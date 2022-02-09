Trade setup for Feb 10: Can Nifty50 hold on to gains and take 17,500? Check out key market cues before Thursday’s session

Indian equity benchmarks extended gains to a second straight day on Wednesday helped by financial, IT and auto shares. Heavyweights Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel also contributed to the gains in the headline indices.

All eyes are now on the outcome of the RBI's policy review

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a green candle after a dragonfly doji pattern on the daily chart, suggesting a short-term bullish reversal, according to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"Immediate resistance is visible at 17,530, a decisive move above which may induce a rally towards the recent peak of 17,775-17,800. Support is placed at 17,315," he said.

More upside on cards?

The 50-scrip index's breakout formation indicates the continuation of an uptrend in the near future, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities. It is holding a higher bottom formation on the intraday chart in a broadly positive sign, he said.

"For traders, 17,365 would be the trend decider level, above which, the index could move up to 17,550-17,625 levels. However, if it trades below 17,350, the strong possibility of quick correction up to 17,300-17,240 is not ruled out," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the February 10 session:

Global markets

European share markets began the day on a strong note following gains across Asia, putting aside worries about rising interest rates for now to take some comfort from positive headlines on Ukraine and upbeat earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 1.5 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.7 percent, suggesting a positive opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Analysts await the RBI's mid-quarter policy outcome for near-term direction.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, believes the short-term trend of the Nifty has reversed to be positive. He sees chances of further upside towards 17,600-17,700 levels in the coming few sessions, with immediate support at 17,350.

"However, the overall chart pattern suggests the probability of weakness from the lower top formation below 17,800," he said.

Independent technical analyst Manish Shah is of the view the market may not be expecting anything negative from the RBI.

"The Nifty offers a good risk-reward ratio at current levels... It should see a rally to 17,670-17,700, which, once surpassed, should lead to levels of 18,050-18,100," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Hem Securities' Head-PMS, Mohit Nigam, pointed out the following levels:

Index Immediate resistance Immediate support Nifty50 17,550 17,300 Nifty Bank 38,900 38,000

FII/DII activity

Provisional exchange data shows foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 1,967.9 crore on Tuesday, though domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 1,115 crore.

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows the accumulation of maximum call open interest at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.5 lakh contracts, and 17,700, with 1.4 lakh contracts. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is placed at 17,000 and 17,400, with 1.2 lakh contracts each.

This suggests major resistance at 17,700 and 18,000, and meaningful support only at 17,400.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CROMPTON 29,13,900 407.5 0.22% 21.14% COALINDIA 3,75,18,600 164.15 4.65% 17.14% HDFC 1,85,26,500 2,453.75 1.21% 14.87% MARUTI 26,49,200 8,931.95 3.99% 13.58% BOSCHLTD 1,29,050 16,300.10 1.30% 10.81%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BANKBARODA 14,77,59,300 115 -2.67% -2.89% ITC 17,95,93,600 225.75 -0.40% -0.93% IDEA 65,63,20,000 10.8 -0.92% -0.25%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SYNGENE 10,92,250 589.05 3.12% -6.46% NAVINFLUOR 5,37,075 4,046.90 0.17% -5.66% LTTS 7,35,400 4,608.20 4.14% -5.63% AARTIIND 31,45,000 1,013 4.29% -3.97% AUBANK 27,16,500 1,369.20 2.49% -3.13%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GUJGASLTD 19,36,250 660 -0.95% 34.02% GODREJCP 40,19,500 860.55 -2.34% 19.02% POWERGRID 2,41,31,825 207.1 -0.14% 11.25% INDUSTOWER 90,18,800 252 -0.57% 8.23% ONGC 3,72,44,900 160.7 -2.04% 8.10%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Seven stocks in the BSE 500 basket hit 52-week highs, including Maruti Suzuki, Bank of Baroda, Nalco, GNFC and Cholamandalam Investment.

52-week lows

IGL, MGL, AstraZeneca, Kansai Nerolac and Jubilant Pharmova were among the seven stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index — which gauges the expectation of volatility in the market — cooled off 5.7 percent to 18.6 on Wednesday, its biggest dip in a week .

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.