%
(Decrease in open interest as well as price)
Short-covering
|Symbol
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|APLLTD
|18,85,100
|759.6
|0.27%
|-15.86%
|CUMMINSIND
|16,49,400
|1,111.20
|2.12%
|-14.51%
|IOC
|3,26,95,000
|120.2
|1.05%
|-14.23%
|ABFRL
|93,70,400
|299.05
|1.46%
|-13.18%
|HONAUT
|7,785
|38,943.45
|1.23%
|-10.21%
(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
Short build-up
|Symbol
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|PIIND
|15,80,500
|2,765
|-1.10%
|26.72%
|BATAINDIA
|12,79,850
|1,928.70
|-0.55%
|22.78%
|MFSL
|18,97,350
|706.5
|-3.88%
|21.99%
|NAUKRI
|13,76,000
|4,403.55
|-2.37%
|14.98%
|PIDILITIND
|22,02,000
|2,410.70
|-2.16%
|12.16%
(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)
52-week highs
A total of 18 stocks on the BSE 500 hit 52-week highs:
52-week lows
The following stocks hit 52-week lows:
Fear gauge
The India VIX -- also known as the fear index -- eased 3.5 percent to settle at 22.6 on Monday. Last month, Russia's move to invade Ukraine had pushed the gauge to a 20-month high of almost 34.
