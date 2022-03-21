Trade setup for March 22: Can Nifty50 surpass 50 DMA? From market cues to important levels to what technical charts suggest

Indian equity benchmarks retreated amid choppy trade on Monday following two back-to-back sessions of gains to the tune of nearly two percent. Brent crude oil once again rose past the $110 a barrel mark as investors globally tracked news updates about the Russia-Ukraine war and rising COVID cases in China.

The India VIX -- widely known as the fear index -- rose 8.9 percent to 24.6, its highest jump since February 24, when Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent it roaring to a 20-month peak.

The Nifty is above its five-, 10-, 20- and 200-day moving averages, but some 125 and 250 points shy of the 50- and 100-day lines respectively.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a bearish candle on the daily chart, though the market's medium-term texture still appears to be on the positive side, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

He is of the view that the index's 50-day simple moving average of around 17,250 is now an immediate hurdle for the bulls. "Below this zone, a correction wave is likely to continue till 17,000-16,975. A fresh uptrend is possible only after a breakout at 17,250, above which there are bright chances of 17,350-17,400 levels," he says.

To contrarian traders: Chouhan suggests a long bet near 16,975 with a stop loss at 16,950.

Index may lose steam

Independent technical analyst Manish Shah believes the 50-scrip index has a bullish bias with major support at 17,050-16,950 levels. He views a dip to this zone as a buying opportunity.

"MACD is in a buy mode and RSI (momentum indicators) holds above 50. The Nifty should see a reversal from 17,050-16,950, and could see a revisit to 17,350-17,400 on the upside. A break above 17,400 could mean a further upside, to 17,900," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the March 22 session:

Global markets

European equities began the day on a mixed note amid choppy trade as fighting in Ukraine raged on with no sign of a ceasefire even as diplomatic efforts continued.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was flat in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 percent, suggesting a sluggish start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

The next big move in the index depends on the Federal Reserve, according to Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities. The Fed Chair is due to speak later in the day.

"Traders will be looking out for any clues on whether the US central bank will deliver a 50-basis-point rate hike in May 2022 and what plans it might have for running down its balance sheet," he said.

Tapse sees 16,697 as the make-or-break support level.

Levels to watch out for

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, pointed out the following levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 17,000 17,500 Nifty Bank 35,500 36,500

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded Indian shares worth a net Rs 2,962.1 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 252.9 crore.

Call/put open interest

According to exchange data, the maximum call open interest is accumulated at 18,000, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and next at 17,500, with 1.1 lakh contracts. The maximum put open interest is at 16,000, with 78,000 contracts.

This confirms the Nifty50 has a major hurdle to cross at 17,500, and significant support only at 16,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BALRAMCHIN 62,36,800 499.45 4.01% 29.40% DELTACORP 1,27,97,200 310.8 8.42% 29.04% INTELLECT 6,61,500 809.95 5.11% 24.38% COROMANDEL 8,56,875 852.95 0.01% 16.78% CUMMINSIND 15,46,800 1,057.50 3.14% 16.76%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BSOFT 31,01,800 443.3 -0.37% -5.49% VOLTAS 35,77,000 1,289.60 -0.69% -3.20% NTPC 4,41,18,000 132.9 -0.15% -2.87% WHIRLPOOL 9,05,500 1,643.10 -0.60% -2.71% BOSCHLTD 1,77,700 14,248 -2.45% -2.39%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) AUBANK 23,83,000 1,175.95 0.79% -4.49% POLYCAB 5,57,400 2,444.95 0.15% -2.80% ATUL 1,03,650 9,847.90 1.02% -2.32% NMDC 5,93,55,300 151.95 0.56% -1.99% LTTS 5,77,400 4,793.95 0.94% -1.91%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INDHOTEL 1,57,66,240 206 -1.51% 16.28% PETRONET 1,91,37,000 194.9 -5.71% 13.98% POWERGRID 3,22,53,984 206.15 -2.83% 10.96% MARUTI 24,86,000 7,703.10 -0.03% 10.56% ACC 21,50,500 2,061.05 -3.28% 9.93%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

A total of 16 stocks in the BSE 500 universe -- the broadest index on the bourse -- hit 52-week highs, including Sun Pharma, Vedanta, Titan, Delta Corp, Cummins, Trent, GNFC, Angel One, Balrampur Chini and Linde.

52-week lows