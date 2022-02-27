Trade setup for Feb 28: Is Nifty50 out of the woods? Key market cues, levels to watch, what technical charts suggest

Indian equity benchmarks made a comeback on Friday, recouping half of the previous day's losses, amid cautious gains across global markets as investors assessed the impact of Western sanctions against Russia over Ukraine

Broader markets also strengthened to stay clear of bear territory , as the Nifty Midcap 100 made its biggest jump in two years.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a reasonable bull candle on the daily chart, reflecting the return of the bulls on Dalal Street, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

However, he warned that taking out crucial resistance at around 16,700-16,800 levels could be a tough task for the index in order to sustain the highs.

Russia-Ukraine effect: Is market out of the woods yet?

Since the Nifty's drop below the sacrosanct 200-day simple moving average of around 16,900 happened with a breakaway gap, the situation will remain challenging for traders till it reclaims 16,800-17,000 levels with some authority, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, told CNBCTV18.com.

That is possible in the near term only if tensions ease on the Russia-Ukraine front, he said. "Till the time it does not happen, we are not completely out of the woods. On the other hand, immediate support is at 16,400 and then 16,200. but we will not be surprised if the index slides below 16,000 if things worsen," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the February 28 session:

Global markets

Wall Street rebounded on Friday tracking gains across global markets, and oil prices cooled off, as investors welcomed talk of renewed diplomacy after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Coordinated Western sanctions that left Russia's energy sector largely untouched also supported investor optimism. Wall Street's three main indices closed 1.6-2.5 percent higher.

Earlier that day, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index finished 3.3 percent higher.

What to expect on Dalal Street

The bulls will need to reclaim and sustain 16,850 on the Nifty to negate the corrective trend, and until then, one should avoid aggressive positions, said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com. He sees the 16,800-16,850 band as a hurdle on the pullback, and short-term support at 16,480 followed by 16.200.

Chavan sees volatility remaining on the higher side and suggests traders not to get carried away by a one-day bounce, staying light on positions.

"Whether the market extends the correction to sub-16,000 terrain or not only time will tell, but in case if it happens, it would certainly be an excellent opportunity for investors to accumulate quality stocks in a staggered manner," he said.

Levels to watch out for

Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Equity99 Advisory, advises maintaining adequate liquidity to take advantage of any big fall in the market by buying quality stocks.

He has identified the following levels:

Index Strong support Support 2 Support 3 Strong hurdle Resistance 2 Resistance 3 Nifty50 16,580 16,430 16,350 16,740 16,850 17,000 Nifty Bank 17,000 36,900 37,120 36,680 36,900 37,120

He expects banking, IT, sugar and infra stocks to be in focus.

FII/DII activity

crore on Friday , according to provisional exchange data. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 4,318.2 crore. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 4,470.7

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,500, with 1.1 lakh contracts, followed by 18,000, with 78,500 contracts. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 16,000 (69,450 contracts) and the next highest at 15,500 (59,450 contracts).

This suggests the Nifty faces a major hurdle at 17,500, and meaningful support onle comes in at 16,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ZEEL 7,02,96,000 240 8.30% 3.23% MARUTI 24,60,000 8,364.50 1.70% 2.99% MCDOWELL-N 1,48,42,500 900 6.67% 2.67% TITAN 57,19,125 2,470 2.52% 2.21% DRREDDY 26,80,875 4,178.95 2.23% 2.15%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CANBK 4,04,46,000 200 -4.10% -1.91% BHARTIARTL 5,73,54,350 628.25 -6.48% -1.75%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BEL 2,37,27,200 199 5.94% -4.76% EXIDEIND 2,26,29,600 148 4.74% -4.37% AUBANK 24,57,000 1,224 5.01% -3.54% JINDALSTEL 2,87,70,000 399.2 7.76% -3.35% ICICIBANK 9,62,77,500 752 6.20% -2.55%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) HINDUNILVR 96,89,100 2,170 -0.34% 5.66%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

One stock in the BSE 500 pack hit a 52-week high: Fine Organic Industries.

52-week lows

Nine stocks hit 52-week lows: CEAT, Advanced Enzyme, Aegis Logistics, AIA Engineering, Heidelberg Cement, ITI, Jyothy Labs, VST Industries and Hawkins Cookers.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index -- which gauges the expectation of volatility -- cooled off -- 16.4 percent to settle at 26.7 on Friday, retreating from a 20-month high scaled the previous day.