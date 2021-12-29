Trade setup for Dec 30: Will Nifty50 cross key hurdles anytime soon? Check out market cues before Thursday's session

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with an upper shadow, signalling lacklustre movement at crucial overhead resistance , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He sees the possibility of a downward correction in the market from the highs.

ALSO READ

Weakness up ahead?

The 50-scrip index has maintained a higher bottom pattern but formed a hammer candlestick near important resistance following a strong pullback rally, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities. This indicates a strong possibility of short-term weakness.

"For trend following traders, an important level to watch is 17,200, above which the uptrend momentum could continue up to 17,300-17,350 levels. But if the Nifty slips below 17,180, there is a strong possibility of an intraday correction up to 17,140-17,100 levels," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before Thursday's session:

Global markets

European shares continued to rise for the third session in a row amid thin trade on account of holidays. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.1 percent at the last count, hovering near an all-time high hit last month.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.1 percent, suggesting a positive opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the market lacks the strength to surpass crucial resistance. "There is a high possibility of further consolidation or a downward correction in the next 1-2 sessions before the Nifty50 shows a bounce from the lows, with immediate support at 17,100," he said.

The expiry of monthly F&O contracts on Thursday is likely to keep volatility high, said Ajit Mishra, VP-Research at Religare Broking.

NSE's India VIX index — which gauges the expectation of volatility in the market — eased 1.4 percent to finish at 16.2 on Wednesday, having risen as much as 2.3 percent during the session .

"The banking pack is still struggling and its performance would be critical for the next directional move. In the absence of any event, updates on COVID-19 cases would remain on participants’ radar," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Immediate support for the index is expected at 17,000 and immediate support at 17,400, according to Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities. Technically, the overall structure looks positive for the Nifty50 as it manages to sustain above 17,200 on a closing basis, he said.

Bank Nifty: For the banking index, Nigam sees immediate support at 34,500 and immediate resistance at 35,500 .

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net purchased Indian equities worth Rs 207.3 crore on Tuesday, in contrast to the recent trend. Net buys by domestic institutional investors stood at Rs 567.5 crore , according to provisional exchange data.

However, Indian equities are on track for a third straight month of FII outflows

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is placed at the strike price of 17,500, with 1.8 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,300, with 1.6 lakh contracts, according to exchange data. The maximum put open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,000, with almost two lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,200, 17,100 and 16,700, with 1.3 lakh contracts each, the data showed.

This suggests immediate resistance at 17,300 mark followed by a major hurdle at 17,500, and significant support at Mount 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) APOLLOHOSP 10,20,375 4,972.90 2.43% 38.78% HDFC 58,46,100 2,567.05 0.03% 30.48% BALKRISIND 6,40,400 2,240.70 0.20% 28.20% PIIND 6,12,250 3,012.95 0.30% 22.95% ULTRACEMCO 6,56,300 7,408.25 0.04% 21.94%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IEX 1,72,65,000 252.4 -1.33% -29.34% TORNTPOWER 16,99,500 540.3 -0.85% -25.42% POLYCAB 2,32,200 2,397.65 -0.19% -22.48% PETRONET 45,96,000 217.45 -0.21% -20.50% GSPL 6,66,400 294.3 -0.73% -19.90%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SYNGENE 4,81,100 605 1.20% -35.69% AARTIIND 9,20,550 989.7 0.08% -27.52% APLLTD 8,81,100 803 0.43% -23.72% LAURUSLABS 16,02,000 548.4 3.56% -23.65% AMARAJABAT 35,33,000 621.4 0.53% -13.36%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) MINDTREE 12,61,000 4,634.90 -0.87% 48.12% JKCEMENT 1,27,050 3,190 -5.71% 38.15% MFSL 8,02,100 964.15 -0.49% 27.23% CROMPTON 11,02,200 428.95 -1.45% 21.76% SHREECEM 95,950 26,605 -0.40% 21.44%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

In the BSE 500 pack, Escorts, ESAB, Metropolis Healthcare, Minda Industries, Radico Khaitan, KIMS, Vardhman Textiles and Schaeffler hit 52-week highs.

52-week lows

Two stocks in the broadest index on the bourse hit 52-week lows: MAS Financial Services and Gillette.