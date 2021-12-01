Trade setup for Dec 2: Can Nifty50 hold on to gains? What charts suggest on key levels, market strategy ahead of tomorrow's session

Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty50, strengthened on Wednesday led by financial, oil & gas, IT and auto shares. Weakness in select pharma and healthcare counters played spoilsport.

The Bank Nifty made a comeback with a 1.9 percent rise, recovering almost half of the losses suffered in the past four back-to-back sessions.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a reasonable positive candle on the daily chart, said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. Although this pattern suggests the pullback rally of a downtrend, the bounce is expected to be short-lived, he said.

"Weakness could emerge again from the higher levels," he said.

Sell the rise till 17,500

Despite Wednesday's spike, the short-term bear trend in the market cannot be ruled out, according to Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst at Deen Dayal Investments.

"Unless we get past 17,400-17,500 levels on a closing basis, every rise should be looked at as an opportunity to short the Nifty," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before Thursday's session:

Global markets

European markets moved higher on Wednesday as bargain hunters returned after a rough November. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 1.1 percent at the last count. T ravel, oil and mining shares rose, as investors looked past concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

S&P 500 futures were up 1.2 percent, suggesting a positive opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

The index has closed above its 100-day simple moving average after long, which is broadly positive, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"For the bulls, the levels of 17,100-17,140 will decide the trend in the Nifty going forward, above which, the formation of an uptrend may continue up to 17,250-17,350. However, the uptrend will be vulnerable if it slips below 17,100," he added.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Important resistance for the index is placed at 17,355, and immediate support expected at 17,100-17,000 levels, according to Parth Nyati, Founder of Tradingo.

Bank Nifty: For the banking index, he expects a strong hurdle in the 36,900-37,100 zone, which can be followed by a short-covering rally, and immediate support at 35,700, followed by crucial support at 35,250-35,000, Nyati said.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 5,445.3 crore on Tuesday. However, domestic institutional investors made net purchases of Rs 5,350.2 crore , according to provisional exchange data.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is placed at the strike price of 17,500 with 1.7 lakh contracts, and next at 17,400 and 17,600 with one lakh contracts each. The maximum put open interest is placed at the strike of 16,500 with 1.3 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,000 with 1.2 lakh contracts, according to exchange data. This suggests immediate resistance at 17,400 followed by a major hurdle at 17,500, and immediate support at 17,000, followed by a major cushion at 16,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CHAMBLFERT 16,63,500 396.55 8.73% 42.56% BIOCON 1,50,12,100 375.1 3.76% 18.28% INDUSTOWER 1,35,46,400 285.3 0.28% 16.95% SBICARD 27,59,500 964 1.23% 12.01% M&M 1,10,32,000 840.4 0.29% 10.13%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ALKEM 5,29,200 3,450 -4.29% -1.93% ABBOTINDIA 27,850 18,897.30 -1.35% -1.71% METROPOLIS 6,05,200 3,155 -4.20% -0.33% INDIAMART 1,65,900 7,375.45 -1.21% -0.18% GLENMARK 94,13,900 504 -3.96% -0.11%

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IBULHSGFIN 4,89,11,800 248.4 8.42% -1.86% INDUSINDBK 2,65,64,400 937.9 6.03% -1.50% LICHSGFIN 1,30,78,000 377.15 1.28% -1.21% TATAMOTORS 8,90,88,150 479.4 4.15% -1.14% ICICIPRULI 46,28,250 598.55 0.53% -0.99%

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) COFORGE 7,83,000 5,215 -0.06% 19.59% IOC 3,19,47,500 118.25 -0.84% 17.46% ASIANPAINT 39,66,450 3,152 -0.09% 17.10% GUJGASLTD 19,16,250 666.1 -0.76% 13.83% MARICO 73,04,000 528 -2.22% 11.98%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Five stocks in the BSE 500 index hit 52-week highs: Rajesh Exports, Bajaj Holdings, KEI Industries, KPIT Tech and TCI Express.

52-week lows

Bajaj Consumer, CreditAccess Grameen, IOL Chemicals, Responsive Industries and VST Industries were the BSE 500 stocks that hit the trough.

Volatility index