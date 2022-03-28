Trade setup for March 29: Can Nifty50 hold 17,200 for now? Check out market cues, key technical signals, important levels to track

Indian equity benchmarks managed to halt a three-day losing streak in a choppy session on Monday, helped by a recovery in financial, auto and metal shares. The Nifty50 reclaimed the 17,200 mark, having found support -- once again -- at 17,000.

Globally, the focus remained on crude oil, the Russia-Ukraine war and COVID-caused restrictions in China.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a small-bodied positive candle on the daily chart with a long lower shadow, suggesting the formation of a bullish hammer type pattern, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"However, having moved within a narrow range for the past few sessions, such a hammer pattern amid rangebound movement could be less predictive. Market action signals the emergence of buying from the lower end of the range and a key support," he said. ( Check out key factors likely to influence market this week

Time to focus on specific stocks

The 50-scrip index yet again found support at its 200-day simple moving average near 17,000, and bounced sharply to close above its 50-day simple moving average, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

Period (No. of days) Simple moving average Signal 5 17,231.8 Bearish 10 17,107.3 Bullish 20 16,766.1 Bullish 50 17,172.3 Bullish 100 17,332.6 Bearish 200 17,043.7 Bullish

However, he is of the view that the broader texture of the market continues to be non-directional. "In the near future, as long as the index holds 17,100, it is likely to retest 17,325-17,400 levels, but below it, it could face further weakness till 17,000-16,950," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the March 29 session:

Global markets

European shares began the day on a positive note, shrugging off weakness across most Asian markets as a coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai fuelled worries about weak demand. The Stoxx 600 index was up 0.7 percent at the last count.

S&P futures were flat, suggesting a muted start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the 50-scrip index's short-term trend remains rangebound. "A sustainable upmove could only occur above 17,500, which could then open upside targets of around 17,600-17,800 in the near term," he said.

"The Nifty has entered a consolidation mode last week... The overall structure suggests that the consolidation can continue in the range of 17,000-17,500," said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

To traders: He suggests any dip towards 17,000 to be viewed as buying opportunities.

Levels to watch out for

Sachin Gupta, AVP-Research at Choice Broking, pointed out the following levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 17,000 17,450 Nifty Bank 35,200 36,300

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth Rs 1,507.4 crore on Friday, though domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 1,373 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows that the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 2.1 lakh contracts, and the next at 17,500, with 1.2 lakh contracts. The maximum put open interest is at 16,500, with 1.3 lakh contracts, and 16,000, with 1.2 lakh contracts each.

This hints at major resistance at 17,500 before the 18,000 hurdle and meaningful support at 16,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ABB 1,79,250 1,999.20 0.44% 19.25% PVR 24,83,107 1,888.60 3.47% 17.85% CIPLA 75,88,100 1,021.40 0.36% 15.14% NMDC 4,72,08,200 162.2 3.15% 10.23% AUBANK 19,28,000 1,223.85 1.02% 9.75%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) M&MFIN 2,72,52,000 158.4 -0.28% -18.39% ESCORTS 17,86,400 1,632.80 -1.97% -14.90% INTELLECT 9,14,250 859.5 -0.27% -14.60% AMARAJABAT 46,04,000 544.5 -2.23% -13.90% IGL 1,25,08,375 367.25 -0.18% -13.63%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) APLLTD 18,85,100 759.6 0.27% -15.86% CUMMINSIND 16,49,400 1,111.20 2.12% -14.51% IOC 3,26,95,000 120.2 1.05% -14.23% ABFRL 93,70,400 299.05 1.46% -13.18% HONAUT 7,785 38,943.45 1.23% -10.21%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PIIND 15,80,500 2,765 -1.10% 26.72% BATAINDIA 12,79,850 1,928.70 -0.55% 22.78% MFSL 18,97,350 706.5 -3.88% 21.99% NAUKRI 13,76,000 4,403.55 -2.37% 14.98% PIDILITIND 22,02,000 2,410.70 -2.16% 12.16%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

A total of 18 stocks on the BSE 500 hit 52-week highs:

ADANIENT

ADANITRANS

ATGL

CHALET

CUMMINSIND

DELTACORP

EIHOTEL

GNFC

GSFC

GUJALKALI

HINDALCO

LEMONTREE

MAHLIFE

MINDACORP

SUPPETRO

TATAELXSI

VEDL

VIPIND

52-week lows

The following stocks hit 52-week lows:

AARTIDRUGS

AAVAS

BAJAJCON

CASTROLIND

CEATLTD

DBL

EMAMILTD

FDC

GODREJAGRO

GODREJIND

GUJGAS

HONAUT

MAHABANK

MFSL

PGHL

TASTYBIT

THYROCARE

VAIBHAVGBL

Fear gauge