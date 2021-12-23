Trade setup for Dec 24: Will Nifty50's pullback come to a halt? Check out key market cues before Friday's session

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadows, suggesting the formation of a doji or spinning top type pattern at the highs, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"Normally, such formations, after a reasonable upmove or at an important hurdle, could act as a reversal pattern post-confirmation," he said.

A dip possible

There are signs of exhaustion in the pullback, and a larger rally without a minor dip is unlikely, said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

"The Nifty can take a dip towards the hourly lower Bollinger Band, which is near 16,700," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before Friday's session:

Global markets

European shares climbed to a two-week peak as investor sentiment improved on signs the impact of the new coronavirus variant may not be as severe as feared earlier. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.6 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.3 percent, suggesting a positive opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti said the short-term trend of the Nifty continues to be positive. "However, the market is placed at crucial overhead resistance around 17,100-17,200 levels. The overall chart pattern indicates a high possibility of selling emerging near the resistance band in the next 1-2 sessions," he added.

Independent technical analyst Manish Shah believes a shift in momentum is happening and the market may bottom out.

"The Nifty should continue towards 17,300-17,350 levels where it has stiff resistance to conquer. Once that happens, it will be a sign that the long-term trend may be turning up... A break below major support at 16,850 will mean a drop towards 16,400," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Immediate support for the index is expected at 16,800 and immediate resistance at 17,250, according to Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities.

Bank Nifty: For the banking index, Nigam sees immediate support at 34,800 and an immediate hurdle at 35,700.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 827.3 crore on Wednesday. However, domestic institutional investors made net purchases of Rs 1,593.4 crore , according to provisional exchange data.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,100, with 1.4 lakh contracts, followed by 17,200, with 1.2 lakh contracts. The maximum put open interest is placed at 17,050, with 1.1 lakh contracts, according to exchange data. This indicates the index is approaching a major hurdle at 17,200, but also has support at 17,050.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BSOFT 39,40,300 531.5 5.77% 19.23% PERSISTENT 3,61,650 4,690 3.01% 13.81% TECHM 97,53,600 1,686.35 1.60% 7.46% POWERGRID 2,17,37,308 208.65 3.50% 7.38% SRTRANSFIN 29,37,200 1,208.50 2.73% 7.30%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) APLLTD 15,81,800 784.85 -0.38% -2.61% ZEEL 7,64,76,000 339.95 -2.57% -1.84% SAIL 12,89,34,000 111.55 -1.33% -1.19% TRENT 25,52,725 1,044.50 -0.46% -1.11% IDEA 52,26,90,000 13.75 -1.79% -0.92%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BOSCHLTD 1,53,100 16,765 2.23% -4.64% SYNGENE 9,32,450 612.2 2.49% -4.38% APOLLOTYRE 90,45,000 210.5 0.65% -2.93% PNB 20,98,40,000 37.95 1.07% -2.91% EXIDEIND 2,08,80,000 164.85 3.35% -2.52%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) METROPOLIS 5,31,000 3,247.05 -1.53% 16.12% ASIANPAINT 33,45,600 3,274.75 -0.35% 5.32% RELIANCE 3,22,36,500 2,364.35 -0.16% 3.59% DIVISLAB 22,72,600 4,495.75 -1.60% 3.54% COFORGE 6,96,300 5,470.15 -0.36% 2.90%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Six stocks in the BSE 500 pack hit 52-week highs: Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Birlasoft, ESAB, Metropolis Healthcare and TCI Express.

52-week lows

No stock in the broadest index on the bourse hit a 52-week low. Among a dozen other scrips that hit the trough was Tarsons Products.

