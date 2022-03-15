Indian shares halted their five-day winning streak on Tuesday, ending a percent lower in choppy trade as investors took to profit-booking in metal, IT, oil & gas and select financial stocks ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting. The broader 50-share NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 1.23 percent at 16,663, while the benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.26 percent to end at 55,776.85.

The sentiment remained cautious as the Street awaited the outcome of major central bank meetings this week, and a lack of progress on the ceasefire talks on the Russia-Ukraine war as well as rising COVID cases in China, prompting Beijing to impose curbs in major industrial belt.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

One can expect more weakness in the coming session, he said. The Nifty50 has formed a long bear candle on the daily chart that almost engulfs the previous bull candle, suggesting the formation of a bearish dark cloud cover type pattern at the highs, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

All hunky-dory as long as Nifty holds 16,400-16,500

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities, believes the short-term market is still on the bullish side technically. He suggests traders to adopt a level-based strategy in the coming days as volatility is expected to continue.

"As long as the 50-scrip index holds 16,500-16,400 levels, the uptrend is intact... The immediate hurdle will be at 16,900-16,950, and any fall below 16,400 may lead to further weakness up to 16,350-16,300," Chouhan said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the March 16 session:

Global markets

European shares began the day deep in the red taking negative cues from most Asian markets, amid concerns about surging COVID cases in China. Nervousness also persisted among investors ahead of a widely expected hike in pandemic-era interest rates in the US this week.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1.8 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.3 percent, suggesting a negative opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty's sharp U-turn from close to the crucial resistance zone of 16,800-17,000 hints at further correction in the market in the short term.

"The overall chart pattern signals the chances of a higher bottom formation around 16,400-16,250 in the next few sessions before another round of upmove," he said.

One can expect volatility to persist and traders should look for opportunities on both sides, said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.

"Global events such as news flow on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the outcome of the Fed meeting are likely to drive the near-term momentum. Technically, the index has cooled off from resistance levels and could enter into a broad consolidation phase before the next phase of a trend move," he added.

Levels to watch out for

Sachin Gupta, AVP-Research at Choice Broking, pointed out the following levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 16,400 16,930 Nifty Bank 34,000 35,700

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs

176.5 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases worth Rs 1,098.6 crore.

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike prices of 17,500 and 17,000, with 1.7 lakh and 1.2 lakh contracts respectively. The maximum put open interest at 16,000, with more than 95,000 contracts.

This reflects the major hurdle of 17,000 for the Nifty, which has meaningful support only at 16,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) DALBHARAT 6,55,000 1,417.05 0.12% 15.27% CIPLA 97,70,150 1,063 1.64% 10.68% M&M 1,50,46,500 760.4 1.94% 7.29% MARUTI 27,63,600 7,412.20 1.21% 6.71% CHOLAFIN 85,48,750 682.1 0.04% 6.00%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BALRAMCHIN 95,42,400 463 -7.97% -13.72% GNFC 29,75,700 697.05 -4.38% -8.21% PVR 27,52,134 1,682.15 -2.86% -7.20% CHAMBLFERT 25,12,500 407.45 -3.78% -7.16% EXIDEIND 1,95,33,600 154 -0.90% -3.26%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) AUBANK 29,74,500 1,164 4.30% -11.43% BERGEPAINT 45,99,100 696.5 2.37% -6.27% ATUL 1,20,675 9,700 2.14% -5.53% ABBOTINDIA 33,350 17,239.45 0.77% -4.80% VOLTAS 44,15,000 1,207.05 1.38% -4.16%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) OBEROIRLTY 17,01,700 886.05 -1.69% 18.43% PERSISTENT 4,29,450 4,301.85 -4.30% 13.17% GAIL 2,92,06,800 144 -2.80% 12.24% BOSCHLTD 1,59,300 13,920.15 -1.10% 12.24% APOLLOTYRE 1,40,00,000 183.9 -0.35% 9.55%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Four stocks in the BSE 500 universe hit 52-week highs: Cipla, JK Paper, Linde and Supreme Petrochem.

52-week lows

Two stocks on the index hit 52-week lows: Wockhardt and Thyrocare.

Volatility gauge