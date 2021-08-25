Trade Setup for Aug 26: Will Nifty50 retreat further? Check key market cues before Thursday’s session

Indian equity benchmarks soared to all-time highs on Wednesday before retreating to end almost unchanged as selling pressure emerged in select heavyweight financial stocks. The NSE Nifty50 index eked out a gain of 10.05 points to end at a record 16,634.65, though 77.8 points off a lifetime high clocked during the session.

So, what do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The index formed a candle that resembles a shooting star, which has a bearish implication, according to Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. The overall structure shows that Nifty50 is still in a short-term consolidation phase, and likely to witness a dip before further upside, he said.

Broader markets in focus

"Currently, the midcap and smallcap segments are in a negative trend, and an area forming lower highs and lower lows. Hence, any decline in these segments after the formation of new lower highs could pull the market into downward correction," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Here are key things to know about the market before Thursday's session:

Global markets

S&P 500 futures traded flat, indicating a quiet start ahead on Wall Street a day after yet another record close for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. Investors watched progress in the government’s multi-trillion-dollar investment plans, and awaited updates from the annual Jackson Hole symposium scheduled later this week. European stocks made mild gains with the region-wide STOXX 600 index up 0.1 percent in early hours -- less than a percent away from its peak.

What to expect on Dalal Street

"Nifty's short-term trend continues to be positive. But the pattern formation and the emergence of minor selling from the new all-time highs signal chances of consolidation or some more profit booking in the short term," said HDFC Securities' Shetti.

Does that mean the latest dip can stretch to at least the early hours of Thursday?

Financial stocks have been found quite reluctant to support, said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. "However, midcap and smallcap stocks appear to have found their voice, suggesting that the overall sentiment may not turn outrightly negative, and the bulls could attempt a regroup once inside the 16,585-16,520 region for a dash towards 17,000-17,200," he said.

To Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99, the market looks strong ahead with midcap and smallcap stocks recovering following a selloff, along with the IT and metals indices. IT, banking, infrastructure, automobile and logistics stocks will be in focus on Thursday, he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: The index as immediate and strong support at 16,600, and then 16,550-16,475 levels, and faces resistance at 16,700, followed by 16,740-16,800, according to Equity99's Sharma.

Nifty Bank: The banking index finds support at 35,500-35,380-35,200 levels, and resistance for it comes in at the 35,900-36,200 zone, he said.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors withdrew a net Rs 1,363.36 crore from the Indian capital market on Monday. Domestic institutional investors made net purchases of Rs 1,452.51 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 16,700, followed by 16,800. On the other hand, there is a high degree of put open interest at the strikes of 16,600 and 16,500, NSE data shows. This indicates that immediate resistance can be expected at 16,700, and then 16,800, and support comes in at 16,600.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PIDILITIND 9,99,000 2,207.10 0.04% 22.32% HINDALCO 1,85,69,550 431.1 2.39% 20.88% NESTLEIND 1,23,600 19,901.90 0.78% 19.58% TORNTPHARM 2,43,500 3,069.35 0.44% 18.17% INDIGO 7,83,500 1,716 1.55% 17.29%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) NAVINFLUOR 2,27,925 3,605.20 -1.27% -30.11% AUBANK 8,27,500 1,351.70 -0.63% -24.59% LALPATHLAB 1,95,250 3,822.15 -0.35% -23.18% AARTIIND 13,06,450 914.35 -0.64% -23.10% BAJAJFINSV 3,54,825 16,018.05 -2.57% -22.85%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) METROPOLIS 1,85,200 2,691 0.10% -27.65% COALINDIA 1,97,82,000 138.85 1.76% -21.30% TATAMOTORS 4,24,93,500 284.8 1.59% -17.61% APLLTD 10,39,500 750 1.34% -16.35% IOC 2,12,35,500 106.05 0.09% -16.04%

(Increase in open interest and a decrease in price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ASIANPAINT 15,84,000 3,038.25 -0.42% 40.02% MARUTI 10,92,300 6,716.55 -1.35% 32.12% ALKEM 2,08,200 3,831.30 -0.05% 23.15% MFSL 12,31,750 1,023.30 -1.98% 22.96% HAVELLS 13,46,500 1,207.05 -4.56% 20.98%

(Decrease in open interest and an increase in price)

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Tata Elxsi, Nestle, Naukri, Coforde Linde, HAL and DMart were among the stocks that clocked 52-week highs.

Stocks hitting 52-week lows

Only one stock in the BSE 500 universe -- the broadest index on the bourse -- hit a 52-week low: Amara Raja Batteries. Besides, CarTrade Tech and Nxtdigital also hit 52-week lows.

Volatility gauge

The India VIX index -- which measures the expectation of volatility in the market -- jumped 2.35 percent to 13.50, having bounced as much as 5.91 percent at one point during Wednesday's bumpy session.