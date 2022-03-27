Trade setup for March 26: Nifty likely to stay rangebound for now? From market cues to technical signals and key levels to track

Indian equity benchmarks failed to make it to the green in yet another choppy session on Friday, closing lower for the third day in a row. Globally, the Fed's hawkish mood, shifts in Chinese economic policy and harsh movements in commodity markets thanks to the Ukraine crisis remained in focus.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with a lower shadow, having moved within a narrow range of 17,400-17,000 in the past five sessions, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

( Check out key factors likely to influence market this week ) A decisive move outside of the range can be expected going forward, according to Shetti.

Time to focus on specific stocks

Until the 50-scrip index breaks out of the 17,000-17,400 range, traders should find better opportunities in specific stocks, said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.

"We could continue to see stock-specific momentum amidst this consolidation and only a breakout will lead to any directional move," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the March 28 session:

Global markets

Wall Street's main indices finished a choppy session on a mixed note on Friday, as technology stocks took a breather after a rally. US Treasury yields rose to fresh heights as markets evaluated a world of higher rates and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war. The S&P 500 rose 0.5 percent and the Dow Jones 0.4 percent, but the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.2 percent.

Earlier that day, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index edged 0.1 percent higher.

What to expect on Dalal Street

The first half of this week will certainly give a fair idea about the short-term direction, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and derivatives at Angel One, told CNBCTV18.com. "Till then, levels of 17,350-17,450 are to be considered immediate hurdles... Since the banking index has approached key support at 35,200-34,800, we hope it to take some charge from hereon," he said.

"If there is no aberration globally, we are most likely to hold the sacrosanct support zone of 17,000-16,900," said Chavan, who expects the broader market to continue to perform well.

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the underlying trend of the 50-scrip benchmark continues to be rangebound with a weak bias.

However, a broader uptrend remain intact as long as the Nifty sustains above 16,800, a decisive decline below which is likely to trigger correction, and a sustainable move above 17,450 could lead to renewed buying interest in the market this week, he said.

Levels to watch out for

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, pointed out the following levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 17,000 17,350 Nifty Bank 35,300 36,000

FII/DII activity

Provisional exchange data shows foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth Rs 1,507.4 crore on Friday. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 1,373 crore.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,500, with 1.2 lakh contracts, according to exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 16,000, with 1.5 lakh contracts, and 16,500 and 17,000, with around 94,000 each.

This suggests major resistance being at the 18,000 mark, followed by 18,500, and immediate support comes in at 17,000 followed by 16,500.

Long build-up

Here are two stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INTELLECT 8,25,000 863.15 1.22% 10.82% NAM-INDIA 27,44,000 347.55 2.49% 1.98%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ASTRAL 7,82,100 1,969.45 -3.43% -35.58% TATASTEEL 3,14,83,575 1,337.15 -1.03% -16.36% FSL 1,29,22,000 131.9 -1.46% -15.31% CHAMBLFERT 24,28,500 410.6 -1.53% -14.89% ABFRL 1,09,74,600 294.55 -0.72% -14.62%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ADANIPORTS 4,09,35,000 746 1.37% -25.47% L&TFH 4,39,68,548 81.9 4% -23.97% ADANIENT 1,70,22,500 1,873 2.07% -17.11% HINDALCO 3,24,12,325 621.75 0.03% -14.48% PERSISTENT 3,06,750 4,674 0.28% -12.62%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ONGC 3,24,94,000 175.8 -1.24% 1.35% GSPL 22,79,700 263.35 -2.93% 0.37%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

A total of 19 stocks on the BSE 500 hit 52-week highs:

ATGL

CHALET

CHOLAFIN

CREDITACC

CUMMINSIND

DELTACORP

GNFC

HINDALCO

INDHOTEL

INOXLEISUR

JINDALSTEL

LEMONTREE

NH

PVR

RHIM

SUPPETRO

SUVENPHAR

TATAELXSI

VIPIND

52-week lows

Three stocks hit 52-week lows: Godrej Industries, Castrol and Max Financial.

Fear gauge