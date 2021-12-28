Trade setup for Dec 29: Bulls to take a break from lifting Nifty? Check out key market cues before Wednesday's session

Indian equity benchmarks extended gains to a second straight day on Tuesday, though caution prevailed over the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Gains across sectors, led by financial, IT and oil & gas stocks, pushed the headline indices higher.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart, suggesting continuation of an uptrend , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The latest upmove has negated Friday's bearish engulfing pattern in a positive sign, he said.

"The negative sequence of lower tops and bottoms is still intact on the daily chart, and a decisive move above 17,400 is likely to negate this bearish pattern," he added.

Bulls getting tired

The index has managed to close above its 20-day simple moving average after a long time, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities. "The short-term texture is bullish but due to the recent gains, the bulls may prefer to take a pause near 17,275-17,300 levels," he said.

Chouhan expects quick intraday correction that can continue up to 17,100-17,160 levels if the Nifty50 trades below 17,180, and an uptrend that may continue up to 17,300-17,370 levels if it crosses 17,200.

Here are key things to know about the market before Wednesday's session:

Global markets

European shares edged up to a five-week high on Tuesday, even as Omicron worries remained with France tightening curbs and COVID-19 cases surging in Spain and Britain. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up half a percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.2 percent, suggesting a positive opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty can take out next important resistance at 17,350 in the short term. Any decline from the highs could be a buying opportunity, with immediate support at 17,120, he said.

"The Street seems quite confident that it can overcome the challenges of the Omicron variant. Technically, the ongoing upbeat bullish mood will take the Nifty to the 17,500-17,750 zone from an interweek view," said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities.

However, he warned that optimism could reverse and cause a nasty New Year's hangover only if the index slips below 16,833.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Support for the index is expected at 17,000 and resistance at 17,400, according to Sachin Gupta, AVP-Research at Choice Broking.

Bank Nifty: For the banking index, Gupta sees support at 34,700 and resistance at 35,600 .

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 1,038.3 crore on Monday. However, domestic institutional investors made net purchases of Rs 955.8 crore , according to provisional exchange data.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is placed at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.4 lakh contracts, and the next highet at 17,500, with slightly fewer contracts, according to exchange data. The maximum put open interest is placed at Mount 17,000, with almost two lakh contracts, the data shows.

This suggests immediate resistance at 17,500 followed by the major hurdle of 18,000, and meaningful support only at 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GODREJCP 37,47,000 966.85 1.08% 36.75% TVSMOTOR 65,60,400 612.5 0.80% 31.78% SIEMENS 15,53,200 2,406.85 1.97% 31.55% FEDERALBNK 6,58,90,000 81.9 0.80% 27.77% M&M 89,57,200 839.3 2.22% 26.96%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) NAVINFLUOR 4,87,800 4,237.05 -0.58% -15.31% FSL 56,03,000 180.4 -2.43% -13.92% DIXON 2,94,375 5,592.75 -0.72% -12.99% OBEROIRLTY 24,33,900 860 -0.45% -9.61% POWERGRID 1,80,73,537 204.8 -0.53% -7.82%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) AARTIIND 16,18,400 987.5 1.88% -33.51% BOSCHLTD 1,04,150 16,725.15 0.41% -32.98% LAURUSLABS 24,92,100 529.05 1.58% -26.69% MANAPPURAM 1,23,54,000 166.5 0.73% -26.08% COROMANDEL 6,68,750 751.1 0.14% -21.59%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TORNTPHARM 5,84,500 3,142.90 -0.50% 16.77% JUBLFOOD 11,02,625 3,514 -0.17% 14.73% AUROPHARMA 84,19,450 726.5 -0.19% 8.04% LTTS 3,86,400 5,479 -0.13% 7.45% PEL 22,55,550 2,599.25 -0.30% 5.89%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

In the BSE 500 index, Tech Mahindra, Birlasoft, KPIT Tech, ESAB, KPR Mill, Metropolis Healthcare, Minda Industries and Navin Fluorine hit 52-week highs.

52-week lows

Three stocks in the broadest index on the bourse hit 52-week lows: MAS Financial Services, Jyothy Labs and Gillette.

Volatility gauge