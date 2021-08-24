Trade Setup for Aug 25: More upside for Nifty50 in short term? Check key market cues before Wednesday’s session

Indian equity benchmarks extended gains to a second straight day to clock record closing highs on Tuesday, helped by sharp gains in financial and metal shares. Broader markets outperformed headline indices with the midcap and smallcap gauges surging 1-2 percent.

Nifty Bank rose 1.67 percent -- its best single-day gain in nearly three weeks.

So, what do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Nifty50 formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadows, signalling a continuation of an uptrend, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

The upmove was accompanied by positive overall market breadth and outperformance in the broader markets, which is a positive indication that there is more upside in the short term, he said.

Time to be stock-specific

"If the global markets remain strong, the index could once again test the 16,700 level. Its 10-day simple moving average is acting as major support and is rising again... Be specific-stock for now," said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President-Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities.

Here are key things to know about the market before Wednesday's session:

Global markets

S&P 500 E-Mini futures traded 0.19 percent higher, indicating a positive start ahead on Wall Street. European stocks made cautious gains after a full US approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine boosted Wall Street to record highs. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1 percent in early deals. The UK's FTSE and France's CAC indices were down 0.20 percent and 0.36 percent respectively. Germany's DAX gauge was up 0.35 percent, after data outlined a stronger-than-expected economic recovery in the country.

What to expect

"Nifty50's short-term uptrend seems to have strengthened following lack of strength in a couple of sessions. This hints at the possibility of the index revisiting its all-time high of 16,701 the next 1-2 sessions before the next round of minor downward correction," said HDFC Securities' Shetti.

To Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99, it appears as if the market has stabilised following the selloff in midcap and smallcap segments. Metal, banking, FMCG, automobiles and real estate will be the sectors to watch on Wednesday, he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: On Wednesday, 16,650 and 16,700 will be major hurdles for the index, and 16,570 and 16,500 will be major supports, according to Chouhan.

Nifty Bank: The banking index has strong and immediate support at 35,500-35,380-35,200 levels, and resistance at 35,900-36,200 levels, said Sharma.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors withdrew a net Rs 1,363.36 crore from the Indian capital market on Monday. Domestic institutional investors made net purchases of Rs 1,452.51 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

There is a high degree of call open interest accumulation at the strike prices of 16,700 and 16,800. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest at the strike price of 16,500, NSE data shows. This indicates that immediate resistance can be expected at 16,700-16,700 levels, and support comes in at 16,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SIEMENS 14,46,775 2,211.85 1.97% 32.83% TITAN 31,89,000 1,876.85 0.23% 23.68% IGL 77,82,500 525.15 0.57% 21.48% BAJAJFINSV 5,77,650 16,451.95 7.90% 20.96% PFC 2,14,21,000 125.25 1.87% 17.13%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GODREJPROP 16,93,250 1,457.25 -1.07% -20.65% KOTAKBANK 84,13,600 1,705.80 -0.72% -12.35% ITC 10,89,85,600 206 -0.24% -12.19% CADILAHC 1,36,55,400 547 -0.04% -10.39% GLENMARK 61,45,600 522.55 -0.90% -8.10%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) MANAPPURAM 1,62,36,000 163.9 3.50% -28.94% RECLTD 1,35,30,000 144.3 2.52% -26.87% AARTIIND 19,09,100 918.35 0.79% -24.40% BEL 1,73,05,200 177.8 1.40% -22.11% L&TFH 4,95,46,048 79.65 3.71% -21.63%

(Increase in open interest and a decrease in price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GODREJCP 24,60,000 1,013.25 -1.78% 23.98% MARICO 53,74,000 522.4 -1.20% 14.92% LTTS 3,83,200 3,836.40 -2.03% 14.51% BERGEPAINT 26,74,100 790.55 -0.46% 13.45% LTI 5,25,900 4,985.20 -1.22% 12.35%

(Decrease in open interest and an increase in price)

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, Tech Mahindra, Mindtree, DMart, Emami, Linde India, AU Small Finance Bank, Carborundum Universal and L&T Infotech were among the stocks that clocked 52-week highs.

Stocks hitting 52-week lows

Hero MotoCorp, RBL Bank, Aurobindo Pharma, MAS Financial Services and Strides Pharma Science hit 52-week lows.

Volatility gauge

The India VIX index -- which measures the expectation of volatility in the market -- eased 3.63 percent to 13.19 on Tuesday, having slid as much as 4.31 during Tuesday's session.