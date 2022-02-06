Trade setup for Feb 7: Can Nifty make a comeback soon? Check out key market cues before Monday’s opening bell

Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — exended losses to a second straight day on Friday, dragged by financial, IT and oil & gas shares, although gains in metal shares lent some support.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadows, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"The lack of sharp follow-through weakness on Friday could be a good sign for the bulls to make a comeback. The Nifty sustaining above 17,450 on Monday could bring a pullback rally in the market," he said.

Banking stocks in the spotlight

Despite some profit booking, the 50-scrip index is likely to provide an exellent opportunity for traders as long as it holds sacrosanct support at 17,240 on a closing basis, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical & Derivatives at Angel One, told CNBCTV18.com.

"On the higher side, 17,700-17,800 are immediate levels to watch out for. If global markets support, we may see the Nifty surpass these hurdles to move towards the 18,000 mark. Banking remains the space to track as we expect major contribution to come from this heavyweight basket," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the February 7 session:

Global markets

Wall Street indices ended a choppy session on Friday on a mixed note, after Amazon's positive earnings capped a run of mixed big tech numbers. The S&P 500 rose 0.5 percent and the technology stocks-heavy Nasadq Composite surged 1.6 percent, though the Dow Jones slipped 0.1 percent. All three indices ended the week in positive territory.

Earlier that day, European markets weakned after a more hawkish European Central Bank (ECB) that expected. The pan-European Estoxx 600 index ended 1.4 percent lower.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti is of the view that short-term weakness in the market remains intact. "O verall weekly and daily chart patterns indicate higher chances of the Nifty moving below 17,450 levels this week, and such action is likely to bring the bears into action again. A sustainable move only above 17,800 levels could negate this bearish pattern," he said.

Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com, believes the Nifty50 has entered a consolidation phase after the Budget. This week, he suggests traders to be stock-specific and look for themes outperforming headline indices.

"From a near-term perspective, support for this corrective leg are seen around 17,430 and 17,315. On the flipside, 17,800 would be the pivotal point above which the index would resume its broader uptrend... FIIs have been sellers in the index futures segment with a net position on the short side, which remains a concern. For a resumption of the broader uptrend, participation from these stronger hands is required and one should keep a close watch on their positions," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Support for the index is expected at 17,400-17,250, and resistance at 17,800, according to Sachin Gupta, AVP-Research, Choice Broking

Nifty Bank: For the banking index, he sees support at 38,300 and resistance at 39,200 .

FII/DII activity

Provisional exchange data shows foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 2,267.9 crore on Friday. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 622 crore.

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the 17,800 strike price, with 1.2 lakh contracts, and 18,000, with 1.1 lakh contracts. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is placed at 17,000, with almost 54,000 contracts.

This suggest immediate resistance at 17,800 followed by more at 18,000, and strong support at the 17,000 mark.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TORNTPOWER 28,33,500 573 6.99% 29.96% CHOLAFIN 66,56,250 672 4.33% 7.85% HINDALCO 2,73,91,000 524.65 2.29% 5.08% VOLTAS 35,62,000 1,225 0.60% 5.04% GUJGASLTD 20,50,000 683.85 0.34% 5.00%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) HONAUT 8,940 44,572 -3.12% -16.95% TITAN 66,98,250 2,469.20 -0.31% -12.08% INTELLECT 3,26,250 744.35 -0.92% -8.74% AMBUJACEM 1,51,30,500 378.3 -0.94% -8.01% ASTRAL 8,42,875 2,176.15 -0.38% -7.67%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) DALBHARAT 5,13,750 1,935 0.64% -10.46% ULTRACEMCO 18,68,200 7,430.50 0.47% -6.70% ASHOKLEY 3,17,61,000 136.6 0.29% -6.08% APOLLOHOSP 25,21,375 4,693 1.09% -5.58% GSPL 14,41,600 318.95 0.57% -5.54%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GODREJPROP 46,02,975 1,518.90 -8.91% 26.81% ALKEM 2,60,200 3,469 -1.74% 14.99% LUPIN 69,26,650 875.75 -2.79% 10.04% FSL 1,03,58,400 148.95 -6.88% 9.59% ESCORTS 57,62,900 1,840 -1.23% 7.97%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

As many as eight stocks in the BSE 500 pack hit 52-week highs, including SBI, Sun Pharma, Brigade Enterprise, Cholamandalam Investment, Deepak Fertilisers and Gujarat Fluorochemicals.

52-week lows

One stock in the broadest index on the bourse hit a 52-week low: MCX.

Volatility gauge