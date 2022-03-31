Trade setup for Apr 1: Can Nifty50 scale the 17,500 hurdle soon? From market cues to technical signals to key levels to track

Indian shares halted a three-day winning run in a choppy session on the day of the monthly F&O expiry on Thursday, amid weakness across global markets on rising geopolitical tensions as eastern Ukraine braced for fresh attacks. The Nifty50 took one step forward and two steps back in its attempt to take out the 17,500 hurdle.

Despite having taken a breather from a six-week closing high, the Nifty50 holds firm above six moving averages:

Period (No. of days) Simple moving average 5 17,332.7 10 17,285.2 20 16,877.6 50 17,121.6 100 17,319.1 200 17,069.3

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadows, reflecting rangebound action in the market, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"We observe a lack of sharp selling from near its crucial overhead resistance at 17,500 levels. This could be considered positive for the market as the consolidation movement could eventually result in an upside breakout of the hurdle," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the April 1 session:

SGX Nifty

At 8:33 am on Friday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 84 points or 0.5 percent at 17,452.5, having shed as much as 130 points earlier in the day.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets began the day on a largely weak note as investors assessed the repurcussions of the Russia-Ukraine war, persistent inflationary pressure and the resultant central bank action. Global shares saw their biggest quarterly fall in two years. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.6 percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.7 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.8 percent and South Korea's KOSPI 0.5 percent. China's Shanghai Composite jumped 1.1 percent and Singapore's Straits Times edged 0.1 percent higher.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.4 percent. On Thursday, the three main Wall Street indices fell 1.5-1.6 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti expects a rangebound trend in the 50-scrip index in the near term.

"This consolidation or minor downward correction could continue for the next 1-2 sessions before another round of bounce. Immediate support is at 17,350," he said.

One can expect the Nifty50 to consolidate in the range of 17,000-17,500 in the short term, according to Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. "The index is expected to fill up a gap area of 17,387-17,343 on the daily chart, where short-term traders can consider booking profits wait for a minor dip to initiate fresh long positions," he said.

Levels to watch out for

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, identified the following levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 17,200 17,700 Nifty Bank 35,700 37,000

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FII) net bought Indian shares worth Rs 3,088.7 crore on Thursday, provisional exchange data showed. That was the biggest FII inflow for Dalal Street since August 31, 2021. Net purchases by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stood at Rs 1145.3 crore.

Call/put open interest

According to exchange data, the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,500, with 1.9 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,000, with 1.3 lakh contracts. The maximum put open interest is at 17,400 and 17,000, with 1.1 lakh contracts each.

This confirms 17,500 as a major hurdle for the Nifty before 18,000, and shows immediate support lies at 17,400 followed by a cushion at 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TATACONSUM 26,89,875 775.75 1.22% 68.13% GRASIM 15,33,300 1,670.10 0.13% 54.89% BALKRISIND 3,43,400 2,130 1.20% 51.66% NESTLEIND 1,34,175 17,333.60 0.16% 49.60% NTPC 1,54,18,500 135.15 0.37% 48.43%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) HONAUT 2,085 39,713.55 -0.44% -90.65% DIXON 91,750 4,285.75 -2.05% -61.04% INDIAMART 68,550 4,320 -2.53% -56.78% IRCTC 14,06,125 773.85 -2.35% -52.15% VOLTAS 4,54,500 1,247 -1.44% -50.50%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) AUBANK 5,88,000 1,246.75 3.41% -65.22% ABB 26,250 2,138.60 2.95% -61.90% ALKEM 40,800 3,670 1.33% -54.41% IOC 1,15,18,000 119.1 1.23% -52.60% ESCORTS 6,49,000 1,691 4.17% -52.20%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PIIND 3,83,500 2,836.60 -0.44% 58.47% BHARATFORG 15,87,750 702 -0.37% 47.33% ULTRACEMCO 6,07,800 6,592.45 -0.70% 46.28% DIVISLAB 4,70,200 4,409.30 -3.07% 45.26% HAVELLS 16,01,000 1,151 -0.02% 45.19%

52-week highs

A total of 15 stocks on the BSE 500 -- the broadest index on the bourse -- hit 52-week highs:

ADANIENT GUJALKALI MAHLIFE ADANIPOWER INTELLECT RATNAMANI BRIGADE JINDALSTEL SCHAEFFLER CUMMINSIND KEI TATAELXSI DELTACORP LINDEINDIA VIPIND

52-week lows

Wockhardt, Edelweiss, Godrej Agrovet, Gujarat Pipavav, Jubilant Pharmova and Avanti Feeds hit 52-week lows.

Fear gauge