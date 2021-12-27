Trade setup for Dec 28: Can Nifty50 hold its recent gains? Check out key market cues before Tuesday's session

Indian equity benchmarks finished a volatile session higher on Monday led by financial, IT and healthcare stocks. The Nifty50 began the last week of 2021 with a gain of half a percent.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart with a lower shadow, engulfing the previous negative candle partially, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"This suggests the formation of a bullish piercing line pattern, which though is at the wrong place at the highs. One may expect more attempts to retest crucial overhead resistance at 17,200 in the short term," he said.

ALSO READ

No sell-off for now

The market has been on a recovery path with the bulls gaining strength, said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com. He believes that no sharp sell-off is expected as long as the support base of 16,800 in intact.

Jain sees immediate resistance in the range of 17,200-17,300. "If the index manages to surpass those levels, the bulls will be back on front seat to lead it higher," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before Tuesday's session:

Global markets

European equity markets rose cautiously in holiday-thinned trade. Concerns around increasing cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 kept investors on the back foot. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.3 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.2 percent, suggesting a positive start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the short-term trend of the Nifty50 is slightly positive amid rangebound movement. "More upside could encounter strong overhead resistance around 17,200-17,300 levels in the next few sessions, and one may expect a sell-on-rise opportunity, with immediate support at 16,930," he said.

The market is on the verge of a reversal, with momentum indicator MACD having moved above the signal line in a bullish signal, according to independent technical analyst Manish Shah. "The Nifty should see a rally towards 17,400-17,450. We see a solid base building in the index, and how it behaves around 17,400-17,450 will be observed closely," Shah said.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Immediate support for the index is expected at 16,800 and immediate resistance at 17,200, according to Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities.

Bank Nifty: Nigam believes the banking pack is at the cusp of another growth phase from the second half of FY22. For the Bank Nifty, he sees good support at 34,500 and a hear-term hurdle at 35,800.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 715 crore on Friday. However, domestic institutional investors made net purchases of Rs 43.2 crore , according to provisional exchange data.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,500, with 1.2 lakh contracts, according to exchange data. The maximum put open interest is placed at 17,000, with 1.9 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,500, with 1.3 lakh contracts, it showed.

This indicates the index is approaching immediate resistance at 17,500 before a major hurdle at Mount 18,000, and has support at 17,000, followed only by 16,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) NAVINFLUOR 4,54,950 4,275.50 6.86% 17.01% JUBLFOOD 16,00,875 3,522.20 2.45% 15.51% MINDTREE 21,36,600 4,647 0.34% 12.59% ADANIENT 1,58,83,500 1,737.70 2.09% 11.99% TECHM 1,00,17,000 1,788.15 3.79% 11.25%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GUJGASLTD 19,08,750 626.55 -0.61% -10.02% GSPL 9,09,500 291.6 -0.61% -8.97% SYNGENE 8,63,600 588.4 -0.64% -8.46% IDFCFIRSTB 10,96,58,500 46.55 -0.85% -7.10% VEDL 4,04,61,200 340.25 -1.76% -6.74%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PNB 18,26,08,000 37.35 1.36% -18.06% FSL 69,36,800 184.8 0.43% -16.42% PETRONET 1,42,05,000 216.85 0.30% -14.45% APLLTD 15,08,650 781.95 1.62% -13.96% L&TFH 4,68,86,696 78.2 1.62% -13.21%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) RBLBANK 2,68,71,400 141.65 -18.17% 16.77% APOLLOHOSP 20,85,375 4,850 -0.04% 13.00% ICICIPRULI 47,88,000 558.75 -0.91% 11.86% BALKRISIND 12,54,200 2,190.15 -0.80% 11.62% GODREJCP 48,73,500 957.35 -1.04% 10.27%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

In the BSE 500 index, Tech Mahindra, GMR Infra, KPIT, Navin Fluorine, P&G Hygiene & Health, KPR Mill, Schaeffler and LA Opala hit 52-week highs.

52-week lows

Six stocks in the broadest index on the bourse hit 52-week lows: RBL Bank, Bandhan, DCB Bank, Indostar Capital, MAS Financial and Whirlpool.

Volatility gauge