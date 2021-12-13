Trade setup for Dec 14: Can Nifty50 conquer the 17,500 hurdle soon? What charts suggest ahead of Tuesday's session

Indian headline indices ended a volatile more than one percent lower on Monday, dragged by financial, oil & gas and FMCG stocks though though gains in select IT shares lent some support.
The Bank Nifty failed to stay green and dropped half a percent amid fag-end selling.
What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?
The 50-scrip index has formed a long bear candle on the daily chart, engulfing the rangebound movement of the past two sessions completely, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
Technically, this pattern signals the formation of a bearish engulfing pattern, and there is a possibility of some more decline before a bounce from the lows, he said.
17,500 still a crucial hurdle
Resistance at 17,500 is crucial and needs to be taken out on a closing basis in order for the index to scale higher levels, said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst at Deen Dayal Investments.
"If 17,300 breaks, we might see a deeper correction, which could take the index lower to 17,000," he added.
Here are key things to know about the market before Tuesday's session:
Global markets
European shares moved higher on Monday, lifted by economically sensitive sectors, ahead of a wave of central bank policy decisions that could potentially include an early end to US stimulus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.4 percent at the last count.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.2 percent, suggesting a positive opening ahead on Wall Street.
What to expect on Dalal Street
Any weakness in the market could be a buy-on-dips opportunity, according to HDFC Securities' Shetti. The long-term trend remains negative on the weekly chart, he said.
Liquidity issues can be expected in the market in the coming days mainly due to a slew of IPOs, said Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99. "The current market is stock-specific and short-term traders should keep booking profit at rising levels... Investors have the opportunity to enter with each correction," he said.
Sharma suggests investors to remain cautious and follow strict stop losses. He expects banking, IT, metal and auto stocks to be in focus on Tuesday.
Key levels to watch out for
A popgun pattern on the daily chart suggests key resistance at Monday's high of 17,639, said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
"The overall structure shows that short-term consolidation is likely to continue before the index prepares for a larger upmove. On the downside, the Nifty is expected to fill up a recent gap area near 17,250-17,300 levels," he said.
FII/DII activity
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 1,092.4 crore on Friday. However, domestic institutional investors made net purchases of Rs 386.6 crore, according to provisional exchange data.
Call/put open interest
The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,600 with 1.4 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,000 with 1.3 lakh contracts. On the other hand, the maximum put call open interest is at 17,000, with more than 77,000 contracts, according to exchange data.
This suggests immediate resistance at 17,600 followed by a major hurdle at Mount 18,000, and support only at 17,000.
Long build-up
Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:
|Symbol
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|PERSISTENT
|2,79,300
|4,455
|2.46%
|33.24%
|SYNGENE
|10,52,300
|627.65
|3.98%
|23.18%
|POLYCAB
|5,64,900
|2,574.80
|3.58%
|22.46%
|BSOFT
|43,73,200
|508.9
|5.61%
|15.64%
|STAR
|50,71,275
|491.5
|6.04%
|10.48%
Long unwinding
|Symbol
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|IDEA
|73,96,90,000
|15.45
|-5.79%
|-5.28%
|GRANULES
|1,46,53,700
|344
|-0.66%
|-4.09%
|WHIRLPOOL
|11,00,750
|1,900
|-1.38%
|-2.70%
|DALBHARAT
|5,59,250
|1,883.15
|-0.70%
|-1.88%
|GMRINFRA
|13,97,25,000
|43.3
|-1.81%
|-1.69%
Short-covering
|Symbol
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|VEDL
|5,30,00,700
|345.5
|1.30%
|-3.34%
|CUMMINSIND
|16,18,800
|994.55
|1.60%
|-2.56%
|PFIZER
|2,09,250
|4,891.40
|0.12%
|-2.27%
|MINDTREE
|23,70,600
|4,637
|0.79%
|-1.99%
|MCX
|19,59,300
|1,742.95
|0.01%
|-1.25%
Short build-up
|Symbol
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|ASTRAL
|5,26,900
|2,252.15
|-1.61%
|16.13%
|SRTRANSFIN
|27,98,800
|1,479.75
|-1.84%
|12.38%
|POWERGRID
|1,65,74,964
|200.85
|-0.94%
|11.68%
|GODREJCP
|53,68,000
|932.95
|-1.36%
|10.77%
|NAUKRI
|12,22,375
|5,523
|-2.69%
|10.48%
(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)
52-week highs
In the BSE 500 index, Tech Mahindra, Zee, Adani Green, Adani Total Gas, TTK Prestige, Persistent, Siemens, Welspun, Glaxo and Minda Industries were among the 14 stocks that hit 52-week highs.
52-week lows
On the other hand, only one stock in the broadest index on the bourse hit a 52-week low: Gulf Oil Lubricants.
Volatility index
NSE's India VIX index — which measures the expectation of volatility — jumped 3.2 percent to settle at 16.6 on Monday, following four back-to-back sessions of cooling off.
