Trade Setup for Aug 18: Will Nifty50 only stop at 16,700? Check key market cues before Wednesday’s session

Indian equity benchmarks soared to new record highs on Tuesday, with the Nifty50 index extending a rally to the seventh session in a row. Gains in IT, consumer goods and healthcare stocks were offset by losses in financial and automobile scrips.

Nifty Bank fell nearly a percent, declining for a second straight day.

So, what do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Nifty50 has made a breakout continuation formation even as intraday charts suggest traders may prefer to take some profits near the resistance level of 16,700, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President-Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities.

Further upside seen in Nifty50

"The 50-scrip index is showing a sustainable up move with rangebound action... There is a higher chance of further upside in Nifty over the next 1 -2 weeks, before shifting into another broader high-low range movement," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Here are key things to know about the market before Wednesday's session:

Global markets

S&P 500 futures were seen trading 0.46 percent lower at the last count, indicating a negative start ahead on Wall Street. European stocks hit a one-week low amid a spike in coronavirus cases around the globe. The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.3 percent, descending for a second straight session after its longest winning run in over a decade.

What to expect

"As long as Nifty50 trades above 16,520, the uptrend formation could continue up to 16,675-16,720 levels. On the flipside, trading below 16,520 could trigger a quicker intraday correction up to 16,460-16,410 levels," said Kotak Securities' Chouhan.

IT, financials in focus

"The market is making new highs every day with midcaps and small caps falling along with the Nifty Bank index. It is advised to adopt a cautious approach by keeping a strict stop loss on positions," said Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Equity99.

He also said stocks from the IT, financial institution, jewellery and chemical spaces will be in focus on Wednesday.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Chouhan expects the index to find resistance between 16,650 and 16,700 levels, and major support at 16,500 and 16,450.

Nifty Bank: "The banking index has seen a bullish reversal after moving to the lower limit of the 35,600-36,300 trading zone... It should move towards 36300 levels," he said.

Call/put open interest

The maximum open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 16,700, and then 16,800. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at the strike prices of 16,500, followed by 16,400, NSE data shows. This indicates that immediate resistance can be expected at 16,700, and support comes in at 16,500, and then 16,400.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) APOLLOHOSP 23,99,250 4,903.55 12.83% 36.11% SRF 6,67,125 9,192.50 4.23% 8.69% CUMMINSIND 30,15,600 1,022.55 3.65% 8.64% AARTIIND 31,85,800 946.5 0.74% 8.32% JUBLFOOD 16,86,500 3,909 4.08% 7.17%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ONGC 4,40,51,700 113.9 -1.51% -3.51% PVR 18,43,710 1,394.85 -0.80% -3.44% ESCORTS 54,51,600 1,252 -1.04% -2.98% JSWSTEEL 2,75,88,600 744.25 -2.53% -2.72% ALKEM 5,36,400 3,701 -0.58% -2.50%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PETRONET 2,81,73,000 223.5 4.12% -13.94% INDIGO 27,98,500 1,711.05 0.94% -3.91% METROPOLIS 3,79,000 2,706 1.33% -2.80% MGL 19,05,000 1,128 0.19% -2.58% TORNTPHARM 7,75,500 3,007 1.50% -2.45%

(Increase in open interest and a decrease in price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CANBK 5,03,44,200 151.9 -3.80% 38.13% ADANIPORTS 8,38,20,000 691.9 -2.43% 36.26% TVSMOTOR 62,69,200 529.85 -1.77% 7.91% SBIN 10,02,84,000 421.15 -1.15% 6.61% MANAPPURAM 2,60,10,000 167.85 -0.83% 6.07%

(Decrease in open interest and an increase in price)

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Mphasis, Mindtree, Tata Consumer, Tata Elxsi, Sun Pharma Advanced Research, Ipca Labs, Jubilant FoodWorks, VIP Industries, Titan, Max Health, Apollo Hospitals, Allcargo, AU Bank Cummins, Emami, GSPL and UTI AMC were among the stocks that clocked 52-week highs.

Stocks hitting 52-week lows

Hero MotoCorp, Aurobindo Pharma, Biocon and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank hit 52-week lows.

Volatility gauge

India VIX index -- which measures the expectation of volatility in the market -- rose 0.42 percent to 13.52, having moved within a range of 12.03-13.61.

FII/DII flow

Foreign institutional investors withdrew a net Rs 1,088.32 crore from the Indian capital market on Monday. On the other hand, net purchases by domestic institutional investors stood at Rs 506.21 crore, exchange data showed.

Earnings to watch

Amtek Auto, BF Investment, BF Utilities, Vipul, EKI Energy Services, Kennametal, India Steel Works, KG Petrochem and ARSS Infrastructure are among the companies scheduled to report their quarterly results this week.