Trade setup for March 17: Can Nifty50 test 17,500 soon? Technical chart signals, important levels and global cues to watch

rising COVID cases in China that triggered curbs in a major industrial belt remained on investors' radar. Indian equity benchmarks surged nearly two percent on Wednesday amid a rally across global shares, as investors awaited the outcome of the Fed's policy review due later in the day. Globally, updates on the Russia-Ukraine war and

The India VIX, also known as the fear index, dropped 9.8 percent to 24.1 -- its biggest single-day fall in a month.

The Nifty50 is now within 13 points of its 200-day moving average.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a reasonable long bull candle on the daily chart, signalling chances of a decisive breakout above 17,000 levels in the coming session, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"If the 50-scrip benchmark surpassed the 16,800-17,000 resistance area, one may expect sharp upmoves in the near term. In such a case, the Nifty could reach up to 17,500 levels quickly," he said.

All hunky-dory as long as Nifty holds 16,400-16,500

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities, believes the short-term market is still on the bullish side technically. He suggests traders to adopt a level-based strategy in the coming days as volatility is expected to continue.

"As long as the 50-scrip index holds 16,500-16,400 levels, the uptrend is intact... The immediate hurdle will be at 16,900-16,950, and any fall below 16,400 may lead to further weakness up to 16,350-16,300," Chouhan said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the March 17 session:

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets began the day with strong gains tracking a rally on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.6 percent at the last count.

The Fed is widely expected to announce a hike in pandemic-era interest rates on Wednesday. Crude oil prices dropped seven percent on hopes of an end to the Ukraine crisis.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1.7 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.5 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 2.9 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.8 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 1.2 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 percent. On Tuesday, the three main US indices surged 1.8-2.9 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the stage is set for the Nifty50 to give a smart upside breakout of 17,000-17,050 levels in the short term.

"A sustainable move above this area is expected to result in decisive follow-through upmoves in the market. Any failure could result in minor weakness or consolidation at the highs. Immediate support is placed at 16,830," he said.

Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Equity99 Advisory, expects a volatile session on Thursday given the outcome of the FOMC meeting and the weekly expiry of F&O derivatives by the end of the day. One should also keep in mind the ongoing FII selling before taking any positions.

Levels to watch out for

Sharma pointed out the following levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 16,900, 16,800, 16,750 17,050, 17,110, 17,200 Nifty Bank 35,535, 35,430, 35,300 35,865, 36,150, 36,350

FII/DII activity

In contrast to the trend of FII outflows prevalent for much of the past six months, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net purchased Indian equities worth Rs 312 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data. Net purchases by domestic institutional investors (DIIs), which have been buyers, stood at Rs 772.6 crore.

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows the maximum call open interest is accumulated at 17,500, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and next at 18,000, with 1.2 lakh contracts. The maximum put open interest at 16,000, with 1.8 lakh contracts, and 16,500, with almost 85,200 contracts.

This suggests the major hurdle has shifted by 500 points to 17,500, and immediate support at 16,500 followed by a strong cushion only at 16,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BOSCHLTD 1,64,250 14,138.05 1.11% 28.07% WHIRLPOOL 6,25,250 1,585.50 1.48% 27.87% NAM-INDIA 21,29,600 337.35 6.54% 26.30% HAL 18,14,975 1,469.50 6.78% 18.01% RAMCOCEM 24,36,950 753 3.61% 12.87%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PNB 17,47,84,000 36.05 -0.14% -1.92% CIPLA 99,12,500 1,056 -0.64% -1.75% TATACONSUM 95,66,775 751 -0.03% -0.37%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TATAMOTORS 7,98,54,150 424.75 2.91% -5.21% GNFC 26,53,300 709 1.34% -5.19% FEDERALBNK 5,98,10,000 98.3 4.97% -4.50% COFORGE 15,34,800 4,358 5.05% -4.38% ATUL 1,12,800 9,920.30 2.06% -4.06%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) MPHASIS 15,38,600 3,084 -3.20% 22.21% GUJGASLTD 28,80,000 504.5 -1.08% 18.45% LTTS 4,70,800 4,766.90 -0.01% 11.13% HONAUT 8,070 39,851.05 -0.59% 10.59% CHAMBLFERT 21,60,000 404.15 -0.90% 6.60%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Four stocks in the BSE 500 universe hit 52-week highs: JK Paper, Linde, Bharat Dynamics, Cholamandalam Investment and Rhi Magnesita.

