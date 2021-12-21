Trade setup for Dec 22: Can the bulls keep Nifty50 in the green? Check out key market cues before Wednesday's session

Indian equity benchmarks snapped a two-day losing streak on Tuesday tracking a rebound in other Asian markets. Gains across most sectors, led by IT, metal, healthcare and consumer stocks, pushed the headline indices higher.

The Nifty Bank bounced back half a percent from a five-month closing low.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with upper and lower shadows , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Technically, this pattern indicates the formation of a doji type candle pattern, not a classical one, suggesting a weak bounce ahead, he said.

A buy-on-dips opportunity

Going by the overall structure of the market, the 50-scrip index looks set for some short-term consolidation in the range of 16,400-17,000, said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

"Any dip towards the lower end of the range will be a staggered buying opportunity for positional traders," he added.

Here are key things to know about the market before Wednesday's session:

Global markets

European markets rebounded on Tuesday after a brutal selloff in the previous session, with a jump in commodity stocks offsetting concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.9 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were also up 0.9 percent at the time, suggesting a positive start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Updates on the Omicron variant of COVID-19 are keeping the choppiness high globally, a trend expected to continue in the near future, said Ajit Mishra, VP-Research at Religare Broking.

"In case of a further rebound, the Nifty would face a hurdle around the 17,000-17,150 zone. Participants should limit leveraged positions until we see some stability," he said.

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the negative setup in the Nifty remains intact. "There is the possibility of a minor bounce towards 17,000-17,100 levels in the next few sessions and the market is expected to reverse from the higher levels," said Shetti, who sees immediate support for the index at 16,630.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Support for the index is expected at 16,600 and resistance at the 17,000 mark, according to Palak Kothari of Choice Broking.

Bank Nifty: For the banking index, Kothari sees support at 34,300 and resistance at 35,000.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 3,565.4 crore on Monday. However, domestic institutional investors made net purchases of Rs 2,764 crore , according to provisional exchange data.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike prices of 17,200 and 17,500 with 1.2 lakh contracts each, and the maximum put open interest is placed the 16,000 mark, with more than 93,000 contracts, according to exchange data.

This suggests key resistance at 17,200-17,500 levels and support only at 16,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PERSISTENT 3,33,150 4,445 0.48% 11.48% CUMMINSIND 12,53,400 900.45 0.80% 11.35% SYNGENE 9,16,300 585.05 1.46% 11.22% CHOLAFIN 79,88,750 506.5 2.86% 10.22% NAVINFLUOR 4,49,775 3,960 2.88% 9.05%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CIPLA 1,07,55,550 887.8 -0.70% -2.16% TORNTPOWER 38,04,000 536.4 -0.45% -1.97% ITC 21,53,02,400 212.65 -0.16% -1.33% APLLTD 16,01,050 761.55 -0.50% -0.93% KOTAKBANK 1,91,10,800 1,740 -0.38% -0.91%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GAIL 4,30,66,000 125.8 2.15% -3.03% ATUL 42,150 8,530 0.47% -3.02% COALINDIA 4,65,61,200 144.35 2.48% -2.67% NAM-INDIA 41,69,600 327.3 1.90% -2.23% HDFCBANK 3,12,36,150 1,444.50 0.98% -1.97%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) POWERGRID 2,08,89,361 199.6 -1.89% 14.58% BALKRISIND 15,14,800 2,094 -1.08% 9.47% BATAINDIA 12,14,950 1,813 -0.02% 8.65% INDIAMART 1,82,775 6,530.65 -0.74% 7.18% TATACONSUM 99,65,025 708.05 -0.30% 6.58%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Minda Industries and TCI Express were the only stocks in the BSE 500 pack that hit 52-week highs.

52-week lows

Five stocks in the broadest index on the bourse hit 52-week lows: Bandhan Bank, Indigo Paints, VST Industries, Solara Active Pharma and Jubilant Pharmova.

Volatility gauge