Trade setup for Dec 3: Can Nifty50 muscle to 17,500? What charts suggest ahead of Friday's market session

Indian equity benchmarks continued their strong bounce for a second straight day on Thursday, powered by buying across sectors led by financial, IT and oil & gas counters.

The Bank Nifty took its gain to more than two percent in two days, recovering most of the losses in the previous four days.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart, having just crossed crucial overhead resistance at 17,350, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"This is positive sign and displays strength of the bulls in a downtrend," he said.

The 17,530 hurdle

There is the possibility of the Nifty moving towards 17,530, where it left a bearish price gap, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

A close below 17,140 would be negative for the market, but it is advisable to buy the dips till then, said Chouhan, who also sees support at 17,240 and 17,200.

Here are key things to know about the market before Friday's session:

Global markets

European markets looked strong in early hours on Thursday, reversing gains from the previous session. Investors, however, were cautious amid lack of information about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and as they anticipated faster tapering of pandemic-era stimulus by the US central bank.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up one percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.7 percent, suggesting a positive opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

The Nifty has been making higher lows for the past three sessions, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head-Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Now, the index needs to continue to hold the 17,350 zone for an upmove towards 17,500 and 17,777, with support seen at 17,150 and 17,000, he said.

Khemka suggests investors to buy in the current volatility in a staggered fashion to build long-term portfolios.

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes a decisive breakout from the 17,400-17,600 hurdle could change the short-term negative sentiment in the market. He, however, warns that any turndown close to the resistance band could bring the bears into action once again. Immediate support is placed around 17,300-17,250 levels, he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: According to Sachin Gupta, AVP-Research at Choice Broking, the index has support at 17,250-17,100 levels and faces resistance at 17,600.

Bank Nifty: For the banking index, he expects support at 35,300 and resistance at 37,000-37,900 levels.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 2,765.8 crore on Wednesday. However, domestic institutional investors made net purchases of Rs 3,467 crore , according to provisional exchange data.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is placed at the strike price of 17,500 with 1.5 lakh contracts, and the maximum put open interest at 16,500, with 1.1 lakh contracts, followed by 16,800, with 99,000 contracts, according to exchange data.

This suggests a major hurdle can be expected at 17,500, and immediate support cones in at 16,800, followed by major support at 16,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GUJGASLTD 19,96,250 690 3.61% 26.17% MCX 14,61,250 1,665 4.43% 19.23% PERSISTENT 2,27,550 4,388.70 4.03% 16.35% NMDC 8,28,05,300 142.75 3.78% 15.11% GMRINFRA 11,93,85,000 41.4 7.12% 14.83%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) APLLTD 18,59,550 806.25 -1.41% -3.19% CHAMBLFERT 21,99,000 396 -0.66% -1.23% METROPOLIS 6,05,200 3,155 -4.20% -0.33% INDIAMART 1,65,900 7,375.45 -1.21% -0.18% GLENMARK 94,13,900 504 -3.96% -0.11%

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) COALINDIA 5,44,19,400 159.65 2.21% -3.04% L&TFH 6,53,41,528 79.3 1.86% -2.59% ASIANPAINT 41,34,600 3,194.90 1.31% -1.30% IBULHSGFIN 4,60,13,300 254 1.40% -1.26% ALKEM 4,96,000 3,476 0.77% -1.25%

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CROMPTON 12,98,000 435.55 -1.07% 35.76% ICICIBANK 10,51,83,375 726 -0.47% 9.28% BIOCON 1,67,16,400 368.7 -1.05% 8.24% PFIZER 1,87,875 4,965 -1.40% 6.52% NAUKRI 9,24,250 5,912.75 -0.82% 6.33%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Tech Mahindra, Power Grid, Bajaj Holdings, Shipping Corp, Gujarat Fluorochemicals and BEML were among the 10 stocks in the BSE 500 universe that hit 52-week highs.

52-week lows

Three stocks in the broadest index on the bourse hit the trough: Hero MotoCorp, VST Industries and Bajaj Consumer Care.

Volatility index