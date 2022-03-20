Trade setup for March 21: Can Nifty50 hold on to recent highs? Check out market cues, technical signals, important levels to track

Indian equity benchmarks -- Sensex and Nifty50 -- surged on Thursday amid a broad-based rally after the Fed announced its first rate hike in more than three years, as expected, and exuded confidence the world's largest economy is strong.

The Nifty50 is now some 290-odd points above its 200-day moving average (DMA) in a bullish signal.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart with the two-back-to-back gap-ups remaining unfilled, suggesting a sharp upmove ahead, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"One may expect another opening gap-up this week," he said.

Index may lose steam

"The bulls have conquered the sturdy wall of 16,800-17,000 levels, which should now act as immediate support. On the flipside, 17,500 followed by 17,650 are the next levels to watch out for. But the index may not have a similar sort of swift move seen in last 5-6 trading sessions," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, told CNBCTV18.com.

He expects some consolidation or small bouts of profit booking this week.

Chavan believes the Nifty Bank plays a vital role as approaches its crucial juncture of 36,700-37,000. "Since the Russia-Ukraine war is yet to completely come to an end, it would be important to keep a tab of these developments regularly," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the March 21 session:

Global markets

Wall Street's three main indices jumped Friday led by tech stocks after talks ended between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping over the Russia-Ukraine war without big surprises. The S&P 500 closed 1.2 percent higher, the Dow Jones rose 0.8 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 2.1 percent.

Earlier that day, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.9 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti is of the view that the Nifty50's current decisive breakout around the support zone of 16,800-17,000 levels points to the continuation of sharp upside momentum in the near term.

He sees 17,800-18,000 as potential upside targets to be watched in the next few weeks with immediate support at 17,050.

Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder or Equity99 Advisory, warns that any major news on the Ukraine crisis might trigger selling for the markets, and advises investors to deploy cash in parts to take advantage of any fall.

He expects auto, metal, FMCG and real estate stocks to be in focus on Monday.

Levels to watch out for

Sharma pointed out the following levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 17,250, 17,180, 17,100 17,340, 17,460, 17,535 Nifty Bank 36,300, 36,100, 35,880 36,550, 36,725, 36,900

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased Indian shares worth a net Rs 2,800.1 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data. However, net sales by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stood at Rs 678.5 crore.

Call/put open interest

According to exchange data, the maximum call open interest is accumulated at 17,500, with 1.4 lakh contracts, and next at 17,400, with 1.1 lakh contracts. The maximum put open interest at 16,000, with 1.1 lakh contracts, and 17,200, with more than one lakh contracts.

This suggests the Nifty50 is yet to take out resistance at 17,400 followed by a major hurdle at 17,500, and immediate support comes in at 17,200 followed by a strong cushion only at 16,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ONGC 1,64,250 3,11,54,200 1.14% 13.91% IDFC 6,25,250 1,24,50,000 2.44% 29.55% PFC 21,29,600 42,47,000 3.22% 70.40% Indiabulls Housing 18,14,975 87,01,700 3.05% 24.53% HDFC Life 24,36,950 3,49,15,100 2.18% 3.55%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) Ashok Leyland 3,97,26,000 114.4 -1.25% -13.08% Infosys 2,78,53,200 1,877.00 -0.96% -9.01% Balrampur Chini 62,36,800 481.15 -1.17% -2.60%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ICICI Bank 10,77,49,125 719.95 1.43% -5.21% Tata Motors 6,88,53,150 433.15 1.83% -5.19% L&TFH 5,17,14,580 71.5 6.80% -9.14%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) Vodafone Idea 9,13,50,000 10.3 -0.96% 15.38% GMR Infra 2,28,60,000 38.45 -0.65% 9.36%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

As many as 10 stocks in the BSE 500 universe hit 52-week highs: Sun Pharma, Titan, GHCL, GNFC, JK Paper, Bharat Dynamics, Cholamandalam Investment, PGHH, Timken and Trent.

52-week lows

One stock on the index hit a 52-week low: Thyrocare.

Fear index