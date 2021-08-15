Trade Setup for Aug 16: Will Bank Nifty participate in the rally now? Check key market cues before Monday’s session

Indian equity benchmarks jumped 1 percent to record closing highs on Friday helped by IT, fast-moving consumer goods and select financial stocks, a day after the government assured of more economic support and data showed inflation was easing.

So, what do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The 50-scrip index formed a big white candle, an indication of further bullishness, but needs to consolidate in a broader range for a healthy upmove, said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities.

Nifty Bank to make a comeback?

"Auto stocks will be in focus after the launch of the scrappage policy by the Prime Minister... Bank Nifty is expected to perform as it has not participated in the rally yet... This week, a lot of action is expected to come from the banking space," said Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99.

Here are key things to know about the market before Monday's session:

What to expect

"Going ahead, things are going to get tougher because from hereon, we are likely to see a lot of sectoral churning every now and then. Nifty has reached 16,500 without the participation of banking space, which is hard to believe," said Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel Broking.

"It would be interesting to see how things pan out going ahead... It would be unfair to expect a similar pace from Nifty to reach new millstones," he said.

Global markets

On Friday, Wall Street logged mild gains to held near record highs as a drop in consumer sentiment kept investors' optimism in check. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.04 percent higher. Earlier, European stocks scaled new highs on optimism over a strong earnings season and steady recovery from the pandemic-led economic downturn. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2 percent to a record high.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is at the strike price of 16,800. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 16,400, and then 16,300, NSE data shows. This indicates that resistance can be expected at 16,800, and support at 16,300, and then 16,400.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Sacrosanct support is placed at 16,200-16,170, before which, 16,400-16,300 are to be considered as immediate levels, according to Chavan of Angel Broking. "It's hard to project any level as the market has entered an uncharted territory. Still, every 100-point rally from here should be treated as the upside range," he said.

Nifty Bank: Watch out for levels of 36,200-36300, said Chavan.

Strategy

"The earlier resistance of 16,350 would now act as major support. Traders should buy select stocks if Nifty50 corrects to 16,400-16,350 levels. For that, a stop loss at 16,250 is advised. Above 16,546, the index would halt at 16,600 and, at 16,700," said Chouhan of Kotak Securities.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GRASIM 71,43,525 1,503.90 0.72% 9.21% TATACONSUM 72,42,750 806.9 4.22% 6.58% ESCORTS 50,69,350 1,271 0.14% 6.23% UBL 17,21,300 1,395.40 0.09% 5.16% INDIGO 28,25,500 1,672.10 0.06% 4.41%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) MANAPPURAM 3,01,68,000 165.05 -0.60% -6.96% MPHASIS 6,84,125 2,749.15 -0.59% -5.56% COFORGE 10,39,200 4,814.25 -0.64% -5.48% IRCTC 18,98,325 2,662.80 -1.18% -5.15% BRITANNIA 13,76,000 3,585.70 -1.08% -4.65%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) COALINDIA 4,80,22,800 144.55 0.07% -4.61% GODREJPROP 22,13,900 1,562.95 0.72% -4.11% HDFCAMC 8,43,400 2,963.55 0.62% -2.47% INDHOTEL 83,26,500 143.45 1.38% -2.34% BANKBARODA 16,84,68,300 81.7 1.18% -2.01%

(Increase in open interest and a decrease in price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) EICHERMOT 31,26,900 2,550 -1.89% 17.23% NATIONALUM 7,75,37,000 83.95 -0.83% 13.70% COALINDIA 4,48,93,800 143.6 -0.62% 7.42% MARICO 82,52,000 516.15 -0.32% 7.37% PAGEIND 76,740 31,000 -3.92% 7.11%

(Decrease in open interest and an increase in price)

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Bharti Airtel, TCS, Wipro, HCL Tech, Infosys, DMart, Cummins, Tata Consumer, Vedanta, Allcargo, Bajaj Holdings, L&T, Mphasis, Tata Chemicals, Siemens, Mindtree, Sun Pharma Advanced Research, Birlasoft and KPIT Tech were among the stocks that clocked 52-week highs.

Stocks hitting 52-week lows

Yes Bank, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Gulf Oil Lubricants and Relicab Cable hit 52-week lows.

Volatility gauge

India VIX index -- which measures the expectation of volatility in the market -- soared 4.99 percent to 12.99, having risen as much as 6.39 percent during Friday's session.

FII/DII flow

Foreign institutional investors brought in a net Rs 819.77 crore into the Indian capital market on Friday. Net purchases by domestic institutional investors stood at Rs 149.5 crore, exchange data showed.

Earnings to watch

Amtek Auto. NBCC, Allcargo Logistics, J&K Bank, NHPC, Burger King, Camlin Fine Sciences, MOIL, NLC and Omaxe are slated to report their quarterly results this week.