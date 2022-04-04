Trade setup for Apr 5: Nifty50 above 18,000 but can it stay there? From key market cues to technical signals to important levels

Indian equity benchmarks scaled 11-week closing highs on Monday amid broad-based gains led by the HDFC twins, which rose after the companies announced a mega-merger. Globally, news flow on the Russia-Ukraine war -- which is in its sixth week -- kept investors cautious.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

"The index has sustained above its 50-day exponential moving average and showed a positive crossover in MACD and Stochastic (momentum indicators), suggesting a bullish move in the near term," he said.

Profit booking possible

Kotak Securities Head of Equity Research (Retail) Shrikant Chouhan pointed out that the 50-scrip index is holding an uptrend formation on the daily chart. However, he also said that due to its overbought texture, traders may prefer to book some profit at higher levels.

Here are key things to know about the market before the April 5 session:

Global markets

European shares followed Asian markets higher though gains in healthcare names were offset by losses in banking and some industrial stocks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.4 percent in the early hours.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.1 percent, suggesting a soft start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

There are no signs of a reversal in the index and one should avoid contrarian bets on the index for now. That is the view coming in from Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com. However, he added that momentum readings on the lower timeframe are in an overbought zone.

He suggests traders look to book some profits on long positions and wait for a better risk-reward setup.

Jain sees crucial hurdles around 18,135 and 18,350, and immediate support around 17,775 and 17,500.

Levels to watch out for

Kotak Securities' Chouhan expects 17,880 to act as crucial support for trend-following traders, a level above which he feels the index may reach the 18,150-18,200 band. On the flip side, a quick intraday correction to retest 17,790-17,750 levels is not ruled out if it slips below 17,880, he added.

Choice's Gupta pointed out the following levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 17,800 18,350 Nifty Bank 38,100 39,200

FII/DII activity

Net purchases of Indian shares by foreign institutional investors (FII) stood at Rs 1,152.2 crore on Monday, and by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) at Rs 1,675 crore, according to exchange data.

Call/put open interest

Provisional exchange data shows the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,500, with 1.2 lakh contracts, and 19,000 with 1.1 lakh contracts. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is placed at 17,500 and 17,000, with 1.2 lakh contracts each, and the next highest at 18,000, with 1.1 lakh contracts.

This suggests a major hurdle awaits the index at 18,500 and a significant cushion after immediate support at 18,000 is only available at 17,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) HDFC 2,09,83,800 2,686.25 9.20% 21.97% ALKEM 1,73,400 3,494.10 0.11% 17.07% ABBOTINDIA 23,925 17,600 0.16% 15.46% GUJGASLTD 40,81,250 516 3.64% 14.33% CHAMBLFERT 28,03,500 465.55 7.57% 13.06%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CUMMINSIND 18,09,000 1,131.30 -0.67% -5.21% CONCOR 62,11,200 684 -0.31% -1.67% INDHOTEL 2,08,62,114 240.3 -0.76% -1.23% SUNTV 1,29,48,000 499.95 -0.33% -0.67% TATACONSUM 90,62,550 791.3 -0.04% -0.25%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) EICHERMOT 37,51,650 2,515.70 0.88% -4.92% RAMCOCEM 30,36,200 789.05 1.48% -4.28% TVSMOTOR 75,11,000 635.45 0.50% -3.21% GLENMARK 67,79,250 461 1.43% -3.09% MGL 32,07,000 831.45 3.94% -2.92%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) MPHASIS 13,12,675 3,320.20 -1.26% 8.89% TITAN 57,98,250 2,526 -0.37% 7.77% INFY 2,55,24,300 1,889 -1.02% 5.57% PETRONET 2,00,70,000 198.7 -0.15% 5.11% CHOLAFIN 77,60,000 702.1 -1.36% 4.88%

52-week highs

A total of 20 stocks on the BSE 500 -- the bourse's broadest index -- hit 52-week highs, including Vedanta, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Total, Adani Green, HAL, JSPL, PowerGrid, Cummins, Delta Corp, JK Paper, Linde and RCF.

52-week lows

No BSE 500 stock hit a 52-week low.

Fear gauge