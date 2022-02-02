Trade setup for Feb 3: Can FM's budget boost continue for Nifty? Check out key market cues before Thursday’s session

Indian equity benchmarks continued to rise amid broad-based gains on Wednesday, as investors cheered Union Budget announcements . Financial, IT and oil & gas stocks were the biggest contributors to the rise in headline indices.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"Though the index is placed at the swing high of the current upswing, there is still no indication of any reversal pattern unfolding at the highs," he said.

The Budget boost

The 50-scrip index has traded with a positive bias so far in the February F&O series , with support at 17,070 and targets at 18,000-18,200 levels, said Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research-Derivatives at Kotak Securities. However, nearby support levels are yet to mature, he said.

"The Budget has led to further thrust as we see broad-based participation in the Nifty200. We see value in FMCG and pharma stocks at current levels, and the BFSI and construction spaces remain momentum picks.

Here are key things to know about the market before the February 3 session:

Global markets

European share markets rose for a third straight day on Wednesday, recouping more than half of their January losses. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.6 percent at the last count. Strong earnings helped investors ignore concerns about interest rate hikes ahead of key central bank decisions.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.7 percent, suggesting a positive start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

One shouldn’t forget the Nifty is still in a trading range, with 18,000-18,300 expected to remain a hurdle, said Ajit Mishra, VP-Research at Religare Broking. "Participants should focus on identifying the sectors or themes that are trading in sync with the index. Banking and financial have the potential to outshine other sectors," he said.

HDFC Securities' Shetti remains of the view the short-term trend of the index is positive, with no sign of tiredness at the higher levels. "The next upside to be watched is around 18,000 before one can expect any weakness from the highs, and immediate support at 17,650," he added.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Strong support for the index is expected at 17,500 and key resistance at 18,000, according to Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities.

Nifty Bank: For the banking index, he sees support at 38,750 and resistance at 39,700 .

FII/DII activity

Provisional exchange data shows foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 21.8 crore on Tuesday. However, domestic institutional investors made net purchases of Rs 1,597.7 crore.

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows that the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.8 lakh contracts, and 18,100 and 18,500, with 1.1 lakh contracts each.

On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is placed at 17,000, with 1.1 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,200, with one lakh.

This suggests a major hurdle awaits the Nifty at 18,000, and immediate support comes in at 17,200.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INTELLECT 1,67,250 778 1.08% 66.37% HONAUT 6,780 46,298.95 4.65% 24.34% APOLLOTYRE 98,40,000 225.5 2.43% 19.31% ABCAPITAL 1,64,69,200 127.05 3.59% 13.60% AARTIIND 20,42,550 1,013 0.60% 13.57%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) OBEROIRLTY 27,86,000 958.35 -1.32% -5.75% ULTRACEMCO 19,64,200 7,472.20 -0.71% -1.69% INDIACEM 1,30,50,000 231.1 -0.26% -0.98% RAIN 65,82,500 228.15 -0.26% -0.46%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INDIAMART 3,17,175 5,102 3.80% -4.97% AMARAJABAT 79,69,000 640 2.01% -4.96% MARUTI 26,15,100 8,571 0.06% -4.02% DIXON 6,96,750 4,640 4.83% -3.68% BAJAJFINSV 7,22,800 16,719.95 4.96% -3.09%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CUMMINSIND 13,45,800 943 -0.07% 48.60% CROMPTON 19,63,500 413.8 -0.59% 28.29% JUBLFOOD 20,05,750 3,304.05 -4.17% 25.42% CHOLAFIN 61,97,500 637.35 -2.90% 19.81% TECHM 1,78,09,800 1,487.05 -1.52% 16.92%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

As many as 17 stocks in the BSE 500 pack hit 52-week highs, including Sun Pharma, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Sun Pharma Advanced Research, VIP Industries, Brigade Enterprises, Thermax and AU Small Finance Bank.

52-week lows

One stock in the broadest index on the bourse hit a 52-week low: MAS Financial Services.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index — which gauges the expectation of volatility in the market — fell 6.6 percent to 18.7 on Wednesday, easing for a second straight day.