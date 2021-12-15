Trade setup for Dec 16: Can bulls rescue Nifty50? Check out key market cues ahead of Wednesday's session

Indian equity benchmarks extended losses to the fourth session in a row on Wednesday, as investors globally awaited the outcome of the Fed's policy review amid concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The Nifty50 has lost almost 300 points in four days.

The Bank Nifty failed to hold on to the green to end down 0.3 percent.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a reasonable negative candle on the daily chart, a sign of more weakness or consolidation in the next session, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Technically, a confirmation is required for a reversal in the current downtrend, Nagaraj said. "Going by long-term charts, a larger degree of lower tops and bottoms can be observed ahead," he added.

Time to focus on quality

Major support for the 50-scrip index exists at 17,050-16,900 levels, said Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99. He believes the market to bounce back towards 17,500 in the coming days. "Every correction will work as an opportunity to invest in fundamentally strong companies," he added.

Here are key things to know about the market before Thursday's session:

Global markets

European equities rose in early hours, helped by technology stocks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.4 percent at the last count. Many analysts expect the US central bank to signal a quicker withdrawal of its pandemic-era stimulus.

S&P 500 futures were flat, suggesting a muted start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti fears more of decisive weakness in the Nifty50 could open levels of 17,000-16,900 in the short term. "Any upside bounce from here could find strong resistance around 17,350-17,400 levels," he said.

One can expect a breakout if the Nifty crosses the immediate hurdle near the 17,300-17,400 zone, according to Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. "If the index manages to hold above good support at 17,200, a swift bounce can be expected, else it may head towards another support zone at 17,100-17,000 levels," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Support for the index remains at 17,150 whereas resistance has come closer by 100 points at 17,400 now, according to Palak Kothari of Choice Broking.

Bank Nifty: For the banking index, Kothari sees support at 36,300 and resistance at 37,500.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 763.2 crore on Tuesday. However, domestic institutional investors made net purchases of Rs 425.4 crore , according to provisional exchange data.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,500, with more than 1.6 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,600 with 1.5 lakh contracts. The maximum put open interest is at the 17,000 strike with nearly 91,000 contracts, according to exchange data.

This suggests resistance at 17,500-17,600 levels, and support only at 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TVSMOTOR 73,76,600 672.55 1.37% 24.63% TORNTPOWER 34,00,500 593.45 1.69% 13.15% TRENT 22,80,125 1,036.60 0.26% 7.44% ABBOTINDIA 33,175 18,610 1.41% 7.01% M&M 1,23,63,400 845.9 0.71% 5.88%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CUMMINSIND 14,67,000 942.3 -2.73% -4.25% PERSISTENT 3,72,450 4,385 -0.93% -3.87% PFIZER 2,21,625 4,990 -4.13% -3.61% GSPL 15,77,600 308.55 -3.59% -3.56% NATIONALUM 9,54,89,000 100.65 -1.71% -2.91%

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INDHOTEL 1,25,40,596 199.8 0.33% -0.99% LALPATHLAB 5,19,000 3,508.15 0.32% -0.84% SRF 34,35,625 2,166.95 0.14% -0.80% METROPOLIS 6,06,800 3,295.20 0.66% -0.49% UBL 12,28,500 1,591.20 0.19% -0.46%

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IEX 2,94,71,250 263.3 -6.10% 21.08% ABFRL 1,00,15,200 283.75 -0.33% 11.63% BAJFINANCE 40,04,625 6,883 -3.06% 9.96% BAJAJFINSV 6,43,200 16,740 -2.73% 7.73% ATUL 41,250 8,627.50 -2.38% 7.09%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

In the BSE 500 index, Adani Green, Adani Total Gas, Zee, Tanla, Fine Organic, Vardhman Textiles and KPR Mill were among the 10 stocks that hit 52-week highs.

52-week lows

No stock in the broadest index on the bourse hit a 52-week low. Go Fashion and SJS Enterprises were among the few other stocks that hit the trough.

Volatility index