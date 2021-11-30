Trade setup for Dec 1: Is Nifty50 headed all the way to 16,500? Check out key market cues before Wednesday's session

Indian equity benchmarks ended a choppy session on Monday mildly higher, led by IT, oil & gas and select financial stocks. However, weakness in pharma and consumer shares limited the upside.

The Bank Nifty continued to fall for yet another day, taking its losses to almost four percent in four back-to-back sessions.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with a long upper shadow, suggesting sell-on-rise type action , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"One may expect the index to move lower again to the low of 16,782 levels in the short term. The negative chart pattern of lower highs and lower lows is intact on the daily chart, and Tuesday's high of 17,324 could be considered a new lower high of the sequence," he said.

Is Nifty50 headed to 16,500?

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities, pointed out that both Sensex and Nifty closed below the previous month's lows after a period of 19 months, which "is definitely negative for the market and could lead to further concerns". He said a closing below 17,450 for the Nifty50 will likely lead to the 16,500 mark in the near term.

Here are key things to know about the market before Wednesday's session:

Global markets

European shares tanked on Tuesday as investors rushed to the safety of currencies and bonds after drugmaker Moderna's CEO warned that COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.9 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.9 percent, suggesting a gap-down opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

The main support for the index on Wednesday will be at 16,880, 16,780 and 16,600 levels, and a closing below 16,880 will be negative for the market, according to Kotak Securities' Chouhan. He expects selling pressure to continue till the Nifty takes out 17,200 on a closing basis.

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the near-term trend of the index remains negative. A display of lack of strength during the bounce could mean further weakness to 16,700 levels in the coming few sessions, he said. Shetti expects the Nifty to hit an immediate downside target of around 16,500-16,300 in 1-2 weeks.

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst at Deen Dayal Investments, sees the Nifty's slide below 17,000 on a closing basis as "definitely a matter of concern", which opens the possibility of 16,500 as its next target.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: I mmediate support for the index is expected at 16,700 and resistance remains at 17,300, according to Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities.

Bank Nifty: For the banking index, he expects support at 35,400 and resistance at 36,800.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 3,332.2 crore on Monday. However, domestic institutional investors made net purchases of Rs 4,611.4 crore , according to provisional exchange data.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is placed at the strike price of 17,500 with 1.2 lakh contracts, and hte next highest at 17,300 with 1.2 lakh contracts. The maximum put open interest is placed at the strike of 16,000, with more than 85,000 contracts, and the next highest at 17,000 with more than 75,000 contracts, according to exchange data.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) HAVELLS 29,29,500 1,353 1.35% 28.88% IPCALAB 39,27,375 2,080 0.41% 27.89% IRCTC 93,81,125 801.25 2.85% 27.20% PIDILITIND 25,94,750 2,228.95 0.20% 20.18% FSL 58,86,400 169.8 3.38% 18.73%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IBULHSGFIN 5,11,03,500 229.2 -0.93% -3.17% SUNTV 1,12,41,000 521.4 -0.17% -1.19% HAL 27,47,400 1,275 -2.10% -0.93% ESCORTS 59,99,950 1,853 -0.48% -0.66% ZEEL 8,13,84,000 325.15 -1.72% -0.54%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) DIXON 3,80,375 5,110.35 1.82% -2.66% PERSISTENT 2,56,050 4,114.35 2.30% -2.40% SYNGENE 10,87,150 598 1.42% -1.95% TORNTPHARM 7,88,500 3,054.95 0.24% -1.71% OFSS 6,61,875 4,235 0.65% -1.23%

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GODREJPROP 19,15,225 1,969.95 -4.93% 90.17% MPHASIS 14,26,425 2,862.95 -4.68% 77.58% SRF 27,60,625 2,005.80 -2.95% 55.15% MINDTREE 19,99,400 4,295.30 -3.82% 43.65% TVSMOTOR 56,95,200 679.35 -0.67% 30.60%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Five stocks in the BSE 500 index hit 52-week highs: Raymond, KPIT Technologies, Orient Electric, Sheela Foam and Timken India.

52-week lows

Hero MotoCorp, Spandana, VST Industries, CreditAccess Grameen and Swan Energy were among the nine stocks in the broadest gauge on the bourse that hit the trough.

Fear gauge