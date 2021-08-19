Trade Setup for Aug 20: Will Nifty move further away from record high? Check key market cues before Friday’s session

Indian equity benchmarks took a breather on Wednesday as the Nifty50 index put an end to a winning streak that lasted seven straight sessions, retreating from record highs. Losses in financial and metal shares outweighed gains in FMCG and select pharma counters. Nifty Bank fell 0.87 percent.

World equities tumbled after minutes of the US Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting suggested an earlier-than-expected withdrawal of stimulus in the US to tackle the pandemic. The Indian market remained shut on Thursday for Muharram.

So, what do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Nifty50 formed a dark cloud cover pattern on the daily chart, which is a bearish reversal pattern by nature, said Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

The index still has good support at 16,500, which, if broken, may trigger profit booking that may drag it towards the 16,400 zone, he said.

Buy on dips opportunity

The 50-scrip index seems to have started to feel fatigued at the new high of 16,700, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

"But there is no indication of any reversal pattern unfolding at higher levels. Any decline from to the support of 16,400, which is the 20-day exponential moving average on the daily chart, could be a buy-on-dips opportunity in the near term," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before Friday's session:

SGX Nifty

Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of India's NSE Nifty50 benchmark index -- were down 233.5 points or 1.41 percent at

16,339.00 at 4:45 pm on Thursday, indicating a gap-down start ahead on Dalal Street.

Global markets

European shares fell 2 percent on Thursday as fears built that tapering in global monetary policy would happen sooner than previously expected. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell as much as 1.9 percent to a two-week low. Earlier in the day, Asian markets tumbled to their lowest levels this year, as minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting gave the impression of a looming cut in its massive, pandemic-era bond-buying programme. S&P 500 E-Mini futures were down 0.82 percent, signalling a weak start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect

"We expect an upside bounce from the lows in the coming sessions. The upside target for Nifty remains at 16,900," said Shetti.

According to Sharma, automobile, logistics, IT and pharma scrips will be in focus on Friday.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Immediate support for the Nifty is seen at 16,500, followed by 16,450-16,375 levels, and 16,700 will act as resistance, said Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Equity99 .

Nifty Bank: The banking index has immediate support at 35,300, which, if broken, will be followed by 35,000-34,850 levels. Resistance is seen at 35,800, and then 36,000-36,200, he said.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors withdrew a net Rs 595.32 crore from the Indian capital market on Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors pulled out a net Rs 729.49 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

The maximum open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 16,600, and then 16,800. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at the strike prices of 16,500, followed by 16,300, NSE data shows. This indicates that immediate resistance can be expected at 16,600, and then 16,800, and support comes in at 16,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) MINDTREE 3,250 47 370% 34300.00% MCDOWELL-N 730 12.9 975% 31900.00% MPHASIS 2,950 35.25 45.06% 6900.00% JUBLFOOD 4,350 28.15 381.20% 6350.00% RAMCOCEM 990 26.35 72.79% 4900.00%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) NMDC 11,36,72,200 166.65 -0.71% -20.25% HDFCBANK 2,39,71,750 1,510.15 -0.56% -14.76% IBULHSGFIN 3,24,72,500 240.4 -3.80% -11.68% HCLTECH 1,58,86,500 1,135.70 -0.68% -11.43% APOLLOHOSP 27,90,000 4,806.90 -2.14% -10.72%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CANBK 4,92,69,600 156.2 2.90% -13.32% INDUSTOWER 1,47,56,000 218.95 2.07% -9.87% TCS 90,97,800 3,555 0.14% -8.25% BHEL 10,89,90,000 54.5 3.32% -6.89% ASTRAL 3,31,925 2,075.50 0.88% -6.88%

(Increase in open interest and a decrease in price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GODREJPROP 20,54,000 1,507.95 -0.81% 4.37% IGL 88,59,125 530.5 -1.10% 2.27% AUROPHARMA 1,25,48,250 722.5 -1.46% 2.26% BEL 2,39,36,200 174.2 -0.91% 1.11% CHOLAFIN 1,05,11,250 506 -0.75% 0.93%

(Decrease in open interest and an increase in price)

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

HCL Tech, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Ipca Labs, DMart, IRCTC, Bata, Cummins, Emami, Fortis, Apollo Hospitals, Gujarat State Petronet, AU Bank, Alkem and Havells were among the stocks that clocked 52-week highs.

Stocks hitting 52-week lows

Aurobindo Pharma, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Grandeur Products and BBTC hit 52-week lows.

Volatility gauge

India VIX index -- which measures the expectation of volatility in the market -- eased 3.78 percent to 12.91, having slid as much as 17 percent during Wednesday's session.