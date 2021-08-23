Trade Setup for Aug 24: Will weakness persist in broader markets? Check key market cues before Tuesday’s session

Indian equity benchmarks broke a two-day losing streak on Monday, helped by gains in IT stocks and heavyweights such as HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries. Strength in global markets also boosted investors' morale on Dalal Street. Nifty Bank rose mildly while the automobile and metal shares played spoilsport.

So, what do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The 50-scrip index has left a bearish gap between the 16,535.85 and 16,509.55 levels on a daily basis, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President-Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities.

"The index has formed a bearish hammer pattern on a weekly basis that would invite further concerns. Major hurdles of 16,535 and 16,490 are expected going forward," he said.

Consolidation

It seems the index is forming a fresh consolidation zone in the range of 16,350-16,600, where choppy trade was witnessed in the past two days, said Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Here are key things to know about the market before Tuesday's session:

Global markets

Wall Street started the day on a strong note with the three main indices rising 0.5-1 percent each. Investors returned to riskier assets after a sharp selloff last week that was fanned by worries about slowing economic growth.

Earlier in the day, European stocks rose as investors looked past global growth worries. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2 percent in early trade.

What to expect

"The extremely poor advance-decline ratio might invite further weakness in the market... As the index closed below 16,500 with increased volatility, it may slide to 16,400-16,350 levels in the near term. On the higher side, major obstacles are expected at 16,590 and 16,630," said Chouhan.

"The market is expected to remain volatile with weakness in midcaps and smallcaps, cautioned Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99. IT, FMCG, banking and consumer staples sectors are likely to be in focus on Tuesday, he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Immediate support is coming near 16,450-16,400 levels, and resistance near the 16,550-16,600 zone, according to Singre.

Nifty Bank: Strong support is expected at 34,900, which, if breaks, will be followed by 34,750-34,600 levels. Strong resistance is expected at 35,400, and then 35,650, according to Sharma.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors withdrew a net Rs 1,363.36 crore from the Indian capital market on Monday. Domestic institutional investors made net purchases of Rs 1,452.51 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

The maximum open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 16,600, and then 16,700. On the other hand, there is a high degree of put open interest at the strike price of 16,500, NSE data shows. This indicates that immediate resistance can be expected at 16,600, and then 16,700, and support comes in at 16,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) MINDTREE 19,83,600 3,500.50 4.47% 28.25% MPHASIS 7,70,575 2,892.65 1.21% 25.26% HAVELLS 32,39,000 1,261.10 2.19% 19.47% ICICIGI 17,37,400 1,488.95 1.20% 16.61% HCLTECH 1,33,05,600 1,167.40 4.33% 14.61%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) EXIDEIND 2,00,70,000 157.7 -1.53% -16.45% APLLTD 17,79,250 732.75 -0.75% -13.32% AARTIIND 27,31,900 910 -1.66% -12.51% NAVINFLUOR 4,01,400 3,615.70 -2.61% -11.55% LICHSGFIN 1,53,88,000 366.5 -2.37% -11.10%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) UBL 16,20,500 1,459.75 0.72% -8.68% BEL 2,28,72,200 175.25 2.46% -5.78% GRANULES 1,06,50,050 326.45 0.40% -5.46% KOTAKBANK 1,09,53,600 1,717.10 0.64% -4.65% BHARTIARTL 7,17,79,929 621.9 1.07% -4.58%

(Increase in open interest and a decrease in price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TORNTPOWER 23,16,000 449.35 -0.52% 19.75% TATACONSUM 66,05,550 835.2 -1.31% 17.07% TATACHEM 95,90,000 823.55 -1.88% 16.89% DEEPAKNTR 22,65,000 2,056.95 -1.97% 15.89% DABUR 1,01,25,000 609 -0.31% 15.69%

(Decrease in open interest and an increase in price)

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

TCS, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech, Dabur, Fortis, Godrej Consumer, Havells, Ipca Labs, Mindtree, Mphasis, SRF, Gujarat State Petronet, L&T Infotech and L&T Tech Services were among the stocks that clocked 52-week highs.

Stocks hitting 52-week lows

Hero MotoCorp, Whirlpool, Ujjivan Financial, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Aarti Drugs, Amara Raja, Alembic Pharma, Biocon and Gulf Oil Lubricants hit 52-week lows.

Volatility gauge

India VIX index -- which measures the expectation of volatility in the market -- eased 2.35 percent to 13.69 on Monday, having moved between 12.73 and 14.44 in intraday trade.