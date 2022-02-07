Trade setup for Feb 8: Nifty50 poised for a pullback? Check out key market cues before Tuesday’s session

Indian equity benchmarks began the week on a sharply negative note amid a broad-based sell-off on Monday. Financial, IT and oil & gas shares were the biggest drags for both headline indices, which dropped for a third straight session.

The Bank Nifty fell two percent, taking its losses in four sessions to almost 3.5 percent.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a long bear candle on the daily chart with a minor lower shadow, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Monday's steep fall is yet another instance of market action seen in the past few months wherein sharp weakness occurs at higher or lower tops, he said.

Time to buy the dip

Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com, believes the dip offers a good opportunity for investors from a medium-term perspective.

"We expect this to be the last leg of this corrective phase. Traders should start to look for stock-specific buying opportunities from a delivery perspective," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the February 8 session:

Global markets

European shares gave up initial gains amid concerns about diplomatic tensions remained a worry, as the White House warned Russia could invade Ukraine any day, though strong US jobs data aided investor sentiment. The Pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell as much as 0.2 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.2 percent, suggesting a muted start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes that the Nifty50's near-term trend remains negative, with a pickup in downside momentum. "There is a possibility the index will hit lower support at around 16,950-16,850 levels in the next few sessions before another round of minor upside from the lows. Immediate resistance is placed at 17,300," he said.

Jain of 5paisa.com expects a pullback in the 50-scrip index in the next couple of sessions as long as it holds the 17,000 mark.

" The Nifty has retraced 61.8 percent its recent upmove and is trading around short-term support... On the flipside, immediate resistance can be seen at 17,325 and 17,500 in the pullback move. In the near term, a lot would depend on how the stronger hands (FIIs) position themselves in the futures segment and until they start covering short positions, our market would continue to see selling pressure on pullbacks," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Immediate support for the index is expected at 17,045, and resistance at 17,350, according to Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities.

Nifty Bank: For the banking index, he sees support at 37,700 and resistance at 38,500 .

FII/DII activity

Provisional exchange data shows foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 2,267.9 crore on Friday. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 622 crore.

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and 17,800, with 1.3 lakh contracts. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is placed at 17,000, with nearly 80,000 contracts.

This suggest resistance at 17,800 followed by 18,000, and meaningful support at the 17,000 mark.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GNFC 25,14,200 515.8 12.93% 25.44% HONAUT 7,425 45,109.70 1.09% 17.78% HINDCOPPER 1,42,63,100 141.55 2.42% 14.38% DALBHARAT 4,60,000 1,983.05 2.26% 10.98% INDIGO 31,79,750 2,169.70 9.74% 10.83%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PERSISTENT 3,96,750 4,234.55 -1.78% -3.40% OBEROIRLTY 26,13,800 914.4 -3.68% -2.33% COFORGE 6,09,800 4,630 -1.34% -1.85% SUNPHARMA 2,45,73,500 880.3 -1.07% -1.66% CANBK 4,56,03,000 258.3 -1.41% -1.48%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GUJGASLTD 21,52,500 694 1.52% -3.60% M&MFIN 3,78,48,000 155.05 1.01% -3.00% SHREECEM 1,69,425 24,836.95 0.44% -0.90% GAIL 2,99,75,400 148 0.78% -0.75%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) LUPIN 76,21,950 805.95 -7.68% 37.36% AARTIIND 22,90,750 987 -2.12% 35.25% TORNTPOWER 36,82,500 511 -10.95% 27.09% MFSL 15,08,000 867.95 -2.21% 17.28% CHOLAFIN 71,78,750 649.7 -3.73% 13.34%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

As many as 12 stocks in the BSE 500 pack hit 52-week highs, including SBI, Bank of Baroda, Adani Green, GMFC, Cholamandalam Investment, Deepak Fertilisers, VIP Industries and Narayana Hrudayalaya.

52-week lows

HDFC Life, Lupin, MCX, MRF, Jubilant Pharma and Gillette hit 52-week lows.

Volatility gauge