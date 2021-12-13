Trade setup for Dec 14: Can Nifty50 conquer the 17,500 hurdle soon? What charts suggest ahead of Tuesday's session

Indian headline indices ended a volatile more than one percent lower on Monday, dragged by financial, oil & gas and FMCG stocks though though gains in select IT shares lent some support.

The Bank Nifty failed to stay green and dropped half a percent amid fag-end selling.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The 50-scrip index has formed a long bear candle on the daily chart, engulfing the rangebound movement of the past two sessions completely, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Technically, this pattern signals the formation of a bearish engulfing pattern, and there is a possibility of some more decline before a bounce from the lows, he said.

17,500 still a crucial hurdle

Resistance at 17,500 is crucial and needs to be taken out on a closing basis in order for the index to scale higher levels, said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst at Deen Dayal Investments.

"If 17,300 breaks, we might see a deeper correction, which could take the index lower to 17,000," he added.

Here are key things to know about the market before Tuesday's session:

Global markets

European shares moved higher on Monday, lifted by economically sensitive sectors, ahead of a wave of central bank policy decisions that could potentially include an early end to US stimulus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.4 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.2 percent, suggesting a positive opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Any weakness in the market could be a buy-on-dips opportunity, according to HDFC Securities' Shetti. The long-term trend remains negative on the weekly chart, he said.

Liquidity issues can be expected in the market in the coming days mainly due to a slew of IPOs, said Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99. "The current market is stock-specific and short-term traders should keep booking profit at rising levels... Investors have the opportunity to enter with each correction," he said.

Sharma suggests investors to remain cautious and follow strict stop losses. He expects banking, IT, metal and auto stocks to be in focus on Tuesday.

Key levels to watch out for

A popgun pattern on the daily chart suggests key resistance at Monday's high of 17,639, said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

"The overall structure shows that short-term consolidation is likely to continue before the index prepares for a larger upmove. On the downside, the Nifty is expected to fill up a recent gap area near 17,250-17,300 levels," he said.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 1,092.4 crore on Friday. However, domestic institutional investors made net purchases of Rs 386.6 crore , according to provisional exchange data.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,600 with 1.4 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,000 with 1.3 lakh contracts. On the other hand, the maximum put call open interest is at 17,000, with more than 77,000 contracts , according to exchange data.

This suggests immediate resistance at 17,600 followed by a major hurdle at Mount 18,000, and support only at 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PERSISTENT 2,79,300 4,455 2.46% 33.24% SYNGENE 10,52,300 627.65 3.98% 23.18% POLYCAB 5,64,900 2,574.80 3.58% 22.46% BSOFT 43,73,200 508.9 5.61% 15.64% STAR 50,71,275 491.5 6.04% 10.48%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IDEA 73,96,90,000 15.45 -5.79% -5.28% GRANULES 1,46,53,700 344 -0.66% -4.09% WHIRLPOOL 11,00,750 1,900 -1.38% -2.70% DALBHARAT 5,59,250 1,883.15 -0.70% -1.88% GMRINFRA 13,97,25,000 43.3 -1.81% -1.69%

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) VEDL 5,30,00,700 345.5 1.30% -3.34% CUMMINSIND 16,18,800 994.55 1.60% -2.56% PFIZER 2,09,250 4,891.40 0.12% -2.27% MINDTREE 23,70,600 4,637 0.79% -1.99% MCX 19,59,300 1,742.95 0.01% -1.25%

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ASTRAL 5,26,900 2,252.15 -1.61% 16.13% SRTRANSFIN 27,98,800 1,479.75 -1.84% 12.38% POWERGRID 1,65,74,964 200.85 -0.94% 11.68% GODREJCP 53,68,000 932.95 -1.36% 10.77% NAUKRI 12,22,375 5,523 -2.69% 10.48%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

In the BSE 500 index, Tech Mahindra, Zee, Adani Green, Adani Total Gas, TTK Prestige, Persistent, Siemens, Welspun, Glaxo and Minda Industries were among the 14 stocks that hit 52-week highs.

52-week lows

On the other hand, only one stock in the broadest index on the bourse hit a 52-week low: Gulf Oil Lubricants.

