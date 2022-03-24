Trade setup for March 25: Can bulls help Nifty50 take out 17,325 hurdle soon? Check out key market cues and technical chart signals

Indian equity benchmarks failed to stay in the green in a volatile session on Thursday, amid caution among investors globally as the West planned more sanctions on Russia over Ukraine. Financial and auto stocks pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in oil & gas, IT, metal and pharma shares limited the downside.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a long positive candle at the lows on the daily chart with a minor upper shadow, suggesting broader range movement around 17,100-17,400 levels, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He sees the possibility of a bounce in the 50-scrip index in the coming sessions.

A make-or-break level

The index is finding it difficult to extend the Fibonacci retracement beyond 61.8 percent of the January-March decline, which is near 17,330, said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. "On the downside, the junction of the 40-day exponential moving average and the 200-day moving average near 17000 is offering support. Structurally, the Nifty is expected to witness sideways action near these parameters before starting the next leg up," he said.

Ratnaparkhi continues to see d ips towards 17,000 as buying opportunities for short-term traders.

Here are key things to know about the market before the March 25 session:

Global markets

European shares began the day on a weak note as investors scurried to consumer stocks and utilities that are less impacted by economic crises. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose as much as 0.4 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures rose half a percent, suggesting a positive start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the broader uptrend for the Nifty remains intact. Any decline from important resistance around 16,800-17,000 levels could find strong support at 17,000-16,900, he said.

He sees the possibility of the index advancing towards 17,400-17,500 in the near term.

Kotak Securities Head of Equity Research (Retail) Shrikant Chouhan mentioned signs of a continuation of rangebound activity in the near term. The bulls can find an immediate hurdle at 17,325, below which, a correction wave could continue up to 17,100-17,060, else the index can go to 17,325, he said.

To contrarian traders: Chouhan suggests taking a long bet near 17,060 with a strict stop loss at 17,030.

Levels to watch out for

Sachin Gupta, AVP-Research at Choice Broking, pointed out the following levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 17,000 17,470 Nifty Bank 35,000 36,300

The Nifty50 is below its five- and 100-day moving averages. Here's what other simple MAs look like:

Period (No. of days) Simple moving average Signal 5 17,237.7 Bearish 10 16,992.4 Bullish 20 16,712.9 Bullish 50 17,210.2 Bullish 100 17,344.8 Bearish 200 17,029.3 Bullish

FII/DII activity

Provisional exchange data shows foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth Rs 1,740.7 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 2,091.1 crore.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,500, with 1.2 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,600 and 18,000, with 1.1 lakh each, according to exchange data. The maximum put open interest at 17,200, with 1.2 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,800, with about 94,500 contracts.

This suggests the index has immediate resistance at 17,500 followed by 17,600, and immediate support comes in at 17,200 followed by a major cushion at 16,800.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change OI change PERSISTENT 2,86,800 4,665 3.67% 14.91% LTTS 5,31,000 5,053 2.73% 14.12% DRREDDY 26,67,750 4,326.30 4.79% 13.34% NTPC 4,40,55,300 135.45 1.08% 8.73% IDFC 7,65,50,000 64.5 6.52% 7.24%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change OI change ESCORTS 19,92,650 1,728 -0.25% -3.84% BALRAMCHIN 53,21,600 491.45 -0.58% -2.19% HDFCAMC 23,89,200 2,176.35 -0.81% -2.00% BALKRISIND 11,64,000 2,067.70 -0.16% -1.98% RAMCOCEM 29,12,950 728.25 -0.35% -1.96%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change OI change HONAUT 8,655 38,892.95 0.07% -5.89% GNFC 26,96,200 800 2.76% -5.79% SAIL 12,16,85,500 101.65 0.84% -4.82% UBL 11,95,250 1,455 1.13% -3.69% GAIL 3,25,92,300 147.45 2.36% -3.29%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change OI change KOTAKBANK 1,22,37,200 1,721.25 -2.72% 24.53% NAVINFLUOR 3,36,375 3,980.70 -0.52% 13.24% IDFCFIRSTB 16,47,68,400 40.05 -1.96% 11.03% HAL 19,00,950 1,406 -0.39% 10.67% CUMMINSIND 18,93,600 1,086.90 -0.03% 6.91%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

A total of nine stocks on the BSE 500 hit 52-week highs, including Vedanta, Hindalco, Cummins, JSPL, Adani Total, Cholamandalam Investment and Linde.

52-week lows

Three stocks hit 52-week lows: Aarti Drugs, Max Financial and Procter & Gamble Health.

Fear gauge