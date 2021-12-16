Trade setup for Dec 17: Nifty50 to stay stuck in range for now? Check out key market cues before Friday's session

Indian equity benchmarks eked out gains at the end of a choppy session on Thursday, as gains in IT and oil & gas shares were offset by losses in financial, auto and healthcare stocks. The Bank Nifty fell for a fourth straight day, failing to hold on to an intraday gain of one percent.

n upbeat economic outlook from the Fed powered a rally in global markets. Focus shifted to the ECB after a

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with a minor lower shadow, suggesting the continuation of rangebound action , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

A bounce up ahead?

The 50-scrip index looks poised to test the 17,350-17,400 again in the coming days, said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. He believes 17,000-17,600 to be the broad short-term range, within which exists the tight range of 17,170-17,400 in the next few sessions.

Here are key things to know about the market before Friday's session:

Global markets

European stocks surged on Thursday as an upbeat economic outlook from the US central bank stoked a rally in global equities. Investors turned to the European Central Bank meeting for its policy update. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 1.6 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.8 percent, suggesting a positive opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the short-term trend remains rangebound with a negative bias. "The Nifty50 sustaining above the support of 17,180-17,200 levels after a bearish pattern hints at the possibility of a bounce from the lows in the coming sessions," he said.

"Any sustainable upmove from here could encounter resistance around 17,550-17,600 levels again in the near term," Shetti added.

The performance of global markets will be critical in the coming days given that major events are now behind, according to Ajit Mishra, VP-Research at Religare Broking. "W e expect the buzz to continue in the primary market. Among the sectors, only the IT pack looks decisive while others are witnessing mixed trends," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Support for the index is expected at 17,200 and resistance at 17,400, according to Sachin Gupta, AVP-Research at Choice Broking.

Bank Nifty: For the banking index, Kothari sees support at 36,300 and resistance at the 37,000 mark, he said.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 3,407 crore on Wednesday. However, domestic institutional investors made net purchases of Rs 1,553 crore , according to provisional exchange data.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,500, with more than 1.6 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,600 with 1.5 lakh contracts. The maximum put open interest is at the 17,000 strike with nearly 91,000 contracts, according to exchange data.

This suggests resistance at 17,500-17,600 levels, and support only at 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) VEDL 4,82,79,400 346.55 1.58% 8.01% DIXON 3,91,875 5,600 0.09% 6.60% SRF 33,11,250 2,236.70 3.09% 5.55% MPHASIS 15,69,425 3,234.70 0.62% 5.53% MOTHERSUMI 2,80,91,000 228.4 2.70% 4.95%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ABBOTINDIA 34,950 18,400.05 -1.18% -4.79% TRENT 23,95,400 1,033.95 -0.68% -2.21% GSPL 14,84,100 306 -0.99% -2.18% FSL 79,30,000 169.95 -0.32% -1.80% DALBHARAT 4,88,250 1,892.05 -2.20% -1.64%

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ASTRAL 5,62,650 2,280 0.45% -2.30% NATIONALUM 9,21,48,500 101.4 0.80% -1.24% DEEPAKNTR 23,81,250 2,377 1.07% -1.20% COALINDIA 5,03,20,200 150.3 1.25% -1.00% DIVISLAB 25,01,600 4,613.10 0.05% -0.70%

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TORNTPOWER 38,46,000 558.55 -5.98% 15.33% TVSMOTOR 89,27,800 636.7 -5.91% 15.13% NAM-INDIA 37,48,800 347.5 -2.61% 9.73% CROMPTON 24,10,100 420 -2.82% 8.58% SYNGENE 12,17,200 606.35 -0.30% 5.94%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

In the BSE 500 index, Tech Mahindra, Adani Total Gas, Persistent, Metropolis, KPR Mill, Birlasoft and Grindwell Norton were among the 10 stocks that hit 52-week highs.

52-week lows

Three stock in the broadest index on the bourse hit 52-week lows: HDFC AMC, MGL and Strides Pharma Science.

Volatility index