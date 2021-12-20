Trade setup for Dec 21: Is Nifty50 headed even lower? Check out key market cues before Tuesday's session

Indian equity benchmarks more than two percent each to four-month closing lows on Monday, tracking a global sell-off amid rising cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. All sectoral indices were deep in the red, with the Nifty Bank dropping 3.3 percent to the lowest level in five months.

Volatility gauge VIX surged 16.1 percent to a two-week high of 19.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a long bear candle on the daily chart with a lower shadow, suggesting sharp downside momentum with a minor recovery , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"The index has broken below crucial support at 16,700 on the weekly chart. This is a negative sign and one may expect more weakness in the near term," he said.

Limited upside

Despite the 50-scrip index's bounceback from the 16,400 mark, the market trend remains bearish, said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst at Deen Dayal Investments.

"We could use higher levels to go short for the next target of 16,150-16,200. The upside for the index is currently capped," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before Tuesday's session:

Global markets

European stocks tumbled on Monday, with investors fretting over the spectre of tighter pandemic curbs hitting the global economy as Omicron cases increased. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1.4 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were down 1.3 percent, suggesting a gap-down opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Weekly and monthly charts remain negative and any bounce from the lows could be a 'sell on rise' opportunity in the near term, said HDFC Securities' Shetti. There is the possibility of a pullback rally from the lower levels, which could be a 'sell on rise' opportunity. The next downside levels to be watched are around 16,200 (10-month exponential moving average), which could be reached in the next 1-2 weeks," he said.

Rahul Sharma of Equity99 believes it will be important to see if the bulls take over the bears on Tuesday. He is of the view the Indian market is strong enough and investors should hold on to quality stocks now.

"The market is currently in a highly volatile zone. It has been in a correction mode for the last many sessions, but the recovery at the end of Monday is a good sign. We can see a bounceback on Nifty in the next few sessions followed by a dip," he said. "The market needs to open and end in the green, else we can see more dips in the coming days... Every correction is in fact a good opportunity to add more quality stocks in your portfolio," Sharma added.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Support for the index is expected at 16,450 and resistance at 16,800, according to Sachin Gupta, AVP-Research at Choice Broking.

Bank Nifty: For the banking index, Gupta sees support at 34,000 and resistance at 35,000.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 2,069.9 crore on Friday. However, domestic institutional investors made net purchases of Rs 1,478.5 crore , according to provisional exchange data.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,000, with 1.4 lakh contracts, and the maximum put open interest is at the 16,000 mark, with almost 75,000 contracts, according to exchange data.

This suggests key resistance at 17,000 and support only at 16,000.

Long build-up

Here are four stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) POWERGRID 1,83,34,854 203.55 0.02% 15.85% PIDILITIND 21,43,750 2,404 0.39% 2.93% GLENMARK 99,33,700 488.8 1.21% 1.13% AUROPHARMA 1,48,21,300 686.45 0.90% 0.36%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IBULHSGFIN 2,92,64,000 216.35 -7.58% -6.61% WIPRO 2,54,52,000 667.4 -0.50% -6.25% MFSL 15,91,200 928.85 -2.13% -6.21% CHAMBLFERT 24,18,000 374.6 -3.37% -5.21% BIOCON 1,92,18,800 351.55 -0.52% -5.05%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) LUPIN 81,23,450 876.4 0.14% -3.29% HINDUNILVR 1,04,85,300 2,269.95 1.42% -0.89% APLLTD 16,42,850 766.9 2.47% -0.80% DRREDDY 26,14,500 4,564.45 0.68% -0.58% CIPLA 1,13,56,150 893.5 3.81% -0.48%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GODREJPROP 30,70,600 1,801.55 -4.86% 11.17% AMBUJACEM 1,23,79,500 350.55 -5.03% 9.29% INDIAMART 1,91,775 6,575.05 -5.59% 9.07% ASTRAL 4,85,375 2,091 -6.66% 8.44% INDHOTEL 1,16,67,822 182 -4.79% 8.31%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

No stock in the BSE 500 universe hit a 52-week high.

52-week lows