Trade setup for March 26: Nifty likely to stay rangebound for now? From market cues to technical signals and key levels to track

What to expect on Dalal Street
The first half of this week will certainly give a fair idea about the short-term direction, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and derivatives at Angel One, told CNBCTV18.com. "Till then, levels of 17,350-17,450 are to be considered immediate hurdles... Since the banking index has approached key support at 35,200-34,800, we hope it to take some charge from hereon," he said.
"If there is no aberration globally, we are most likely to hold the sacrosanct support zone of 17,000-16,900," said Chavan, who expects the broader market to continue to perform well.
HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the underlying trend of the 50-scrip benchmark continues to be rangebound with a weak bias.
However, a broader uptrend remain intact as long as the Nifty sustains above 16,800, a decisive decline below which is likely to trigger correction, and a sustainable move above 17,450 could lead to renewed buying interest in the market this week, he said.
|Index
|Support
|Resistance
|Nifty50
|17,000
|17,350
|Nifty Bank
|35,300
|36,000
|Symbol
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|INTELLECT
|8,25,000
|863.15
|1.22%
|10.82%
|NAM-INDIA
|27,44,000
|347.55
|2.49%
|1.98%
|Symbol
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|ASTRAL
|7,82,100
|1,969.45
|-3.43%
|-35.58%
|TATASTEEL
|3,14,83,575
|1,337.15
|-1.03%
|-16.36%
|FSL
|1,29,22,000
|131.9
|-1.46%
|-15.31%
|CHAMBLFERT
|24,28,500
|410.6
|-1.53%
|-14.89%
|ABFRL
|1,09,74,600
|294.55
|-0.72%
|-14.62%
|Symbol
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|ADANIPORTS
|4,09,35,000
|746
|1.37%
|-25.47%
|L&TFH
|4,39,68,548
|81.9
|4%
|-23.97%
|ADANIENT
|1,70,22,500
|1,873
|2.07%
|-17.11%
|HINDALCO
|3,24,12,325
|621.75
|0.03%
|-14.48%
|PERSISTENT
|3,06,750
|4,674
|0.28%
|-12.62%
|Symbol
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|ONGC
|3,24,94,000
|175.8
|-1.24%
|1.35%
|GSPL
|22,79,700
|263.35
|-2.93%
|0.37%