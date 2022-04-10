Trade setup for Apr 11: Can bulls get Nifty50 to test 18,000 soon?

Indian equity benchmarks resumed an upmove on Friday after three days of losses, as investors cheered the RBI's status quo on key interest rates and policy stance at its first review of FY23. Broad-based gains led by financial, oil gas and metal stocks helped the headline indices finish the week in the green

All eyes will be on the onset of the earnings season, with TCS slated to report its financial results for the March quarter on Monday.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

bullish outside bar on the daily chart, and a candle resembling a doji pattern on the weekly timeframe suggesting loss of momentum, according to Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. The Nifty50 has formed a

"The daily momentum indicator is showing signs of fatigue. The overall structure suggests a short-term consolidation in the range of 17,500-18,000 is on the cards over the next couple of weeks," he said.

No big moves likely

No big bang moves are expected in the holiday-truncated week ahead, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, told CNBCTV18.com. The market will remain closed on Thursday and Friday for holidays.

"Despite some mid-week hiccups, we managed to defend key supports and going by the phrase ‘all's well that ends well’, we must look at the optimistic close," he said.

He expects the upside to be limited towards 18,000-18,100 levels for the week, though he said given the way the broader market has been buzzing, one can stay focused outside the index.

Here are key things to know about the market before the April 11 session:

Global markets

Wall Street indices ended a choppy session on a mixed note on Friday, as investors assessed the economic outlook with the Fed moving to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.3 percent and the technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite 1.3 percent. The Dow Jones rose 0.4 percent. Earlier last week, minutes of the US central bank's last policy review showed officials were prepared to hike interest rates in 50-bps increments in coming months.

European shares rallied on Friday led by financial and commodity stocks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 1.3 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Angel One's Chavan expects some cushion for the 50-scrip index at 17,600 followed by 17,400 for the week. As long as it holds these levels on a closing basis, one can continue with a buy-on-decline strategy. On the other hand, the first sign of strength would be visible after the index crosses 17,900, he said.

The rangebound texture is likely to continue in the short run, said Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President-Technical Research at Kotak Securities.

Levels to watch out for

The Nifty50 has taken support near its 10-day simple moving average, Athawale pointed out. "For the bulls, 17,550 would be the key support zone, above which, the index could hit 17,900-18,000 levels. If the index closes below the 10-day SMA or 17,550, it could hit 17,400-17,300 levels," he said.

Currently, the Nifty50 is holding more than 650 points above its 200-day average. It is within 65 points of its five-day average.

DMA 5 17,848.5 10 17,642.3 20 17,345.2 50 17,142.8 100 17,306.1 200 17,131

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold Indian shares worth Rs575 crore on Friday, data shows. Net sales by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stood at Rs 16.5 crore.

Call/put open interest

According to provisional exchange data, the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,500, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,000, with more than one lakh contracts. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,000, with almost 79,000 contracts, and the next highest at 17,600, with nearly 74,000 contracts.

This suggests immediate resistance at the 18,000 followed by the next hurdle 500 points above, and immediate support comes in at 17,600 followed by a strong cushion at 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IDEA 68,08,20,000 11.2 1.82% 10.70% ITC 12,04,41,600 269.7 4.49% 10.70% HDFCBANK 4,78,48,900 269.7 0.10% 8.57% BANDHANBNK 3,46,98,600 326.05 2.71% 7.99% SBI 7,02,36,000 519.2 0.26% 3.37%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BHEL 3,40,57,500 56.7 -0.09% -1.75% NBCC 9,75,800 40.5 -1.10% -5.32% PFC 1,33,86,000 122.65 -0.16% -2.18% IBULHSGFIN 15,73,000 173.1 -2.37% -1.96% DLF 6,930 398.5 -0.99% -1.33%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BANKBARODA 10,46,09,700 121.15 1.00% -3.72% BEL 3,88,01,800 240.1 1.82% -8.41% ASHOKLEY 3,26,61,000 129.5 2.45% -8.40% FEDERALBNK 6,86,30,000 100.5 1.46% -2.65% GMRINFRA 10,72,57,500 40.5 0.37% -1.28%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) RBLBANK 5,38,47,200 128.2 -7.14% 16.33% NTPC 6,46,09,500 153 -0.65% 4.50% IDFC 11,23,30,000 62.85 -0.48% 1.91% IDFCFIRSTB 21,97,35,600 42.2 -0.94% 0.45% MANAPPURAM 3,07,74,000 123.5 -0.56% 2.63%

52-week highs

A total of 25 stocks in the BSE 500 pack -- the broadest index on the stock exchange -- hit 52-week highs:

ADANIGREEN BEL INDHOTEL LINDEINDIA ANGELONE CHOLAFIN ITC MINDACORP BALRAMCHIN HAL JINDALSTEL SCHAEFFLER BDL IIFLWAM KEI SRF

52-week lows

No BSE 500 stock hit a 52-week low.

