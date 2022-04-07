Trade setup for Apr 8: Is there more pain ahead for Nifty50? All eyes on RBI Monetary Policy

Indian equity benchmarks continued to fall for a third straight session on Thursday, dragged by financial, oil & gas, auto, metal and IT shares. Globally, investors' focus returned to the prospect of aggressive tightening of COVID-era monetary policies.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

reasonable negative candle on the daily chart with a minor upper shadow, though the positive sequence of higher tops and bottoms is in play , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a

The short-term trend of the 50-scrip index remains negative, he said.

More weakness ahead?

The intraday texture of the market has turned weak and a fresh pullback rally is possible only after the index breaks out above 17,900, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"For traders, 17,900 will act as an immediate hurdle, below which, a weak formation is likely to continue till 17,700-17,650 levels. However, above 17,900, the index could move up to 17,820-17,865 levels," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the April 8 session:

Global markets

European shares rebounded on Thursday from a selloff the previous day as healthcare stocks surged to record highs, even though risks from a hawkish Fed and Washington's new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine kept investors on the edge. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.7 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.3 percent, suggesting a positive start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti mentioned support at 17,600, the index's 10-day exponential moving average, and critical support at around 17,450-17,500 levels.

He expects Friday's RBI announcements to give fresh direction to the market. He sees the Nifty bouncing from the lows of around 17,550-17,450 in the next couple of sessions.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, expects selling pressure to get absorbed near 17,550-17,500 levels.

He believes the index has stepped into a short-term consolidation phase. He expects consolidation in the range of 17,500-18,000 over the next few sessions.

Levels to watch out for

The Nifty50 has cracked 186.1 points below its five-day simple moving average, though it still holds 518.8 points above its 200-day level.

Period (No. of days) DMA 5 17,825.7 10 17,579.2 20 17,285.8 50 17,132.7 100 17,309.3 200 17,120.8

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, pointed out the following levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 17,500 18,000 Nifty Bank 37,000 38,000

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold Indian shares worth Rs 2,280 crore on Wednesday, data shows. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), however, made net purchases of Rs 105.4 crore.

Call/put open interest

According to provisional exchange data, the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.3 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,700, with 1.2 lakh contracts. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,600, with 1.4 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,500, with 1.1 lakh contracts.

This suggests immediate resistance at 17,700 followed by the major hurdle of 18,000, and immediate support at 17,600 followed by a strong cushion at 17,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TATACOMM 37,22,400 1,349 5.99% 19.31% UBL 12,68,050 1,579.45 1.40% 17.89% BEL 3,74,33,800 236.25 6.80% 16.95% METROPOLIS 4,39,200 2,425.50 2.09% 13.25% WHIRLPOOL 9,37,750 1,672 1.26% 11.97%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CHAMBLFERT 29,35,500 461.1 -1.95% -2.76% NBCC 2,64,96,000 40.85 -1.09% -2.72% NATIONALUM 9,08,39,500 125.65 -3.90% -2.34% SAIL 15,22,04,250 109.3 -1.58% -1.46% JINDALSTEL 3,20,82,500 553 -1.67% -1.43%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PFIZER 1,33,375 4,503.95 0.83% -2.06% IRCTC 1,20,39,125 786.55 0.98% -2.02% JKCEMENT 3,50,350 2,759.95 1.92% -1.90% RAMCOCEM 27,65,050 812.35 0.63% -0.89% DABUR 1,22,62,500 552.35 1.61% -0.60%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ZEEL 6,33,39,000 286.8 -1.68% 36.43% VOLTAS 32,96,500 1,308.80 -1.37% 16.68% HDFCBANK 4,13,79,250 1,529.10 -1.70% 14.55% PERSISTENT 2,59,950 4,746.70 -2.72% 13.50% WIPRO 2,63,27,200 584.05 -1.96% 10.45%

52-week highs

A total of 25 stocks in the BSE 500 pack -- the broadest index on the stock exchange -- hit 52-week highs:

ABFRL ATGL INDHOTEL POONAWALLA TRENT ADANIENT BANKBARODA INTELLECT POWERGRID UFLEX ADANIGREEN BDL JINDALSTEL RCF VEDL ADANIPOWER BEL MINDACORP SUNPHARMA WELCORP ADANITRANS HAL NTPC TATAPOWER YESBANK

52-week lows

No BSE 500 stock hit a 52-week low.

Fear gauge