Trade setup for Apr 7: After 2 days of losses, can Nifty50 hold on to 17,800? Key market cues, technical levels and more

Indian equity benchmarks extended losses to a second straight day on Wednesday, dragged by the HDFC twins and other private sector financial stocks. Gains in metal and oil & gas names offered some support.

Globally, investors awaited minutes of the last FOMC meeting amid concerns about aggressive monetary policy tightening and tracked updates on the Russia-Ukraine war closely.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with a minor upper shadow, confirming a short-term top reversal at the swing high of 18,114 and the beginning of downward correction in the market,

"The index is placed above the previous upside gap of April 4 at 17,800," he said.

More weakness ahead?

The intraday texture of the market has turned weak and a fresh pullback rally is possible only after the index breaks out above 17,900, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"For traders, 17,900 will act as an immediate hurdle, below which, a weak formation is likely to continue till 17,700-17,650 levels. However, above 17,900, the index could move up to 17,820-17,865 levels," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the April 7 session:

Global markets

European shares retreated from more than six-week peaks on Wednesday, as investors grappled with the twin worries of aggressive US rate hikes potentially hurting growth and more Western sanctions on Russia worsening inflation. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1.7 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were down one percent, suggesting a gap-down opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the short-term trend of the 50-scrip index appears to have turned negative and more correction is on the way.

He sees the possibility of further weakness to 17,600 levels in the next few sessions. "The confirmation of a bearish island reversal could open more downside for the market," he added.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, is of the view the Nifty50 can only start to move up again once it fills up the gap area of 17,791-17,703 levels. He suggests traders to adopt at buy-on-dips strategy.

Levels to watch out for

Despite the recent fall, the Nifty50 is holding up almost 700 points above its 200-day simple moving average.

Period (No. of days) DMA 5 17,790.7 10 17,537.5 20 17,221.1 50 17,122.9 100 17,314 200 17,111

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, pointed out the following levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 17,650 18,050 Nifty Bank 37,200 38,150

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold Indian shares worth Rs 2,280 crore on Wednesday, data shows. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), however, made net purchases of Rs 105.4 crore.

Call/put open interest

According to provisional exchange data, the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with almost two lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,100 and 17,900, with 1.4 lakh each.

On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at the 17,500 mark, with 1.2 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,800, with one lakh contracts.

This suggests immediate resistance at 17,900 before the major hurdle of 18,000 and significant support below 17,800 only at 17,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TORNTPOWER 31,86,000 541.95 1.61% 23.73% NTPC 5,95,19,400 153.6 2.88% 21.95% COALINDIA 3,38,77,200 194.75 3.21% 17.12% GUJGASLTD 42,57,500 527.1 1.04% 15.80% INDHOTEL 2,15,01,612 253.2 6.90% 14.38%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PFIZER 1,38,000 4,466.45 -0.66% -1.72% ATUL 1,63,875 9,940.35 -0.85% -1.56% INDUSINDBK 2,39,36,400 971.25 -0.45% -1.33% BAJFINANCE 40,15,750 7,369 -0.59% -1.20% JKCEMENT 3,95,325 2,698 -0.30% -0.75%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) COROMANDEL 14,28,750 832 0.59% -3.11% LICHSGFIN 2,44,30,000 388.45 0.65% -1.14% ASHOKLEY 3,94,74,000 124.7 0.69% -1.00% CHAMBLFERT 30,48,000 469.2 1.06% -0.89% GSPL 25,50,000 284.15 0.18% -0.60%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IRCTC 1,11,52,750 784.4 -4.41% 14.61% TATAMOTORS 7,18,42,800 457.65 -0.50% 13.15% IPCALAB 8,68,950 1,021.45 -1.22% 13.10% DIXON 5,26,625 4,610 -1.09% 12.75% ZEEL 6,22,62,000 293.5 -2.49% 12.32%

52-week highs

A total of 29 stocks in the BSE 500 pack -- the broadest index on the stock exchange -- hit 52-week highs:

ABFRL DELTACORP RCF ADANIGREEN EIHOTEL SCHAEFFLER ADANIPOWER IDFC SOLARINDS ANGELONE INDHOTEL SWANENERGY ATGL INTELLECT TATAPOWER BALRAMCHIN JINDALSTEL TRENT BANKBARODA JKPAPER UFLEX BLUESTARCO MINDACORP VEDL CHALET NTPC WELCORP CREDITACC POWERGRID

52-week lows

No BSE 500 stock hit a 52-week low.

Fear gauge