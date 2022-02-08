Trade setup for Feb 9: Can Nifty50 cross the 17,350 hurdle? Check out key market cues before Wednesday’s session

Indian equity benchmarks eked out minor gains at the end of a choppy session on Tuesday, led by gains in auto, pharma and PSU banking shares. Buying interest in heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel also helped headline indices stay in the green.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with a long lower shadow, suggesting the making of a bullish hammer or doji-type pattern, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Buying appears to have emerged near the crucial lower support of the ascending trend line, around 17,000, which had offered a reasonable bounce around Union Budget 2022, he said. How Nifty fared in Budget week

17,350 an important hurdle

The market has made a temporary bottom, going by a hammer pattern on the daily chart, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"The scope for a strong pullback has increased. If the Nifty is able to cross 17,350 decisively, it can touch 17,500... Levels of 17,120 and 17,030 will act as support for the index but below 17,030, it can hit 16,950/16,900 levels," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the February 9 session:

Global markets

European share markets began Tuesday's session on a positive note, boosted by positive financial results from oil giant BP. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.8 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.2 percent at the last count, suggesting a sluggish start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Charts signal the probability of another minor bounce or the formation of a lower top in the short term before a fall from the highs, said HDFC Securities' Shetti.

He sees a minor bounce from the current level or the 17,000 mark but warns that it could be short-lived, and one may expect another lower top formation below 17,800.

A move above Tuesday's high of 17,306 will provide a confirmation that could lead to positive momentum in the short term, believes Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com. He advisess traders to look for buying opportunities if the Nifty surpasses this level on Wednesday.

Key levels to watch out for

The Nifty is likely to remain volatile ahead of the outcome of the RBI's bi-monthly policy, said independent technical analyst Manish Shah. A breakout above resistance at 17,330-17,350 will push the index towards 17,500-17,600 levels. He sees support for the index at 17,050, and believes that if buying continues till the weekly expiry (February 10), it could trade above 17,500.

Choice Broking AVP-Research Sachin Gupta sees resistance and support at the following levels:

Index Resistance Support Nifty50 17,500 17,050 Nifty Bank 38,400 37,500

FII/DII activity

Provisional exchange data shows foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 1,157.2 crore on Monday. Net sales by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stood at Rs 1,376.5 crore.

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows the accumulation of the maximum call open interest at the strike price of 17,500, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and 17,600, with 1.4 lakh contracts. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is placed at 17,000, with more than one lakh contracts.

This suggests major resistance in the 17,500-17,600 band, and meaningful support at 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TVSMOTOR 74,04,600 646 2.01% 26.53% GNFC 28,56,100 538 4.42% 19.30% COROMANDEL 12,10,000 799.5 0.08% 8.68% BHARATFORG 56,40,750 726.1 0.31% 7.33% MARUTI 25,15,600 8,590 0.84% 7.28%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) DELTACORP 1,49,47,700 278.2 -1.83% -2.68% OBEROIRLTY 25,13,000 911.9 -0.64% -1.45% CROMPTON 29,82,100 405.9 -1.05% -1.14% POLYCAB 8,03,400 2,363.75 -1.15% -1.08% M&MFIN 3,62,76,000 154.65 -0.19% -0.88%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PETRONET 1,96,11,000 217 2.24% -4.59% TITAN 58,33,125 2,445.50 1.37% -3.75% PFIZER 1,74,000 4,558 3.28% -2.87% SRTRANSFIN 28,84,400 1,239 1.47% -2.59% MANAPPURAM 1,91,52,000 159 2.71% -0.89%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TATAPOWER 12,45,44,250 232.7 -7.71% 20.05% COALINDIA 3,65,86,200 156.95 -2.73% 19.89% IBULHSGFIN 3,45,37,100 198 -5.38% 14.89% SIEMENS 15,46,050 2,368.15 -1.99% 14.28% BATAINDIA 14,04,700 1,878 -2.41% 12.80%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Five stocks in the BSE 500 basket hit 52-week highs: Bank of Baroda, SIS, Jindal Stainless, GNFC and ELGI Equipments.

52-week lows

As many as 11 stocks hit 52-week lows, including HDFC Life, Lupin, MRF, IGL, Kansai Nerolac, AstraZeneca and Solara Active Pharma.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index — which gauges the expectation of volatility in the market — eased 3.7 percent to settle at 19.7 on Tuesday, having declined as much as 4.3 percent during the session .

