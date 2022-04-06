Trade setup for Apr 7: After 2 days of losses, can Nifty50 hold on to 17,800? Key market cues, technical levels and more

Indian equity benchmarks extended losses to a second straight day on Wednesday, dragged by the HDFC twins and other private sector financial stocks. Gains in metal and oil & gas names offered some support.
Globally, investors awaited minutes of the last FOMC meeting amid concerns about aggressive monetary policy tightening and tracked updates on the Russia-Ukraine war closely.
What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?
The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with a minor upper shadow, confirming a short-term top reversal at the swing high of 18,114 and the beginning of downward correction in the market, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
"The index is placed above the previous upside gap of April 4 at 17,800," he said.
More weakness ahead?
The intraday texture of the market has turned weak and a fresh pullback rally is possible only after the index breaks out above 17,900, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.
"For traders, 17,900 will act as an immediate hurdle, below which, a weak formation is likely to continue till 17,700-17,650 levels. However, above 17,900, the index could move up to 17,820-17,865 levels," he said.
Here are key things to know about the market before the April 7 session:
Global markets
European shares retreated from more than six-week peaks on Wednesday, as investors grappled with the twin worries of aggressive US rate hikes potentially hurting growth and more Western sanctions on Russia worsening inflation. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1.7 percent in early hours.
S&P 500 futures were down one percent, suggesting a gap-down opening ahead on Wall Street.
What to expect on Dalal Street
HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the short-term trend of the 50-scrip index appears to have turned negative and more correction is on the way.
He sees the possibility of further weakness to 17,600 levels in the next few sessions. "The confirmation of a bearish island reversal could open more downside for the market," he added.
Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, is of the view the Nifty50 can only start to move up again once it fills up the gap area of 17,791-17,703 levels. He suggests traders to adopt at buy-on-dips strategy.
Levels to watch out for
Despite the recent fall, the Nifty50 is holding up almost 700 points above its 200-day simple moving average.
|Period (No. of days)
|DMA
|5
|17,790.7
|10
|17,537.5
|20
|17,221.1
|50
|17,122.9
|100
|17,314
|200
|17,111
Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, pointed out the following levels:
|Index
|Support
|Resistance
|Nifty50
|17,650
|18,050
|Nifty Bank
|37,200
|38,150
FII/DII activity
Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold Indian shares worth Rs 2,280 crore on Wednesday, data shows. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), however, made net purchases of Rs 105.4 crore.
Call/put open interest
According to provisional exchange data, the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with almost two lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,100 and 17,900, with 1.4 lakh each.
On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at the 17,500 mark, with 1.2 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,800, with one lakh contracts.
This suggests immediate resistance at 17,900 before the major hurdle of 18,000 and significant support below 17,800 only at 17,500.
Long build-up
Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
|Symbol
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|TORNTPOWER
|31,86,000
|541.95
|1.61%
|23.73%
|NTPC
|5,95,19,400
|153.6
|2.88%
|21.95%
|COALINDIA
|3,38,77,200
|194.75
|3.21%
|17.12%
|GUJGASLTD
|42,57,500
|527.1
|1.04%
|15.80%
|INDHOTEL
|2,15,01,612
|253.2
|6.90%
|14.38%
Long unwinding
|Symbol
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|PFIZER
|1,38,000
|4,466.45
|-0.66%
|-1.72%
|ATUL
|1,63,875
|9,940.35
|-0.85%
|-1.56%
|INDUSINDBK
|2,39,36,400
|971.25
|-0.45%
|-1.33%
|BAJFINANCE
|40,15,750
|7,369
|-0.59%
|-1.20%
|JKCEMENT
|3,95,325
|2,698
|-0.30%
|-0.75%
(Decrease in open interest as well as price)
Short-covering
|Symbol
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|COROMANDEL
|14,28,750
|832
|0.59%
|-3.11%
|LICHSGFIN
|2,44,30,000
|388.45
|0.65%
|-1.14%
|ASHOKLEY
|3,94,74,000
|124.7
|0.69%
|-1.00%
|CHAMBLFERT
|30,48,000
|469.2
|1.06%
|-0.89%
|GSPL
|25,50,000
|284.15
|0.18%
|-0.60%
(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
Short build-up
|Symbol
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|IRCTC
|1,11,52,750
|784.4
|-4.41%
|14.61%
|TATAMOTORS
|7,18,42,800
|457.65
|-0.50%
|13.15%
|IPCALAB
|8,68,950
|1,021.45
|-1.22%
|13.10%
|DIXON
|5,26,625
|4,610
|-1.09%
|12.75%
|ZEEL
|6,22,62,000
|293.5
|-2.49%
|12.32%
52-week highs
A total of 29 stocks in the BSE 500 pack -- the broadest index on the stock exchange -- hit 52-week highs:
|ABFRL
|DELTACORP
|RCF
|ADANIGREEN
|EIHOTEL
|SCHAEFFLER
|ADANIPOWER
|IDFC
|SOLARINDS
|ANGELONE
|INDHOTEL
|SWANENERGY
|ATGL
|INTELLECT
|TATAPOWER
|BALRAMCHIN
|JINDALSTEL
|TRENT
|BANKBARODA
|JKPAPER
|UFLEX
|BLUESTARCO
|MINDACORP
|VEDL
|CHALET
|NTPC
|WELCORP
|CREDITACC
|POWERGRID
52-week lows
No BSE 500 stock hit a 52-week low.
Fear gauge
The India VIX -- also known as the fear index -- rose 2.9 percent to settle at 19 on Wednesday, having jumped as much as 4.3 percent during the session. Russia's move to invade Ukraine in late February had sent the VIX soaring to a 20-month high of 34.