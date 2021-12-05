Trade setup for Dec 6: Is there more downside for Nifty50 ahead? What charts suggest ahead of Monday's market session

Indian equity benchmarks snapped a two-day winning run on Friday amid selling pressure in financial, oil & gas and consumer shares. The Bank Nifty tumbled 1.2 percent, its biggest fall in more than a week.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a long bear candle on the daily chart, completely engulfing the long bull candle of the previous session , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"The last two sessions' candles indicate the formation of a dark cloud cover type pattern. Technically, such patterns are formed at the highs and the area considered a reversal pattern on the downside," he said. The recent bounce of the last few session seems to have completed, and the market turned down from the highs, Shetti added.

No meaningful upside up ahead

In a bearish signal, the Nifty failed to keep above the 17,400-17,500, said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst at Deen Dayal Investments. "Unless the index gets past the 17,400-17,500 patch on a closing basis, we won't really see a meaningful upside rally," he said.

Hathiramani believes there is every possibility for the market to reenter a bear trend if the index breaks the 17,100 mark.

Here are key things to know about the market before Monday's session:

Global markets

Wall Street's three main indices fell on Friday, with the technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbling 1.9 percent, as investors bet that a strong jobs report would not slow the Federal Reserve's withdrawal of support all while they grappled with uncertainty around the Omicron coronavirus variant. Earlier in the day, European markets also dropped, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index declining 0.6 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

According to Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, it continues to be a sell-on-rise market. "This view will remain intact as long as the Nifty does not surpass 17,900 which is the confluence point of two key trend lines., Sooner or later, we expect the recent low around 16,800 to be breached, but it will happen immediately or after some more consolidation in the range of 16,800-17,500 levels," he said.

Traders are advised to continue with a stock-specific approach, said Chavan, who expects immediate hurdles at 17,350-17,500-17,600 levels.

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the near-term trend of the Nifty continues to be down, with the completion of the recent pullback rally. " There is the possibility of further weakness down to 16,800 levels this week, with immediate resistance at 17,300-17,350 levels," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: According to Palak Kothari of Choice Broking, the index has support at 17,000 and faces resistance at 17,500.

Bank Nifty: For the banking index, support is expected at 35,300 and resistance at 37,000.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 3,356.2 crore on Friday. However, domestic institutional investors made net purchases of Rs 1,648.8 crore , according to provisional exchange data.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is placed at the strike price of 18,000 with 1.2 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,500 with 1.1 lakh contracts. The maximum put open interest is accumulated at 17,000 with 54,000 contracts, exchange data shows. This suggests an immediate hurdle at 17,500 followed by major resistance at 18,000, and support comes in at 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) DEEPAKNTR 6,000 2,326.50 3.86% 380.00% OBEROIRLTY 2,100 866.15 2.30% 200.00% HINDPETRO 18,900 301.85 1.55% 133.33% VEDL 96,100 339.15 0.34% 106.67% GSPL 79,900 314.5 2.91% 104.35%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) POWERGRID 1,86,17,503 204.7 -2.38% -15.18% IBULHSGFIN 4,01,07,800 256 -0.37% -6.79% L&TFH 6,04,60,100 79.15 -0.25% -4.19% INFY 3,57,48,600 1,745.30 -0.29% -3.49% PFC 4,43,92,000 121.5 -0.12% -2.77%

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IDEA 83,06,90,000 14.45 12.02% -13.58% IOC 3,52,23,500 122.7 12.69% -9.55% COALINDIA 5,00,55,600 160.4 1.57% -3.75% TATAMOTORS 8,60,44,350 481.5 0.44% -1.81% JINDALSTEL 3,67,97,500 359.9 0.16% -1.02%

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PNB 4,40,96,000 38.75 -0.39% 286.54% IEX 3,52,35,000 253.55 -65.34% 202.74% ICICIBANK 11,61,43,500 720.1 -0.79% 3.71% ITC 23,49,63,200 222.3 -1.88% 1.79% BHARTIARTL 6,64,43,780 720.6 -1.89% 2.76%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Holding, Vodafone Idea, Power Grid and Torrent Power were among the nine stocks in the BSE 500 universe that hit 52-week highs.

52-week lows

Gillette was the only stock in the broadest index on the bourse to hit the trough.

Volatility index