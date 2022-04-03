Trade setup for Apr 4: Can Nifty50 reach 18,000 soon? Check out key market cues and what technical charts suggest

Indian equity benchmarks continued to rise on Friday after a day's breather boosted by strength across most sectors. Financial and oil & gas were the biggest contributors to the gains in headline indices, which scaled two-month closing highs.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty 50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart in a positive sign, and one may expect further upside in the short term, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Geared up for 18,000?

"Since the banking space has taken the charge again, the rally should be considered healthy and due to this, we will not be surprised to see 17,800 or even the psychological mark of 18,000 this week. On the flipside, 17,500 followed by 17,350 should now provide a decent support, an decline below which should be used as a buying opportunity given the momentum," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, told CNBCTV18.com.

"Along with frontline movers, traders should focus more on cash segment stocks, which are all geared up to make a real move in the coming days," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the April 4 session:

Global markets

Wall Street indices rose 0.3-0.4 percent on Friday, as the monthly US jobs report indicated a strong labour market. The jobs reading is likely to keep the Fed on track to maintain its hawkish policy stance.

Earlier that day, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose half a percent, as a rally in commodity-linked and bank stocks helped investors overlook concerns about economic growth and inflation.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti is of the view that momentum has picked up in the market after a small consolidation movement.

He expects the Nifty50 to move towards 17,800-18,000 this week before another round of minor downward correction from the highs. He sees immediate support at 17,550.

"The Nifty50 has formed a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily chart and settled above its 21-days exponential moving average... It is giving signs of bullish strength in the near term," said Sachin Gupta, AVP-Research at Choice Broking.

Levels to watch out for

He pointed out the following levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 17,470 17,800 Nifty Bank 36,600 37,800

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FII) net bought Indian shares worth Rs 1,909.8

crore on Friday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold equities worth Rs 183.8 crore, provisional exchange data showed. That was in contrast to the trend seen in the recent past.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with with more than 86,400 contracts, and the maximum put open interest at 17,500, with around 94,250 contracts, according to provisional exchange data.

This confirms a major hurdle at 18,000 and significant support at 17,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) POWERGRID 2,97,10,143 225.6 3.58% 17.56% BATAINDIA 13,92,600 2,006.05 1.62% 16.86% BEL 3,04,07,600 216.2 1.91% 14.27% LICHSGFIN 2,06,94,000 374.75 3.71% 13.23% IDEA 47,42,50,000 10.2 4.08% 12.38%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PERSISTENT 2,91,900 4,748.70 -0.76% -7.76% CIPLA 76,92,100 1,021.20 -0.37% -0.03%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ESCORTS 1,360 205 16.28% -100.00% INDUSINDBK 800 156 5.41% -100.00% SRTRANSFIN 1,140 83.35 34.87% -65.50% MFSL 760 41.9 12.18% -65.25% NTPC 136 8.75 105.88% -53.70%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ALKEM 1,38,200 3,493.90 -2.02% 25.47% ABB 1,65,750 2,109.45 -1.91% 16.44% IPCALAB 8,02,800 1,025 -1.28% 14.01% HEROMOTOCO 37,07,100 2,256 -2.26% 12.89% GUJGASLTD 36,65,000 498.15 -1.41% 11.36%

52-week highs

A total of 17 stocks on the BSE 500 -- the broadest index on the bourse -- hit 52-week highs:

ADANIENT GSFC ADANIPOWER GUJALKALI ATGL JKPAPER CREDITACC KEI CUMMINSIND LINDEINDIA DELTACORP POWERGRID GHCL RATNAMANI GNFC RCF SCHAEFFLER

52-week lows

One stock hit a 52-week low: Procter & Gamble Health.

Fear gauge