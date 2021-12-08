Trade setup for Dec 9: Will Nifty extend winning run after RBI pause? What charts suggest ahead of Thursday's session

growth amid risks from inflation and the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Indian equity benchmarks continued to surge for a second straight day on Wednesday, as the RBI held key rates and remained 'accommodative' . RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das prioritised

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The 50-scrip index has yet again formed a long bull candle on the daily chart, in a positive sign for the short term, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

The Nifty has reached crucial overhead resistance at 17,500-17,550 levels, where it has receded sharply from twice in the recent past, he said. "A sustainable move above this resistance zone is likely to open a sharp upmove in the short term," he said.

More upside in Nifty50?

The market has stayed in a strong uptrend to reached 17,487 (Wednesday's intraday high), which is the median level of the last 20 days, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"Currently, the market is in a triangle consolidation and on the dismissal of 17,490, it would enter a series of higher bottoms," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before Thursday's session:

Global markets

European equities gave up initial gains on Wednesday following their strongest two-day gain in over a year. Investors turned cautious as they weighed the effectiveness of existing vaccines against the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.2 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.1 percent, suggesting a mildly positive start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

The bulls have brought the market to an important juncture, said HDFC Securities' Shetti. "A decisive move above 17,550-17,600 levels could open a sharp upside towards 18,000 mark quickly. A failure to sustain above this area is likely to trigger weakness from the highs towards 17,250-17,200 levels in the near term," he said.

Independent technical analyst Manish Shah believes the Nifty is breaking out of a short-term intermediate double bottom pattern in a trend reversal signal. The underlying structure favours a rally to 17,900 in the coming days, he said.

"A short-term trend-line coming down from the highs has been taken out by rising values. The Nifty needs to break and sustain above 17,530 for a rally towards 17,900, and if the rally sustains for a couple of days, more upsides to 18,100 are likely," Shah added.

Key levels to watch out for

Technically, 17,250 should act as major support for the Nifty, according to Kotak Securities' Chouhan. "Any correction to the 17,300/17,250 levels would be an opportunity to trade long. On the higher side, 17,600 and 17,700 would be major hurdles in the short term, where traders should reduce weak positions," he said.

According to Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, the bulls may open up significant upside potential for the Nifty if they manage to take out key resistance at 17,500-17,550 on a closing basis. On the other hand, he expects near-term support in the 17,300-17,250 band.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 2,585 crore on Tuesday. However, domestic institutional investors saved the day, making net purchases of Rs 2,605.8 crore , according to provisional exchange data.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is at the strike price of 17,600 with 1.2 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,500 and 17,700 with 1.1 lakh contracts each. The maximum put open interest is at 17,000 with 1.2 lakh contracts, and next at 17,300 and 17,400 with 1.1 lakh each , according to exchange data.

This suggests immediate resistance at 17,500 followed by a major hurdle 100 points further up, and strong support at 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BATAINDIA 15,37,800 1,986.05 3.42% 19.64% INDIAMART 1,81,575 7,350.55 2.41% 16.85% PERSISTENT 2,37,150 4,320.20 3.10% 14.99% LTI 6,35,250 6,686.40 1.43% 11.43% NAM-INDIA 32,48,000 373.55 2.13% 10.49%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GMRINFRA 31,27,500 43 -0.58% -0.71% CUMMINSIND 4,800 948 -0.44% -20.00% SIEMENS 1,100 2,218.50 -0.43% -20.00% ALKEM 800 3,440.45 -3.96% -20.00% LALPATHLAB 17,750 3,581.00 -0.04% -0.70%

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IEX 3,45,86,250 263 3.62% -7.99% ATUL 43,575 8,972.50 0.50% -4.65% APOLLOTYRE 1,20,77,500 215.7 2.59% -4.64% ZEEL 8,36,79,000 357.6 1.58% -1.97% NMDC 7,87,71,900 147.65 1.10% -1.91%

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) WHIRLPOOL 4,56,750 1,904.80 -5.85% 143.46% VEDL 5,22,44,300 337 -1.55% 15.89% CONCOR 54,50,181 631.95 -1.13% 11.87% KOTAKBANK 1,25,34,800 1,931.55 -0.63% 10.84% DIVISLAB 22,13,000 4,634.50 -0.31% 9.35%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

In the BSE 500 index, Glaxo, IFCI, LA Opala RG, Tanla, Torrent Power and Welspun Corp hit 52-week highs.

52-week lows

On the other hand, only one stock in the broadest index on the bourse hit a 52-week low: Whirlpool.

Volatility index