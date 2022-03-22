Trade setup for March 23: Nifty takes out 50 DMA but can it conquer 100 DMA next? Check out key market cues, important levels, technical chart signals

Indian equity benchmarks -- Sensex and Nifty50 -- staged a smart recovery on Tuesday helped by fag-end buying in financial, IT and oil & gas names, more than recovering the previous day's losses. Investor focus globally remained on the Russia-Ukraine war, fluctuations in crude oil and rising coronavirus infections in China.

The 50-scrip index took out the 50-day moving average on March 22. It is now below just one out of the six moving averages: the 100-day level.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. In a positive signal, the Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart that almost engulfs Monday's long bearish candle, according to

Shetti expects more upside ahead. "The positive sequence of the higher highs and higher lows is intact on the daily timeframe and Tuesday's swing low of 17,006 could now be considered a new higher bottom of that sequence," he said.

All hunky-dory above 50 DMA

"The 50-scrip index took support at its 200-day simple moving average near 17,000 and reversed quickly. Its 50-day moving average near 17,200 will now act as a trend decider level for traders," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

Above the 50 DMA, he expects the uptrend to continue till 17,380-17,435 but warns that it will be vulnerable below 17,200.

Here are key things to know about the market before the March 23 session:

Global markets

European markets began the day in the green on the back of gains in the banking space on the prospect of aggressive rate hikes following hawkish comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up half a percent at the last count, shrugging off a mixed trend across Asia earlier in the day.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.3 percent, suggesting a positive start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the overall chart pattern suggests the next upside for the Nifty50 around 17,500. One may also expect targets of around 17,800-18,000 in the near term, with immediate support at 17,200, he said.

Investors should focus on quality stocks with strong growth visibility and where rising commodity rates have a minimal impact on business, said Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities. Inflation may remain a concern for investors in the near term, he said.

Levels to watch out for

Nigam pointed out the following levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 17,000 17,500 Nifty Bank 36,800 37,000

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded Indian shares worth a net Rs 2,962.1 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 252.9 crore.

Call/put open interest

According to exchange data, the maximum call open interest is accumulated at 18,000, with 1.5 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,800 and 17,600, with 1.1 lakh contracts each. The maximum put open interest is at 16,300, with more than 97,000 contracts, and 17,000, with more than 88,000.

This shows the immediate hurdle for the Nifty50 has shifted by 100 points to 17,600 followed by more resistance around the 17,800-18,000 band, and significant support comes in at 16,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BSOFT 28,84,700 469.5 5.68% 27.49% GNFC 29,09,400 788.1 3.55% 22.43% INDHOTEL 1,74,99,722 209.25 1.43% 17.42% ITC 10,24,41,600 250.2 2% 10.80% ONGC 3,19,08,800 175.75 1.91% 9.82%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BALRAMCHIN 70,17,600 491.8 -1.84% -14.25% DELTACORP 1,50,32,800 304 -3.08% -9.41% NAVINFLUOR 3,69,450 4,087.40 -1.13% -3.65% IDEA 59,03,80,000 10.05 -0.50% -2.85% HAL 20,04,025 1,421.95 -2.09% -1.66%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) MOTHERSUMI 3,33,48,000 136.9 2.55% -2.55% BIOCON 1,87,79,500 335.1 1.35% -2.16% ABCAPITAL 1,56,90,400 109.1 0.88% -2.08% TRENT 26,02,750 1,286 0.32% -1.98% MARUTI 25,80,100 7,786.05 0.68% -1.79%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) JKCEMENT 3,69,250 2,394.55 -2.73% 22.51% DIXON 4,46,875 4,338.70 -2.97% 17.43% COROMANDEL 9,85,000 836 -2.52% 13.32% IDFCFIRSTB 14,11,69,800 41.1 -2.03% 10.69% BRITANNIA 17,26,000 3,169.95 -2.41% 10.51%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

A total of eight stocks on the BSE 500 -- the broadest index on the bourse -- hit 52-week highs: Vedanta, JK Paper, Chalet Hotels, Century Plyboards, GNFC, GHCL, Linde and Ratnamani Metals.

52-week lows

Three stocks on the index hit 52-week lows: Gillette, Castrol and Mishra Dhatu Nigam.

Fear gauge

The India VIX -- widely known as the fear index -- eased 2.2 percent to settle at 24.1 on Tuesday, cooling off after rising to as high as 25.2 during the choppy session.